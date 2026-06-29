Family of Argentine soccer player Lucas Trejo killed by Venezuelan earthquakes

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The wife and two children of Argentine soccer player Lucas Trejo were killed after two earthquakes struck northern Venezuela late last week.

Trejo has played for several first and second division soccer clubs in the South American country since 2023 and signed on with the northern Venezuela-based Club Sport Marítimo de La Guaira earlier this year.

On Sunday, Trejo’s club announced the deaths of his family in an Instagram post.

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“Club Sport Marítimo de La Guaira profoundly laments the irreparable loss of the wife and sons of our player Lucas Trejo,” the team wrote. “[The deaths] occurred on June 24th during the earthquake that shook the entire country.”

World & Nation Teams scramble to locate survivors four days after Venezuela earthquakes Efforts by local and international rescue teams to pull survivors from the rubble grew increasingly desperate in Venezuela four days after two powerful earthquakes shook the northern state of La Guaira.

According to Venezuelan government officials, more than 1,700 people have died as a result of the quakes.

When the earthquakes struck, Trejo was at a training session in the capital city of Caracas while his wife Yanina and children— Aarón and Ainhoa— were at the family home in the severely affected beachfront city of La Guaira.

Trejo’s brother-in-law Ricardo Ardiles told CNN Español that the Club Sport Marítimo de La Guaira defender rushed home after the temblors and was “emotionally overwhelmed” as he dug through rubble for days in search of his family.

“What he found was a horrific scene,” Ardiles said last week. “He found absolutely nothing of what the building itself had been.”

Trejo was far from the only athlete gravely affected by the seismic activity in Venezuela.

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Former Club Sport Marítimo de La Guaira player Héctor Bello also lost his wife Andrea during the earthquakes. She died while protecting their infant daughter, who was later found alive by rescue teams.

“I’m going to make sure our baby remembers how wonderful you were, how much you loved her,” Bello wrote in an Instagram post honoring his wife. “I’ll tell her the story of how you saved her, how you gave your own life for our daughter, how you were a brave woman who, even with your last breaths, never abandoned her.”

On Friday, the Venezuelan Football Federation announced the death of 18-year-old rising star Yimvert Berroterán who played with the youth national teams from 2024 to 2026.

“Venezuelan football bids a heart-wrenching farewell to a young man who represented our country’s colors with pride, commitment and love,” a social media statement from the federation read. “His passing has plunged the entire Vinotinto family into mourning and leaves an indelible mark on all those who shared moments with him both on and off the pitch.”

California Before Venezuela earthquakes, engineers warned tall buildings could collapse atop soft soil For years, engineers worried about how collapse-prone Venezuela’s buildings could be in an earthquake. The big problem, they warned, was the prevalence of tall concrete buildings atop soft soils — the kind that amplify shaking when an earthquake strikes.

Eighteen-year-old Razan Sijaa, who played for Caracas Fútbol Club, 14-year-old Víctor Palacios of Club Sport San Augustín’s academy and 17-year-old prospect Ricardo Veloz were also killed by the quakes.

Locally, the family of Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas narrowly escaped tragedy and were doing OK after the earthquakes.

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“Literally two blocks away from where my family was, two buildings collapsed — the whole building,” Rojas told reporters last week. “I’m lucky, to be honest with you guys. I’m really lucky to have my family still alive and with me. I’m not taking this for granted.”

According to Rojas, his wife and kids were in Caracas, which is approximately six miles south of where the quakes struck. His wife was there to renew her passport, and the kids were going to try to get Venezuelan citizenship. He added that his sister was in Los Teques, Rojas’ hometown about 17 miles south of the coastal destruction.

“It’s really tough to see teammates of mine and players that I played with at some point in my career lose family members, to lose kids,” said Rojas, who spent years playing baseball in La Guaira. “It’s really devastating. It’s been really hard for me to go to sleep at night.”