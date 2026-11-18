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When Daddy Yankee took the stage last week at the 2026 Latin Grammys to deliver a medley of some of his greatest hits, it wasn’t just a reggaeton icon taking a much deserved victory lap — it was also the Latin Recording Academy righting a historical wrong.

That was one of the key takeaways from Latin music’s biggest night for Times editors Fidel Martinez and Suzy Exposito, who dissect the biggest moments of the awards ceremony on the latest episode of “The De Los Podcast.”

Daddy Yankee was named the 2026 Latin Recording Academy person of the year, the organization’s equivalent of a lifetime achievement award. It was the first time the honor had been given to a reggaeton artist in the ceremony’s 27 years of existence. The recognition came long after the Puerto Rican singer helped turn Latin music into a global force.

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“Daddy Yankee really is someone who made [the genre] what it is today,” Martinez said. “He gave us ‘Gasolina.’ He ran so that Bad Bunny could fly.”

In 2004, Daddy Yankee captured lightning in a bottle with the infectious “Gasolina,” which became the first reggaeton song to hit the Top 40 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was also the first time a reggaeton song was nominated for record of the year at the Latin Grammys. Daddy Yankee lost out to Alejandro Sanz, much like Bad Bunny would exactly two decades later.

Exposito pointed out that Daddy Yankee’s impact went beyond reggaeton.

“It wasn’t just ‘Despacito.’ There were so many artists that [Daddy Yankee] uplifted,” Exposito said. “Daddy Yankee being part of that mainstreaming [of Latin music], but still waving the flag for reggaeton and for his roots, was really profound.”

Podcast The De Los Podcast Hosted by De Los editors Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito, The De Los Podcast pulls back the curtain on the stories, people and cultural moments shaping the Latino experience in the U.S. and beyond.





New episodes every week — available on YouTube and all major podcast platforms.

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The co-hosts also discussed another historic moment of the night: Anitta winning her first ever Latin Grammy (best Portuguese contemporary pop album for “Equilibrium”). The Brazilian star used her acceptance speech to highlight Afro-Brazilian culture and advocated for the inclusion of Brazilians in conversations about Latinidad.

For Exposito, the 2026 Latin Grammys also signaled the arrival of a new vanguard of artists, including Milo J, who evolved from Latin trap to a more folk-driven avant-garde sound. The 19-year-old Argentine singer performed at the ceremony alongside Gustavo Santaolalla, and pulled the biggest upset of the night, winning record of the year for “Niño.”

Latin Grammy nominee Milo J charts a new course for Argentine music Nominated in six Latin Grammy categories this year, rising star Milo J talks his intrepid album from 2025, “La Vida Era Más Corta,” his collaboration with Trueno and navigating criticism as an artist.

“In there, there are threads of the future. Folk music is not just about the past,” Exposito said. “However, what I’ve been hungry for is people who are pushing [traditional] sounds, taking their roots, and melding contemporary influences, which I think Milo J does really well.”

Plus, a conversation about the Latin Grammys wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Rosalia, who won five gramophones — including song of the year for “La Perla” and album of the year for “Lux.”

“I think ‘Lux’ is a fascinating album that will be definitive of this decade,” Exposito said. “It speaks to her talent but also her cultural savvy in connecting to pop culture beyond the Spanish-speaking world.”

Watch more in the latest episode of “The De Los Podcast” below.