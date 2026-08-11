How to help Colombians after devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake

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On Monday, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia, killing more than 250 people so far and compromising hundreds of buildings. Many others remain trapped under collapsed structures as rescue crews race to account for the missing.

The seismic event heavily impacted the country’s third-largest city, Cali, which lies near the Pacific Coast. Colombia’s Pacific region around the quake’s epicenter lies in the “Ring of Fire,” the line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.

Colombia’s Geological Service noted the quake was country’s strongest recorded tremor in the 21st century and that it was followed by nearly two dozen powerful aftershocks.

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Newly elected Colombian president Abelardo de la Espriella declared a state of emergency to help expedite access to funds and resources.

The earthquake came only weeks after two massive earthquakes struck Venezuela, causing catastrophic destruction, particularly in urban areas in the northern part of the country near Caracas.

The situation in Colombia is all-hands-on-deck and a litany of organizations worldwide are rallying together to get aid to earthquake victims.

Here are some places people can contribute funds and resources to:

World Central Kitchen

The organization started by world-renowned chef José Andrés has been providing food services to disaster victims worldwide since 2010.

Currently, WCK is partnering with several of the Colombian municipalities affected by the earthquake to help provide nutritious meals to those in need as quickly as possible.

Donations to the organization are being accepted here.

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Direct Relief

Direct Relief is a nonprofit organization that focuses on providing medical resources to populations facing crisis and emergency situations.

The institution is looking to supply Colombian earthquake victims with antibiotics and wound care packages and to equip paramedics with surgical equipment and field medic packs.

Direct Relief has also continued to provide medical resources to Venezuela as the country carries on with its own earthquake recovery efforts.

Donations to Direct Relief are being accepted here.

La Cruz Roja Colombiana

Colombia’s Red Cross organization is working on the ground in the disaster area to help reestablish living conditions for those affected by the quake.

La Cruz Roja Colombiana is looking to provide essential medical care, help fix the failing telecommunications networks, give access to potable water, connect families and aid in rescue missions.

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California Before Venezuela earthquakes, engineers warned tall buildings could collapse atop soft soil For years, engineers worried about how collapse-prone Venezuela’s buildings could be in an earthquake. The big problem, they warned, was the prevalence of tall concrete buildings atop soft soils — the kind that amplify shaking when an earthquake strikes.

Donations to La Cruz Roja Colombiana are being accepted here.

The House Project

The House Project’s mission is to provide shelter and support to underserved populations and communities in crisis.

The nonprofit, which was founded by the Argentine-Venezuelan singer Ricardo Montaner, is currently working on getting housing for those in Colombia’s Chocó region, which was most heavily affected by Monday’s earthquake and which is home to the largest Afro-Colombian population in the country.

The organization is also helping families get access to blankets, food, water, medicine and other basic supplies.

“Today Colombia needs us,” said Marlene Rodríguez de Montaner, one of the leaders of The House Project and wife of Ricardo Montaner. “Solidarity is one of the most important ways to tell someone: I am here. That’s why we invite you to help, together.”

Donations to The House Project are being accepted here.

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All Hands & Hearts

The All Hands & Hearts organization is already on the ground in Colombia helping search-and-rescue crews by providing necessary equipment needed by emergency responders.

“After meeting with the Pereira Fire Department to assess the most urgent needs, our team immediately delivered critical search and rescue equipment, including concrete cutting tools, jackhammers, chainsaws, pickaxes, and shovels,” the company wrote Monday in an Instagram post.

“[O]ur team is also working alongside local authorities to source additional lighting equipment for overnight operations, as well as blankets and rehydration supplies for patients being treated outside a damaged hospital.”

Donations to All Hands & Hearts are being accepted here.