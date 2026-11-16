With ‘Love Stories,’ Thee Sinseers emphasize the humanity in their heart and soul

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Tucked into a corner booth inside the Basket Burger Cafe, Joseph “Joey” Quiñones, frontman of Eastside soul group Thee Sinseers, watched cars zip across East L.A.’s Atlantic Boulevard through the window, pouring a generous white waterfall of sugar into his tea.

The grill sizzled behind Quiñones as he reminisced on the many hearty lunches he shared here with friends; between marching band practice at Garfield High and ska-punk shows at night.

Quiñones’ falsetto, which he’s been cultivating since his Garfield days, is as saccharine as the sugar he stirred into his tea. On Oct. 18, the day before our interview, he performed songs from Thee Sinseers’ newest album, “Love Stories,” at a homecoming show at Pacific Electric : a new venue nestled between railroad lines in Chinatown.

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“I’ll tell you about the time I fell in love and got my heart broken … for the fifth time,” Quiñones said that night, looking out into the crowd of friends, family and multigenerational fans. “This is my real love confession.”

Thee Sinseers perform at the Pacific Electric. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

Real confessions of love shaped the intimate sophomore album, fittingly titled “Love Stories.” Released in September on indie soul label Colemine Records, “Love Stories” doesn’t hold back on the romanticism — and yet, the spirit of the album feels startlingly heartbroken. In it, Quiñones, like his longing musical predecessors of Motown fame, begs for his girl back, wonders if love was made for everyone, then proposes: “Let’s fall in love … again.”

“It took a while for me to be honest about it, about my personal experiences,” Quiñones said. “You want to hold back in front of a crowd, to not give too much away, but the more I gave out there, it built up. We want to play along to that instrument — the crowd — and seize the moment when they respond.”

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Thee Sinseers’ music carries the same warmth and crackle as the doo-wop classics you might hear playing from a lowrider sound system in East L.A., but Quiñones’ lyricism still resonates with the present day.

Pulling from the soulful harmonies of 1960s R&B group the Delfonics, as well as the joyful groove of L.A. icon Brenton Wood — for whom Thee Sinseers started out as a backing band — the nine-piece group includes a horn section, drums, keys, guitar and three vocalists for a fuller and funkier presence.

Lead singer Joseph Quiñones performs Oct. 18 alongside Adriana Flores during a Thee Sinseers concert at the Pacific Electric. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

“My dad’s been in car clubs since ’79, and on weekends, it was nothing but car shows,” Quiñones recalled. “So we’d be sitting there and hearing that music. There’s a picture of me and Brenton Wood shaking hands when I was 9 years old, [which] we re-created when we were working together.”

Although Thee Sinseers do what they can to carry on the legacy of L.A. greats like Woods, Quiñones says the band pulls from a variety of inspirations outside of soul. An unexpected influence on the group, for example, is Rage Against the Machine — which Quiñones said was the first band whose music taught him to write music “with purpose.”

“It’s like, you soak up all this stuff from childhood... and it stays in there. And when it rains, you gotta wring it out... and it’ll come out in the most unnatural ways,” Quiñones said.

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Each song from “Love Stories” is sung with such passion that the listener could easily imagine Quiñones collapsed on his knees, wailing the lyrics through tears. In reality, when he sings his songs live, it’s with eyebrows lifted and a big smile across his face.

Quiñones believes in tradition, sometimes to the point of superstition — namely in that he brings the same microphone from venue to venue. Yet Thee Sinseers make it a point to keep live shows packed with surprises.

The singer describes the band’s performance as both diligently practiced and improvised: the structure remains the same, but Quiñones sprinkles each show with quips and ad-libs to “keep the fun, get the band laughing.”

“I can’t pinpoint when the ideas for our songs happen, because it’ll come out of the blue,” Quiñones explained. “For example, we had a fan say to us at a show: ‘I’m here for heartbreak!’ He had another person with him, so I said, ‘A heartbreak for two?’ And me and [co-vocalist] Adriana Flores looked at each other and said, ‘We need to write something about that!’”

Lead singer Joseph Quiñones performs during a Thee Sinseers concert. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

At the homecoming shows, band member Eric Johnson responded to Quiñones’ questions with runs on the saxophone while Flores and guitarist-vocalist Bryan Ponce swayed as they sang. Meanwhile, the entire horn section — comprised of Johnson, Quiñones and instrumentalists Steve Surman and Jose Luis Jimenez — marched into the crowd and played as if in their own second-line parade.

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“I just want it to feel human,” Quiñones said, dipping his tea bag. “Remember that feeling of walking into your grandparents’ house, no TV or internet on, and looking through the photo albums? I wanted [the album] to feel like hearing stories, seeing wedding photos, just taking time.”

At a special show inside Amoeba Records in Hollywood, fans lined up for signatures on their vinyl copies of “Love Stories,” just a few days before the album’s Sept. 18 release.

In the center of the album cover was a photo of Quiñones’ parents; fans could slide the vinyl records out of their casings to reveal liner notes, bordered by old family photos from each band member. The snapshots showed parents in young love: holding the future musicians as babies, drinking together and posing on their wedding days.

“Let’s take it slow,” Quiñones croons on “Minute by Minute,” the ninth track on the album. “We’ll take the wrong way, we’ll take our time.”

In an era fueled by short-form content and the resulting, however fleeting, quick dopamine hits, Thee Sinseers’ call to “slow down” feels refreshing, despite its simplicity.

Simple joys — like children jumping in bouncy houses and friends aiming for piñatas, as illustrated in Thee Sinseers’ music video for single “Did Ya Know?” — are what Quiñones highlights to remind listeners of their shared humanity.

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Especially as internet culture continues to categorize and divide people, Quiñones says he hopes that the album, in all its heartbreak and passion, would spark reflection among listeners. “We’re not imitating the past, or looking for nostalgia,” he said. “We’re extending it. ... Old music, old family stories show us how we connect.”

To Thee Sinseers, community connections are everything. It’s why the band reps East L.A. so ardently — from Quiñones’ choice of Basket Burger for our Times interview, to hosting an NPR Tiny Desk performance at the Eastside flower shop Floreria Primavera.

“Oh look, my sister just drove by,” he said, smiling as he recognized her car passing the diner window. “I was going to stop by [and see her] after this!”

As Thee Sinseers continue to tour North America with fellow Colemine Records artist Taylor Williams, and write more love stories along the way, Quiñones says uplifting their community is at the heart of their mission as a band.

“I’m constantly inspired by the younger guys, like Café Canela, the band that opened our show. I told them: ‘You have something special. Don’t chase a record label, just keep doing it yourself.’ That’s the best way,” Quiñones said.

“We, my bandmates, and this music scene we’re part of — we’re leaning on each other.”