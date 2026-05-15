Trump approval rating plummets among Latinos who supported him in 2024

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Support for President Trump has significantly dipped among Latinos who voted for him in 2024.

A new Pew Research Center survey found that 66% of Latino Trump voters approve of the president’s job performance 16 months into his second term. That is a drop of 27 percentage points from where the group stood in February 2025.

The decline in support mirrors that of other ethnic groups who backed Trump in 2024. Trump’s approval rating among his non-Hispanic supporters dropped from 95% to 79%.

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The trend also mirrors the downward trajectory of the president’s support from the wider Latino community, slipping from 36% to 22%.

A lack of faith in the president’s ability to use military force wisely; make good decisions about immigration, the economy, healthcare or foreign policy; and effectively handle law enforcement issues were some of the key concerns for those who are retreating from their approval of Trump’s performance.

These findings come less than two years after Trump overperformed with Latino voters nationwide during the 2024 election.

In 2024, Trump garnered 48% of the Latino vote compared with Kamala Harris’ 51% share, and significantly jumped past the 36% he got in 2020. Initial 2024 exit polls actually underestimated Latinos’ Trump support, with the Republican candidate tracking at 46% of the Latino vote on election day.

Latinos made up 10% of Trump’s coalition, up from 7% four years prior. 2024 was the first time the majority of the Latino male electorate voted for a Republican presidential candidate. Trump even improved his share of support among Latinas — long seen as Democratic mainstays — by 13 points, a swing even greater than that among Latino men.

Additionally, 47% of naturalized citizens of all ethnic backgrounds voted for Trump in 2024, compared with 38% in 2020. In that same voting bloc, 51% voted for Harris in 2024, a notable drop from the 59% who voted for President Biden in 2020.

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Latino naturalized citizens recorded a 12% bump in voting for Trump, jumping from 39% in 2020 to 51% in 2024.

Latinx voters showcase their political power in Texas primary Latinx voters played a big role in some of Texas’ most consequential primary races on Tuesday night. Most notably, they helped propel James Talarico to the Democratic Senate nomination.

Over the last year, Latinos have challenged the view that they are an increasingly right-leaning demographic, however.

Last year, California Latino voters helped pass Proposition 50 , which allowed Democrats to redraw the state’s congressional map in their favor — a move that directly countered a successful effort by Texas Republicans to do the same.

The Latino population on the East Coast helped Democratic gubernatorial candidates Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey win their races in 2025, with two-thirds of the Latino electorate voting for them.

Back in March, Latinos in Texas helped lead the push for the nomination of Democrat James Talarico for Senate. He performed particularly well in predominantly Latin counties, a New York Times analysis revealed.

In April, voters in Virginia narrowly approved a redistricting measure that could’ve help Democrats pick up 10 of the state’s 11 congressional seats in the upcoming midterm election. Critical to the yes vote were Latinos — data from the Center for Politics showed that the most heavily Latino parts of the state largely backed the effort. However, the results of this election were ultimately overturned by Virginia’s Supreme Court.