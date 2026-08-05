‘The De Los Podcast’: Being Latino is tough right now, but still worth celebrating

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We were due for a Latino vibe check — and this one was a bit bittersweet.

“De Los Podcast” hosts Suzy Exposito and Fidel Martinez kicked off the conversation with a serious question: Are there any advantages to being Latino in the United States?

The prompt is inspired by the recent Latinx newsletter by Carlos De Loera, which cites a Pew Research Center study that found that one-third of Latinos surveyed said their ethnicity has been a detriment to their lives. Meanwhile, nearly half said they remained deeply proud of who they are, despite the obstacles.

About one-third of Latinos also reported that they’d been discriminated against in the 12 months prior by someone who is not Latino; a quarter or more said they were criticized for speaking Spanish in public, told to go back to their home country or called offensive names for being Hispanic.

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“We are part and parcel of this country and yet, regardless of our status, I think a large portion of Americans will see us as foreigners, as invaders, as people who don’t belong here,” said Martinez.

Survey findings also come after the recent killings of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Texas and Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Maine at traffic stops, underscoring a tense political climate.

Which brought the hosts to another political debacle in the news: At a recent congressional hearing, Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) grilled a museum director for selling “Latina Power” merchandise at the Smithsonian gift shop.

“Why is that a threat? Why is our celebration a threat?” asked Exposito. “Latina power is not taking away anything from anyone. It’s not taking your freedom to express yourself. It’s us [exercising] our right to celebrate ourselves. That’s in spite of our struggles.”

But despite the gloom and doom of the world, Martinez and Exposito bring listeners back to the notion of pride — calling back to earlier this summer, when Latino communities showed out to World Cup watch parties with national pride.

“Despite all the bad stuff, I wouldn’t change where I’m from,” said Martinez.

There’s been other glimmers of joy in the musical landscape that also reflect how far Latinos have come: Bad Bunny won the top prize at the Grammy Awards and Karol G headlined Coachella — and these are both individuals who sing in Spanish. Música mexicana continues to trend with young acts like Fuerza Regida, Peso Pluma and Junior H leading the charge.

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“I would choose to be born Latina in every lifetime,” said Exposito.

“De Los Podcast” drops new episodes every week on YouTube and all major podcast platforms.