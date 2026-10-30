We asked readers to honor their loved ones for Dia De Los Muertos. Here are their ofrendas

You are still deeply missed seven years later, by your family, friends and LAT colleagues. You continue to remind us to Live Forward, Enjoy the Ride, Live With No Regrets and Wear Good Sunglasses. Cheers Alan! — Jennifer Hagman, Golden, Colo.

I know you must be upset that the Dodgers didn’t pull off the three-peat, but I know you saw them win the last two years from up above. We haven’t forgotten about you. Te extrañamos, tia. — Christian Macedo, Echo Park

Esau, I wish you were here to see how much our family has grown. You have nieces and nephews who never had the chance to meet you, but they will grow up knowing who you were, the love you had for your family, and the sacrifice you made for this country. Please continue watching over us. Until we meet again, I will carry your memory, share your story and always be proud to call you my brother. — Denise De La Peña, West Covina

Remembering my pops (1940-2022). He was a hard-working man who had a tough childhood. Immigrated from Mexico to the U.S. as a child. He lived the American dream. He provided for his family, bought a house and sent all three of his kids to college. He taught us to be kind and empathetic. His wife, kids and grandkids miss him. — Alexandro J. Gradilla, Whittier

Grandpa, you were the song of my life. You loved me, validated me, and taught me everything. You told me “No te dejes” so I’d stand strong when you couldn’t shield me. I listened and all I am, I owe to you. Alma de mi alma, soul of my soul. Solamente una vez, mi Ramoncito Bonito. — Kristen Basulto, Los Angeles

He is missed every day. It’s been three years. I still think of you every single day. Life isn’t the same without you. But I remember your undeniable love that you had for my brother and sister and my daughters. Thank you for everything you showed me and everything you gave me — love, knowledge and laughter. Que estes en paz siempre. — Marisa Arreola, Whittier

I get it now, Dad. I get why the gatherings were important. I get why going out for breakfast made your day. I get why forgiveness went first. I hope you’re proud of us. I will always love you. — Janette Ayub, La Puente

I hope you know how much I love you, Dad. In this life and all that follow, I hope that you are mine and I am yours in every single one. Your baby girl misses you more than I could ever explain. I’ll love you forever, I’ll love you for always. As long as I’m living, your baby I’ll be. — Camila Contreras, Ontario

I always wonder what it would be like with you here. What our text thread messages would be like, what advice you’d give me and Amanda when we’re over our limits but pushing through because that’s what we do. What would be your favorite go-to restaurant? No worries, we’re doing good. You left too soon. You’re a missing piece to the puzzle that will never be found. Love you pops. — Caroline Mendonca-Pineda, Los Angeles

My Nana was the matriarch of our family, she led a life dedicated to taking care of her family. She was born in Nogales, Arizona, and lived in Pico Rivera for most of her life. She was the best cook, she taught me everything I know about being in the kitchen, her best dish was Milanese with her famous “fries” on the side with fresh lemon wedges for squeezing over top. We miss her so much. She was a special woman who we lost in 2011 to pancreatic cancer. She is always in our hearts and we honor her every year by putting her photo on our altar for Dia De Los Muertos. — Celinat Tzintzun, Montebello

Rafael & Maria Navarro Abuelo and Abuela, we miss you both so much. It’s the little things that remind us of you: a McDonald‘s Big Mac, a Coca-Cola, the white butterflies that we see from time to time in the gardens. Te queremos, continue to protect us and watch over us.



— Kimberly Navarro, Norwalk

Riley Romero Riley was a quiet and gentle soul. He loved to be around his family when he could. He had the most manners of us all, as kids he would always make us wonder why he was like that. But that was just him. Very proper and poised. I lost him two years ago and I love and miss him so much. May he continue resting in peace.



— Larissa Velasquez, San Diego

Guadalupe Rodriguez Thank you for your hard work as a bracero and your journey to the United States of America that has brought so many opportunities to your children and grandchildren over the years. Our success was made possible by your courage and bravery to migrate and we thank you for your arduous labor as a farm worker and contributions to the United States economy. Your legacy will live on forever and we will make sure to teach the next generation about your history. Gracias, Abuelito.



— Ignacio Ornelas, Campbell, Calif.

Federico C. Ramirez My Dad was an amazing father, husband, brother, uncle, musician and singer. His spirit lives on in me, guiding me and shining through everything I do. I love and miss you so much papa. Till we meet again in heaven.



— Nicole Ramirez, Los Angeles

Melesio Equihua The essence of my Dad: caring, open, funny, solid. Teaching us to honor our Mexican heritage and language, be proud of who we are and where we come from. Loving us through financial hard times, family drama and letting three daughters grow knowing he had our back always. A pioneer in so many ways. Leaving Texas, pushing education, a soldier, father, son, husband. His life is a pillar and guiding light to us. So lucky, so proud to have had him in my life.



— Chris Equihua, Pasadena

Florentina Garcia Mom, though more than seven years have passed since we said goodbye, not a day goes by that we don’t think of you and miss you. Your love remains in our hearts, your memory lives on in our lives, and you will forever be cherished. With all our love, always and forever, your family.



— Arthur Mosqueda, Pasadena

Debra Balderrama My mom was my person. The person in this world that understood me the most. She worked so hard in her life purely for me, I didn’t realize how blessed I was for that until she was gone. I miss our car rides, gossip sessions, Disneyland trips and her replying to my texts. I wish she was here to see where my life is now. I wish she was here to meet her AMAZING great niece and great nephew, she would be absolutely obsessed. I wish she was here to celebrate my 30th birthday this last September. And I wish she was here to celebrate her 60th on 10/7. Living for her now.



— Ashley Balderrama, Los Angeles

Evelyn Reynoso Every birthday meant “Disney on Ice,” every Christmas meant having her with us. My prima was an artist who gave us pieces of herself on canvas. My mom still has hers hanging in her room. She collected movies, pins and little treasures. To us, she was the treasure.



— Gabriela Medina, Inglewood

Martita A. Rodriguez You were a warrior, you were so brave. You taught us to find courage no matter what circumstances you face in life, and to have compassion not just for other people but for ourselves. You are always remembered, and live on through your art and familia.



— Gary Fusco, San Pancho, (a.k.a. San Francisco)