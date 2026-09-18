Don Francisco’s new talk show ‘Gigantes’ sets October premiere date

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Former “Sábado Gigante” host Don Francisco’s new limited-run talk show series “Gigantes con Don Francisco” will premiere Oct.11 on Univision.

The 85-year-old TV personality — whose birth name is Mario Kreutzberger — will co-host the show alongside actor and “Despierta América” anchor Nitzia Chama.

TelevisaUnivision — the parent company of Univision — first announced the longtime TV presenter’s return to the network as part of its annual upfront presentation to advertisers back in May.

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Filmed in front of a studio audience, the program will feature comprehensive interviews with household names from across Latin America, such as famed Mexican singer Lucero, “Despacito” artist Luis Fonsi and decorated Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa, among others.

As the name suggests, the show will not shy away from embracing Don Francisco’s past as host of the three-hour-long weekly variety show “Sábado Gigante.” In “Gigantes,” the presenters will revisit archival footage of Don Francisco’s biggest on-screen moments and employ some of the variety program antics of “Sábado Gigante,” such as car giveaways and other big-prize contests for audience members.

Don Francisco hosted “Sábado Gigante” for 53 years, first beginning in 1962 in his native Chile on Canal 13 before switching over to the Miami-based studios of Univision in 1986.

California For many Angelenos, ‘Sábado Gigante’ is a family tradition For many Latinos in Southern California, “Sábado Gigante” was a Saturday staple, bringing together young and old for an evening of laughs, scantily clad women and musical acts.

The program was a Saturday-night fixture for millions of Latino households and was known for its zany sketches, scantily-clad women, bizarre TV characters such as El Chacal — and Don Francisco’s own raucous stage persona.

The final episode of “Sábado Gigante” aired Sept. 19, 2015. The star-studded send-off included in-studio appearances from recording artists such as Juanes and Luis Fonsi, as well as former Univision news anchor Jorge Ramos. It also included recorded messages from Shakira, Marc Anthony and political luminaries such as former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.