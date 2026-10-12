Aria Vega will bring ‘Caribbean maximalism’ to L.A. — and soon, the Latin Grammys

One word that could describe Aria Vega’s whirlwind 2026? Chévere.

The Colombian expression for “awesome” is also the name of the fast-rising star’s global smash hit. Released in January, the breezy tropical swing of “Chévere” — and the rest of her sun-kissed singles — embodies the spirit of Colombia’s Caribbean coast where she hails from.

Ahead of the Latin Grammys on Nov. 12, where Vega will be in the running for the best new artist award, Vega is taking what she calls her “Costeñita Core” pop movement on the road, with her first-ever U.S. tour.

“Looking back at all the dreams I’ve accomplished and made come true, it’s all blessings,” a wide-grinning Vega says over Zoom from Miami.

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“I’ve been crying tears of joy with my family, my friends and my combo chévere, as I like to call my fandom. Every artist wishes and dreams of a Latin Grammy, and for me, just to be one of the nominees is like, ‘Yo, I’m a winner!’”

Vega was born Mariana Padilla Pérez in Barranquilla, where she lived the lifestyle of the costeños — or the people of Colombia’s Caribbean coastal region. She has been steadily chasing her dreams of superstardom since competing on “Idol Colombia” in 2014; but Vega finally started making waves last year when she integrated more costeño culture, rhythms and slang into her mellowed, Spanglish pop flow.

“Chévere” exploded in popularity after fellow Colombian singer Ryan Castro jumped on the remix in February. Since then, Vega has pushed “Costeñita Core” further into the mainstream with songs like the alluring “Cule Poco (Sirena_Besarico_Costeña),” and the sultry “Compa Coleto (Uy_Como),” offering unhurried takes on champeta and other Afro-Caribbean rhythms.

Vega just kicked off her U.S. Cariavales Tour, which includes a stop at the Roxy in Los Angeles on Oct. 13. Just a week before, she was handpicked by her pop foremother and icon from Barranquilla — Shakira — to perform as part of her 12-show residency in Madrid.

In an interview with The Times, Aria Vega opened up about her Latin Grammy nomination, representing costeños and getting a co-sign from Shakira.

(Teograph/ Camilolewism)

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How did the success of the song “Chévere” change your life?

I didn’t expect to be on [so many] airplanes and flights. Right now, I’m starting to feel the weight of that. I’ve seen what it’s like to live on the road. The remix happened after Ryan [Castro] sent me a DM on Instagram saying, “‘Chévere’ is a banger!’” I was really excited to even get that message from him, because I’m a fan of his music. That was a really cool moment.

What can you tell us about your upcoming debut album?

It’s Afro-Caribbean-inspired music. Right now, the album is really long. I have recorded more than 30 songs for it. I’m working on cutting it down to hopefully 15 songs that will touch your heart and soul ... I want to make people vibe with my songs, feel cool, and feel chévere. That’s my goal with this album [I call] “Costeñita Core.”

What does “Costeñita Core” mean to you?

It’s an energy that you either vibe with or you don’t. It’s like our food, our slang and experimental fashion. Caribbean maximalism and shifting [mainstream] culture. Overall, it’s about making bold choices and being rebellious.

How do you feel about representing costeño culture through your music and visuals?

It’s a big responsibility. I feel really happy and excited when I see comments that say things like, “It’s an honor for you to represent us, and we love what you’re doing.” I get emotional because I don’t always get that response … There’s also people that say, “I feel that I’m not represented by her in any way.” It’s a mixture of feelings. What can I say? I’m doing this with a lot of love for Barranquilla, Colombia and Colombia’s Caribbean coast. I want to be a voice of the Caribbean coast.

What did it mean for you when Shakira selected you to perform for her residency in Madrid?

As soon as my team told me about this opportunity with Shakira, I was going crazy because she’s so inspiring. She’s also from Barranquilla. Her music has been a part of [my] life. It has been like a companion for me. Since I was like 5 years old, there’s always been a Shakira song that I was vibing with. I’m really excited even about the possibility of meeting her.

How do you feel about performing in L.A. for the first time on your U.S. tour?

I’ve been to Los Angeles before in meetings with my agents and stuff like that, and it felt like a movie. It’s Hollywood vibes and I’ve never felt that energy in my life. It’s really special getting to perform all my songs that are not just in Spanish, but in Costeñol [the costeño dialect of Spanish] at the Roxy. I’m going to wear outfits with cultural designs and perform traditional dances that have been part of my life, ever since I was literally in my mom’s belly. Los Angeles is a coastal city too, so there’s something that connects us.

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What are your thoughts about being nominated in the category of best new artist at this year’s Latin Grammys?

Everyone says it’s a really important category, because you can’t be nominated twice. You can only be nominated once in your career. Hopefully I’ll go to Las Vegas for that Latin Grammy and I’ll take it over to la costa.

What will you do if you win the award?

Maybe I’ll do a concert at home. I want to do something that feels honest and authentic, because that’s what led me to being nominated. I dream of becoming a bearer of my culture. What better way to do it than being recognized in the eyes of the Latin Recording Academy?

What was the inspiration for your latest single “Compa Coleto (Uy_Como)”?

My muse is always my tiburón, my shark. It’s no secret that I’m in love. It just makes sense to talk about him in these really loving and cool songs. It’s a song with flirtatious vibes. When you understand the song’s lyrics, it just makes sense to flirt that way and have fun with it.

Who do you want to collaborate with in the future?

I would love to collaborate with Shakira and Beéle. I feel they do a lot for Barranquilla as well. I would love to collaborate with Bomba Estéreo from Santa Marta. Maybe I’ll do vallenato music with Silvestre Dangond. That would be really cool. Felipe Peláez has an amazing voice. It would be cool to bring these sounds of our own to the world.