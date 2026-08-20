Telemundo executive José Suárez dies in Kenyan helicopter crash

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José Alberto Suárez, a Telemundo executive, died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday in Kenya.

The 55-year-old — who was president and general manager of Telemundo 31, Telemundo 49 and Telemundo Ft. Myers-Naples — was among the seven deceased following an aircraft incident at Mt. Ololokwe, that took place at about 9:13 AM.

The Kenyan Civil Aviation Authority shared on X that the group left Loisaba to travel to Ewasonyiro on a Eurocopter, EC130 B4, operated by the charter service company Lady Lori Helicopters . Guests on board were said to be part of a luxury safari tour by travel agency andBeyond .

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In a statement by NBCU News Group Chairman Cesar Conde, NBCU Local Chairman Valari Staab and Telemundo Station Group President Jose Cancela, they shared that Suárez was a “deeply respected leader” and “beloved friend and colleague.”

“The suddenness and circumstances of José’s passing make this loss especially difficult to comprehend,” read a statement to The Times. “Our hearts are with his loved ones, and with all of José’s colleagues and friends across NBCUniversal who are grieving this terrible loss.”

Over the course of his 20-plus years with NBCU Local and NBCU News Group, Suárez led stations in San Antonio, Sacramento, Fresno, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. Earlier in his career — inspired by Cuban American journalist Jose Diaz-Balart — he served in programming, digital and creative leadership for Telemundo Station Group, NBC6 and Telemundo 51 in Miami.

“José was an exceptional colleague and mentor to many. He cared deeply about his teams, the communities they served and the essential role our stations play in people’s lives,” continued the statement. “He brought energy, humor, warmth and a strong sense of purpose to his work, and his impact was felt far beyond the stations he led.”

Some of Suárez’s colleagues took to social media to pay homage to the storyteller, including Elizabeth Chavolla, a bilingual multiplatform producer for NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Los Angeles, who uploaded a picture of the two on Instagram .

“I will always remember your kindness, professionalism, sense of humor and words of encouragement,” said Chavolla in an Instagram post. “You always knew how to make people smile, lift their spirits and remind them that everything was going to be okay.”

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Brian Lozano, a news anchor for Telemundo 33 in Sacramento, wrote “part of me is leaving with him,” in a heartfelt Instagram post .

“He had his own way of being there for others, helping, accompanying and of leaving a deep imprint on every person who was lucky enough to cross his path,” Lozano wrote.

In a video tribute released by Telemundo 60 San Antonio, they describe Suárez as a meteorology fanatic who helped elevate the station into a robust weather reporting, while become a fan of Texan western wear and food.

“We appreciate you to the heavens for everything you did for the team, especially your joy, passion and journalistic commitment, but above all the lessons that you instilled as the great human that you’ve always been,” the video stated .

NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas also paid homage to the news executive at the end of his Wednesday program, describing him as a “loving and funny guy in a tough and unforgiving business.”

“José was not only a mentor to me but also a good friend,” said Llamas . “I, and we, will miss him so much but we know his legacy will live on in all those newsrooms, big and small, that he touched.”

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Following the Wednesday tragedy, more clarity on who was on the aircraft has also come to light.

Among the deceased were Roger Duarte , a 42-year-old Miami restaurateur and seafood businessman, as well as pilot Josh Outram , a fourth-generation Kenyan and wildlife conservationist.