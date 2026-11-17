Few rappers enter a recording booth while understanding the assignment as well as Brray does. Whether it’s hopping on a trap soul song, a work of old school perreo, or a grimy drill track, he eases himself into any genre — and oftentimes becomes the highlight.

Born Bryan García Quiñones in San Juan, the 34-year-old trap artist graced the island’s bubbling scene with his laid-back, drawling flow. His music began picking up steam in 2014 with the collective known as La Civdad: which included a murderer’s row of MCs such as Alvaro Diaz, Joyce Santana, Young Martino, Papi Sousa and others. From the jump, Brray caught fans’ ears and eyes, thanks to his dexterous wordplay and his signature long dreads.

His biggest flirtation with mainstream success came in 2023 when he stole the show in “Lokera,” a collab with Rauw Alejandro and Lyanno, which has since counted over 1 billion streams. He also revealed his more seductive side in 2022’s “Tú Y Yo,” his hit dance track with RaiNao.

Advertisement

After lying low most of 2026, Brray returned this month with a new album and a new look, thanks in part to an extended songwriting sabbatical in Los Angeles, which he says yielded him 16 songs in one week.

And, over a Zoom call from Puerto Rico, he says, with a laugh: “I’m prettier now!”

These songs became his new album titled “Kobe Brray 8,” which he released Nov. 6 on Universal Music Latino. The number is a reference to Kobe Bryant’s jersey number during his first 10 seasons with the L.A. Lakers; Brray worked with notable producers from the area, such as J.LBS, Alex Goldblatt and Ben10k. In what was narrowed down to 12 tracks, Brray eases back into his rap and hip-hop roots, with only two reggaetón songs to be found. Yet for those who love when he gets dirty on the dance floor, don’t fear: He confirms “Kobe Brray 24” is coming early next year.

“Music is going to change color now,” he explains. “People are tired of it lacking feeling, of it lacking substance and body.”

In an exclusive Q&A with De Los, Brray talks about his new music, applying “Mamba mentality,” moving his writing talent into new realms with screenwriting and a novel and more. [Warning: The videos below contain explicit lyrics.]

Advertisement

When you began putting together “Kobe Brray 8,” what was the concept you had in mind for this album?

“Kobe Brray” has actually been my Twitter username since 2016. I had already been thinking about [using it as an album title] at some point in my career. And I’d planned for it: I’m going to lose weight and I’m going to get more handsome, because people eat with their eyes first. I’m going to get disciplined and bring out the best version of myself, and now the time has come. I’d say that my career as a true, full-fledged artist is only just beginning, because I’m going to be doing things that aren’t just music.

We’ve heard of artists moving temporarily to a city because they want to soak up its energy for a project; is this the first time you’ve felt the urge to do something like that?

We did [an album] in Spain, on a tour where I spent a month, but it wasn’t like I immersed myself, because that project had nothing to do with Spain; it’s all about Puerto Rico.

But this time I went with the vibe of, “OK, the album is called ‘Kobe Brray,’ so let’s go to L.A. to make music and get a Los Angeles vibe.” Because if you mention Kobe, you gotta mention Los Angeles.

“Pu$$y Power” reminds me a lot of “Tú y Yo,” the track you have with RaiNao from your album “El Alma de Las Fiestas.” Did you intentionally include a track with that kind of dance-electronic flow to capture the energy from that song?

[“Tú y Yo”] is one of the most underrated tracks I have. That one should have been more of a hit, but, who knows, maybe it’ll be a hit again because lately a lot of people see me and [say], “I like the [track] with RaNao” all the time.

The whole album is heavy, until [“Pu$$y Power”] comes along, which has a [more] upbeat, ’80s disco flow. The next track is a letter to Death, so [I thought], “Let’s balance it out.”

“Querida Muerte” is a conversation with Death; you say, “Contigo no se tranza ni por trillones, espero que nunca hagamos la cone, yo hablo como si tengo más opciones.” What is your relationship with mortality?

I made a connection with God that — brother — I wish everyone would make. I killed my ego, and [now] I basically feel free of everything. Making peace with death is one of the things that leads to that. Accepting it and knowing that it’s certain, but also that we have a soul and we are eternal. There’s lots of people who don’t believe in God, who don’t believe in that, but it exists. And one of the things [necessary] to reach that level [of faith] is accepting death.

Advertisement

“Querida Muerte” comes right before “Kobe Brray.” When people think of Kobe Bryant, a.k.a. the Black Mamba, they think of two things: his career and his death, given how shocking it was. Did that shake you?

[Bryant’s] death really affected me: the way he died with his daughter, in a helicopter ... I’m not getting in a helicopter, honestly. It terrifies me. Then what happened with Oliver Tree … no way. But those are deaths that really affect me because even though they’re people I never met, they inspired me. And Kobe left behind more than just a basketball legacy; he left a legacy of discipline, the “Mamba mentality,” which is about doing things with passion. Whatever you do, you do it with passion.

What do you think you take away most from his “Mamba mentality?”

Discipline. Kobe was a guy who clearly loved to learn. Even though they said he was a show-off, you have to be when you’re the best at something. And that’s how I feel; that what’s coming for me is another level, another person, another artist. More Mamba mentality.

You’ve been making music for 12 years. Is there any moment in your career where you could have used the Mamba mentality, to have spared yourself some bad times or setbacks?

I wish I had applied that Mamba mentality when ”No Eres Tú, Soy Yo” came out — which I feel was my first big break — back in 2018. After that, the pandemic hit, and that’s when everything stalled. I was already riding high with “La Jeepeta” and [playing] sold-out shows. I did one in Río Piedras and absolutely crushed it; Myke Towers and Eladio [Carrión] were there with me. I was already riding that momentum, and then the pandemic hit and boom.

Right now, I’m working on other things that are going to lead me to a different, more illustrious kind of success. I wrote an entire book in three weeks. It was God speaking to me, putting it into my mind, and it just poured out.

What can you tell us about all the new writing you’re doing?

It’s a speculative novel, [which] follows the years of Jesus’ [life] that aren’t mentioned in the Bible. I’ve also written a TV series — I’ve got two episodes done, [then] I’m writing a movie. My next album [“Kobe Brray 24”] is ready to go.

You’re now in a position where new artists coming up will likely look to you as a mentor. Fanta Rosario, who’s on your song “Angélica,” is a prime example: He has a unique swagger, but he has more discipline than people might realize. Have you offered any advice to him, or to other up-and-coming artists you’ve worked with?

That guy, Fanta, he’s an old soul. I’ve given him the kind of advice I didn’t follow myself when I was in his shoes. Fanta reminds me of myself back in the “It’s Not You, It’s Me” era, right when that song started to be a hit.

Advertisement

But he’s on a whole different wave because he’s got discipline; before he blew up, he locked himself away, went through his own process, found himself — and then he went all out.