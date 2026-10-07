No Estás Solo: A resource guide for Latinos seeking mental health support

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Mental Health Day falls on Saturday — but mental health awareness should not be limited to one day. Each year, an estimated 243,000 Latinos in the U.S. attempt to end their own lives.

Within the Latino community, there exist a number of social barriers to seek mental health care. They can be more vulnerable to disinformation; a recent Pew Research Center study showed almost half of U.S. Latinos are likely to get health information at least occasionally from social media, which is much higher than the overall nationwide average of 36%. There’s also a general lack of transparency about family medical histories, stigma against pursuing mental health care for fear of discrimination, as well as difficulty in taking time off from work.

On top of that, about 88% of mental health workers are white, while only 7% of licensed psychologists in the U.S. identify as Latinx. In a 2015 study by the American Psychological Assn., only 5.5% reported the ability to provide Spanish-language assistance, which inevitably contributes to gaps in culturally competent care.

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However: a growing number of databases for Latinx therapists, Latinx-led support groups and bilingual helplines exist to support the community through mental health crises. De Los has compiled an updated list of mental health resources available in both L.A. County and online below.

Doctora Instagram, enfermera Facebook: Latinos are turning to social media for health info A new poll showed that Latino are getting health information on social media at a higher rate than any other ethnic group in the U.S. This is presenting healthcare issues and highlighting how Latinos have been underserved by the system.

Databases for Latinx therapists

Latinx Therapy

This database has more than 100 Latinx therapists throughout Los Angeles — and even more online who accept various health insurance plans. The goal of the database is to connect Latinx individuals seeking therapy with culturally responsive care. Each therapist has their own specialty, including depression, anxiety, abandonment, grief and loss, Latinx family systems, identity and more.

Therapy for Latinx

Similarly, Therapy for Latinx offers a directory of Latinx therapists in California who offer in-person and online sessions through a filterable database. Each therapist profile offers their specialty, biography and contact information. Clients are also able to leave ratings and reviews.

Support Groups

El Centrito de Apoyo

A project of Project Return Peer Support Network, El Centrito de Apoyo is a social and educational Spanish-language resource hub providing members an opportunity to develop wellness skills and reconnect with their abilities. They offer mental health education, connection to resources, support groups and wellness activities like Baile Folklorico, music, drama and sewing. The workshops are led by peer support specialists who recovered from mental health challenges and are trained to help others.

They also offer programming in English, under the Project Return Peer Support Network .

National Alliance on Mental Illness - Urban Los Angeles

NAMI hosts mental health support groups and classes in English and Spanish, both online and in-person, to support recovering individuals and their families. They offer tutorials on the basics of mental health, peer-to-peer healing, support for families, as well as how to recognize the early warning signs of mental illness.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance

The DBSA offers in-person and online support groups for people living with depression and bipolar disorder to connect in both English and Spanish. In a 2024 survey conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 20.7% of Hispanic or Latino adults reported experiencing mental illness in that year.

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Latinx LGBTQ+ Therapy

Mi Centro

The Los Angeles LGBT Center offers mental health support with therapists through Mi Centro. The staff offers expertise in fluent, conversational and colloquial Spanish, reflecting the local culture of Latines and their lived experiences. Latinx LGBTQ+ youth face a 22% to 30% higher likelihood of attempting suicide compared with non-Latinx LGBTQ+ peers.

Bienestar

Bienestar offers three to six months of long-term mental health counseling with bilingual therapists for Latinx and LGBTQ+ individuals in the Greater Los Angeles area. They offer individual, partner, or family therapy sessions, as well as connections to other resources.

Hotline numbers

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States. You can call or text 988 to talk with a counselor in English and Spanish; you can also chat online at the official 988 website.

Over a year after the service was discontinued, the Lifeline has recently restored the “Press 3” option, which connected to specialized support services for LGBTQ+ youth.

Crisis Text Line

The Crisis Text Line is able to receive texts and connect individuals with live, trained volunteer crisis counselors, who promise to respond to texts with prompt care and compassion. In both English and Spanish, they are available to support people through challenges like stress, anxiety, loneliness, bullying, substance use, self-harm and suicidal ideation.

Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a live volunteer crisis counselor.

California Peer Run Warm Line

Run by the the Mental Health Assn. of San Francisco, the California Peer Run Warm Line provides peer-led support that addresses a wide range of challenges, including anxiety, depression and substance use. This is a support line that does not necessarily require a crisis, but is open to help callers navigate mental health challenges.

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Call or text 855-600-WARM (9276) to speak with a counselor.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Helpline

This hotline is free and confidential. It offers 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. Call or text 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for assistance in English and Spanish.