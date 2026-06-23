BelicoFest met the música mexicana moment. Will Angelenos match the hype?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When música mexicana reached the top of the global streaming charts in 2023 — led triumphantly by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “ Ella Baila Sola ” — independent concert promoter Andres Chavel sought to meet the moment with a festival that focused on the genre.

“Mexican regional music that was exploding around the world,” he said. “There wasn’t really intellectual property or a festival or a brand that was directly speaking to that market in the United States.”

The seasoned event executive co-founded For the Culture alongside his business partner Ramiro Bojorquez, and produced the first BelicoFest in 2024. Held in Phoenix, the festival featured Junior H as the main headliner. The following year, they booked popular acts such as Neton Vega, Xavi and Peso Pluma, drawing large crowds to the Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds.

Advertisement

This year, festival organizers are aiming to win over California audiences. Tito Double P, Gerardo Ortiz and Clave Especial are headlining the first Los Angeles edition of BelicoFest, taking place at BMO Stadium on July 12. On Aug. 29, the festival will also take place at PayPal Park in San José.

For Chavel, drawing a crowd isn’t just about the acts.

“Our experience is much more tailor-made to everyone,” said Chavel. “People will pay for general admission but have plenty of bar space, seating, no lines to the bathroom. We take into consideration that a lot of what these big festivals don’t do.”

Ahead of BelicoFest L.A., here are the five acts we’re most excited to see.

Tito Double P

Tito Double P performs at 2025 Suenos Music Festival onMay 25, 2025, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Rob Grabowski / Invision / AP)

Headlining the one-day festival is Culiacán singer Tito Double P, whose gravelly voice and tongue-twisting lyrics will surely incite madness inside BMO Stadium. The 28-year-old singer launched his career in 2023 after an unmastered release of “ Dembow Bélico ” — a frenzied track about chaotic, alcohol-fueled nights — went viral on TikTok. The following year, he put out his critically acclaimed debut studio album “Incómodo,” which peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 chart . Since then, the corrido singer has not let up, releasing “Dinastía” alongside his cousin Peso Pluma in late 2025, as well as his sophomore LP, “Acomodo,” last month.

Keep your ears perked up for bouncy corrido “ Me Vale V ,” as well as the accordion-tinged “ Dos Días ” duet alongside Peso Pluma.

Gerardo Ortiz

Gerardo Ortiz performs during the LA3C music, food and art festival at the Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles on Dec. 11, 2022. (James Carbone)

Advertisement

What’s a música mexicana festival without a bit of yearning and scorned romance? Pasadena-born singer-songwriter Gerardo Ortiz rose to popularity in the early 2010s through the release of his debut solo album “ Ni Hoy Ni Mañana ,” a compilation of narcocorridos that explore the tumultuous life of those involved in organized crime (take for instance, “En Preparación,” a corrido that proclaims it is better to kill than to be killed).

Despite the bellicose nature of his first album, the 36-year-old singer is more lover than fighter. His most popular songs to date are those that speak softly of matters of love, like the tender banda-ballad “ Mañana Voy a Conquistarla. ”

Ohgeesy

(Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Coachella)

Mexican American trap rapper Ohgeesy will mellow out the lineup with his West Coast flow. The 32-year-old hip-hop artist from Los Angeles is a founding member of Shoreline Mafia, which grew a dedicated fan base in the 2010s in the underground rap scene, particularly with their 2017 full-length mixtape “ ShorelineDoThatS— ” which carried notable party anthems like “ Nun Major ” and “ Musty .” The album was rereleased in 2018 after the group signed with Atlantic Records.

After launching his independent career in 2020, Ohgeesy has released his own infectious tracks like “ Geealeek ” (feat. Cash Kidd) — a spin off Petey Pablo’s 2004 “Freek-A-Leek” — and the acoustic-infused, dizzying track “ Get Fly ” (feat. DaBaby).

Clave Especial

(Cat Cardenas / For De Los)

Advertisement

Clave Especial will turn up the heat at BMO with their speedfire corridos tumbados. Hailing from the agricultural hub of Salinas, Calif., this trio began singing at backyard parties before uploading their own music to YouTube. Their tempered corrido “ Rápido Soy ,” a song about living a fast lifestyle, reached virality, catching the attention of Fuerza Regida frontman Jesús Ortiz Paz , who signed them to his Street Mob Records label in 2023.

In 2025, Clave Especial’s debut album “ Mija No Te Asustes ” reached No. 8 on the Top Latin Albums chart with popular tracks like the adrenaline-fueled “ Como Capo ” (featuring Fuerza Regida), which touts a narco-lifestyle, and the prickly “ Tu Tu Tu, ” a track that features Edgardo Nuñez and teeters between yearning and obsession.

Chuyin

Carátula del nuevo disco de Fuerza Regida. (StreetMOB)

Fresh off his debut album “ Los Locos Nunca Mueren ,” the anonymous Chuyin will take center stage at BMO Stadium, adding an air of mystery to the night. As the story goes, a fan in Nayarit, Mexico, threw a doll on stage inspired by Fuerza Regida frontman JOP. The Street Mob Records founder took it upon itself to build an entire career for the doll, which is now portrayed by a still unidentified singer.

Now with over 11.8 million monthly listeners and popular tracks like the bright, electric-hued melody “ Pues Que Le Hago? ” and the string-heavy “ Pika Pika ” (featuring Fuerza Regida, Jorsshh and Calle 24), Chuyin will be a must-watch act.

The BelicoFest lineup will also include Regulo Caro, Snow Tha Product, Linea Personal, Estevie, Ilusion Eterno, Grupo Ajedrez, Anakin Larios, Low Clika, and special guest Santa Fe Klan.