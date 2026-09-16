The 2026 Latin Grammy nominations are in: Edgar Barrera may set a new record for wins

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The Latin Recording Academy has unveiled the nominees for its 27th Latin Grammy Awards. The ceremony will air live Nov. 12 on Univision from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Edgar Barrera leads the count with a total of 10 nominations, followed by Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Jorge Drexler, Karol G and Rosalía, who each received seven nods.

Trailing behind them are indie folk artists Silvana Estrada and Mon Laferte , who each received six nominations.

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All nominations are for recordings released between June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026.

Hit songwriter Barrera — who now holds the record for the most Latin Grammy nominations, reaching 84 this year — could make history once more if he wins in any category.

The Texas-born composer — who has collaborated with the likes of Bad Bunny, Karol G, Shakira and Maluma, along with anglophone divas like Ariana Grande and Madonna — is currently tied with Calle 13’s Residente for the title of most-awarded individual in Latin Grammy history.

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso took home five Latin Grammy awards last year, which tied them for the most wins that night alongside Bad Bunny — who received no nominations this year.

Now, the kooky Argentine pair are nominated in multiple top categories, following the release of their experimental 2026 LP “ Free Spirits” — which features collaborations with British musicians Sting and Fred Again, as well as California’s very own Anderson .Paak and Jack Black. The duo is competing for album of the year, as well as record of the year for the song “Ha Ha.”

Karol G is also contending for top prizes, including album of the year for “Tropicoqueta,” her 2025 survey of Latin American pop. (She previously won the honors back in 2023 for her heartbreak album, “Mañana Será Bonito.”) Her tender pop duet with Marco Antonio Solis, “Coleccionando Heridas,” is also nominated for record of the year and song of the year.

Spanish singer Rosalía is up for record of the year, song of the year and pop song for the song “La Perla” — which features the música mexicana sibling trio Yahritza y Su Esencia. The band resurfaced from the shadows following a public fallout with Mexican media regarding their American-leaning tastes in cuisine ; their 2026 album, “Metamorfosis,” is also nominated for contemporary Mexican music album this year.

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There are several notable first-time nominees, some of whom De Los has previously profiled. This includes Xavi , whose album “Dosis” is up for contemporary Mexican music album, as well as his viral TikTok song “No Capea,” which he recorded with Grupo Frontera, in the regional song category. Working-class hero Macario Martínez is also in the running for the new artist award.

Colombian artist Ryan Castro is also nominated for the first time alongside Afrobeat singer Kapo and producer Gangsta for their song “La Villa” in the urban performance category. Castro is also nominated for urban music album for his joint LP “Omerta” alongside J Balvin.

Here’s the list of nominees in all general categories:

Record of the year

“Ha Ha” - Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

“¿Cómo Se Ama?” - Jorge Drexler

“Dime” - Silvana Estrada

“O Amor Nos Encontrou” - Loulu Gilberto

“Coleccionando Heridas” - Karol G & Marco Antonio Solís

“Femme Fatale” - Mon Laferte

“Desde Que Te Tengo” - Carín León

“Niño” - Milo J

“La Perla” - Rosalía Featuring Yahritza y Su Esencia

“Alma” - Elena Ros

Album of the year

“Equilibrivm” - Anitta

“Free Spirits” - Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

“Taracá” - Jorge Drexler

“Vendrán Suaves Lluvias” - Silvana Estrada

“Tropicoqueta” - Karol G

“Femme Fatale” - Mon Laferte

“Muda” - Carín León

“La Vida Era Más Corta” - Milo J

“¿Dónde Es El After?” - Rawayana

“Lux (Complete Works)” - Rosalía

Song of the year

“Coleccionando Heridas” - Edgar Barrera, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Luis Miguel Gomez Castaño & Karol G, songwriters (Karol G & Marco Antonio Solís)

“¿Cómo Se Ama?” - Jorge Drexler & Diego López Crespo “Mauro”, songwriters (Jorge Drexler)

“Dime” - Silvana Estrada, songwriter (Silvana Estrada)

“Femme Fatale” - Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte)

“Hasta Jesús Tuvo Un Mal Día” - Rafa Arcaute, Renee Barri, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Vicente Jimenez “Vibarco”, Martin Kierszenbaum, John Ryan, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner & Federico Vindver, songwriters (Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso Featuring Sting)

“Humano” - Emmanuel Briceño, Juanes, Felipe Navia & Vivir Quintana, songwriters (Juanes & Vivir Quintana)

“La Perla” - Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Ryan Tedder, Rosalía & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (Rosalía Featuring Yahritza y Su Esencia)

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“Mi Gran Amor” - Edgar Barrera, Becky G, Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño, Manuel Lorente, Daniel Rondón & Carlos Santana, songwriters (Santana Featuring Becky G)

“Nilo” - Massimo Giovanardi & Zanna, songwriters (Zanna)

“Solifican12” - Santiago Alvarado, Milo J & Santiago Ruiz, songwriters (Milo J)

Best new artist

Delilah

Fabian

Loulu Gilberto

Arath Herce

Macario Martínez

maye

Sofia Monroy

Kendall Peña

Dora Sanches

Aria Vega

Zeca Veloso