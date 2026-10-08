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‘The De Los Podcast’: In horror, Latinos not only find escape but shape the genre

Latinos in horror and our fascination with the genre.
(Photo illustration by Diana Ramirez/De Los; photos By Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times, Christina House / Los Angeles Times, Margo Svardson, Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin.)
Katerina Portela staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Katerina Portela
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It’s October, which can only mean one thing: It’s officially espooky season!

In the latest episode of “The De Los Podcast,” hosts and Times editors Fidel Martinez and Suzy Exposito explore the Latino community’s fascination with horror and why the genre is popular with the demographic.

“It’s not just anecdotally that we can say Latinos appreciate horror. There are also statistics that show how much Latinos show up for horror movies,” Exposito pointed to the 2026 edition of the UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report, which found that Latinos accounted for 29.1% of all audiences for theatrically released horror movies despite making up roughly 20% of the total U.S. population.

“For me personally, the occult or the paranormal, the fantastical, the scary nature of horror has always been a presence in my life,” Martinez said. “I mean, the first movie that I recall seeing in the theater was ‘The Crow.’ My dad took me to see ‘The Crow.’ Mind you, I was like 6 years old when I saw this.”

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Martinez also attributed his love of all things spooky to “Stories That Must Not Die,” a collection of bilingual folkloric short stories from South Texas compiled by Juan Sauvageau first published in 1975.

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The De Los Podcast

Hosted by De Los editors Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito, The De Los Podcast pulls back the curtain on the stories, people and cultural moments shaping the Latino experience in the U.S. and beyond.





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Martinez and Exposito also highlighted Latino filmmakers who have used horror as a vehicle to talk about broader issues like civil war, narco-violence and genocide. Among them are Guillermo Del Toro (“Pan’s Labyrinth”), Issa Lopez (“Tigers Are Not Afraid”) and Jayro Bustamante (“La Llorona”).

“I do think it matters who is making these films. And I do think that we should give credit to Latin American and Latino filmmakers in the horror genre for using this genre as a means to talk about deeper things. Something that all of these movies do is speak to the fears, the traumas, the anxieties that are shared by many in the Latino community,” Exposito said.

“And I think approaching these subjects as allegories is just a really smart way to address a dimension of the culture that we don’t really see reflected in the rest of Hollywood. What does it mean that so many of us not only consume horror, but we’re also making [and shaping] the genre?”

You can find the full episode below:

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Katerina Portela

Katerina Portela is a reporter and associate podcast producer for De Los covering music, culture and beyond. She previously wrote about L.A. arts and events for Image, the style magazine from the Los Angeles Times. Portela is a graduate of San Diego State University, where she was co- founder and editor in chief of college music publication Dead Air Zine. Prior to The Times, she was an investigative and digital news assistant with San Diego PBS and NPR station KPBS and a reporting fellow at the Pulitzer Center. Her feature writing has garnered several awards from both San Diego and L.A. Press Club. Born in Florida and raised in Oahu, Hawaii, she can predictably be found by the beach with a book in hand.

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