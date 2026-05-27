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Bad Bunny joins ‘Toy Story 5’ voice cast as a fashionable pizza toy

Bad Bunny joins Toy Story 5 as a voice of a fashionable character.
(Photo Illustration by Diana Ramirez/De Los; Photos By Pixar / Associated Press, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.)
By Carlos De LoeraStaff Writer 
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Bad Bunny will soon be slicing it up with the rest of the star-studded cast of the upcoming film “Toy Story 5” as the voice of a new character, Pizza with Sunglasses.

Disney and Pixar announced the Grammy winner’s inclusion in the movie Tuesday afternoon.

The “Nuevayol” singer’s character is described as “[e]ffortlessly cool and mysterious” and a “member of a small but mighty community of forgotten toys that live in an abandoned backyard shed.”

Residente, Bad Bunny, Javier Bardem, Edward Norton and Viggo Mortensen.

Residente’s feature film debut ‘Porto Rico’ will star Bad Bunny

Puerto Rican rapper Residente’s feature film debut ‘Porto Rico,’ which will explore the colonial history of his homeland, will feature Bad Bunny in the lead role.

He joins a voice cast that has long included Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and Wallace Shawn. Bad Bunny will be part of a host of newcomers to the franchise, alongside Conan O’Brien, Craig Robinson and Greta Lee — she plays the lead villain Lilypad, a smart tablet that threatens to render the other toys obsolete.

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The “Dakiti” artist’s role in the long-running animated franchise marks his first voice-acting gig, but not his first foray into the world of “Toy Story.”

While cooped up in his house during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bad Bunny posted several videos of himself on social media re-creating and improvising skits with “Toy Story” figurines. He dubbed the series “Toy Story in the Times of Coronavirus.” In the sketches he flexed his vocal abilities by putting on over-the-top voices as he played the roles of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex and Forky.

Santa Clara, CA - February 08: Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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Bad Bunny brings Puerto Rico to the Super Bowl halftime show

The Puerto Rican superstar headlined music’s biggest stage Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The 32-year-old reggaetonero previously landed supporting roles in such films as “Happy Gilmore 2,” “Bullet Train,” “Caught Stealing” and “Cassandro.” Earlier this year, he was cast in his first leading role in Puerto Rican rapper Residente’s directorial debut “Porto Rico.

The role continues Bad Bunny’s year of milestones. In early February, the “Baile Inolvidable” singer became the first artist to win the Grammy Award for album of the year with an all-Spanish LP (“Debí Tirar Más Fotos”). A few weeks later, he made history once again by becoming the first fully Spanish-language act to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

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Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter with De Los, the Los Angeles Times vertical that explores Latino culture and identity. He previously worked at The Times as a reporter with the Fast Break team, a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

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