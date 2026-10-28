‘The De Los Podcast’: Cyberpunk filmmaker Alex Rivera predicted our dystopian future with ‘Sleep Dealer’

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With his 2008 sci-fi film “Sleep Dealer,” director Alex Rivera may have predicted the future. But believe him, he’s not thrilled about it.

On the latest episode of “The De Los Podcast,” hosts and Times editors Fidel Martinez and Suzy Exposito spoke with the Peruvian American filmmaker on the cultural relevance of a film that, decades later, offers a frightening imagining of labor exploitation and border surveillance.

“I’ve always said the border is a time machine,” Rivera said. “If you go to it, you’ll see the future. And that’s because it’s become in this country, for many decades now, a kind of permanent war zone.”

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In “Sleep Dealer,” main character Memo Cruz finds work as a remote operator of a construction robot in San Diego after his family is killed in Oaxaca in a drone strike. His labor crosses the border but not his body — Memo controls the machinery while being hooked up to a neural network at a maquiladora in Tijuana. The theme of detachment of the laborer from their humanity resonates in a time when immigrant laborers are arrested at work sites and jailed in inhumane conditions in mass sweeps.

“This idea that, ‘We want your work, but we don’t want to see you,’ alienates the labor from the human,” Exposito said. “And we see that happening with the advent of AI alienating the work from the person who does it. Even just in these delivery apps, that’s happening. The dehumanization is happening.”

As a second-generation Latino trying to break into filmmaking, Rivera reflected on the difficulties of making the film without prior connections, and the barriers of creating a Latino-focused movie. Years later, he says filmmaking is more diverse than ever before.

Podcast The De Los Podcast Hosted by De Los editors Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito, The De Los Podcast pulls back the curtain on the stories, people and cultural moments shaping the Latino experience in the U.S. and beyond.











New episodes every week — available on YouTube and all major podcast platforms.





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“Visionary Black filmmakers have now shown that it’s possible … to talk about lived experience through elevated genres, like ‘Get Out’ and ‘Moonlight,’” Rivera said. “If [Latinos] are roughly 20%, I’d like to imagine a world where we’re making 20% of the movies, too.”

While Rivera said he first had the idea for the film in 1997, it took over 10 years to complete.

Looking back, the dystopian vision of technology used to suppress migrant workers in “Sleep Dealer” is more than a warning: It’s our reality, but as Rivera insists, but not one without hope.

“What happens when we have a world when technology transgresses borders, but people are still physically divided by walls? That creates this dissonance, where we’re connected, yet, we’re divided,” Rivera said. “I really believe the digital world can help us see beyond borders ... and build relationships of solidarity.”

You can find the full episode below: