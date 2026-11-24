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Tasa Coffee Roasters, a popular Latino-owned coffee shop in Chicago, closed abruptly amid reports that one of its co-owners is employed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The uproar over the establishment’s ties to ICE began on Sunday after a Reddit user accused Pierre Marquez, who opened the shop alongside his wife, Jackie Marquez, in 2022, of working for ICE in the Humboldt Park subreddit— a community forum for the majority Latino neighborhood.

In their post, the user claimed that they “verified that Tasa Coffee Roasters is owned by an ICE agent” by using publicly available information provided by the ICE List website — an independently maintained public documentation project focused on immigration enforcement activity. The post included a screenshot of Marquez listed as a “supervisory detention and deportation officer” on ICE List.

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On Monday, Tasa’s doors were abruptly shuttered after baristas and roasters at the store staged a walkout in protest.

“We do not stand beside, condone, support or accept anyone or any org associated with ICE,” the employees declared on a handwritten statement taped to the store’s front doors, Block Club Chicago reported Monday morning. “As the baristas, we are discussing what steps will be necessary for us. We intend to do our best as employees to be as honest and transparent as we can be.”

Enraged community members threw dozens of eggs at the storefront and others gathered outside the establishment on Monday and Tuesday with anti-ICE signage, Block Club Chicago reported. Online concerned patrons began attaching community notes to Tasa’s Instagram posts that read, “BE AWARE! Tasa Coffee Roasters, located at 4136 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60639, is co-owned by an ICE agent. Co-owner Pierre Cesar Marquez, also known to be a Supervisory Detention and Deportation.”

By Tuesday afternoon, the employees’ handwritten letter was replaced with a sign reading “Permanently CLOSED.” The owners have not publicly confirmed their store’s indefinite closure online or elsewhere. The Times has reached out to them for comment and confirmation.

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ICE officials refused to confirm or deny whether Marquez is employed by its office, noting that the agency doesn’t believe in “doxxing” its employees.

The outpouring against Marquez comes more than a year after the Department of Homeland Security’s immigration enforcement campaign “Operation Midway Blitz” terrorized Chicago’s Latino population.

Last summer, elected officials alleged that ICE agents target visitors at Humboldt Park’s National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture. The Department of Homeland Security denied their presence at the institution, but CBS News confirmed that video footage showed federal agents at the museum.

Voices Arellano: In Chicago, residents mount a community-wide defense against Trump’s deportation machine Over the past two months, ICE has swept throughout Chicago but has swung its hammer with gusto on Little Village, considered the Mexican heart of the city.

Before hearing of the alleged permanent closure, a local nonprofit focused on community organizing named the Little Village Community Council called for a boycott of the establishment.

“We feel embarrassed because we have one of our own that has a sign that says ‘Hands Off Chicago,’ and he has his hands all over the issue of immigration enforcement,” LVCC President Baltazar Enriquez told ABC7 Chicago, referencing an anti-ICE sign that adorned Tasa Coffee Roasters’ entrance.

In a now-expired Instagram Story, Jackie Marquez stated she was the “sole owner” of the business and defended herself against allegations that she is pro-ICE.

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“I personally disagree with current immigration policy, and I believe in civil dialogue and mutual respect, even when we disagree,” she wrote Monday.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who has awarded the establishment several business grants since its opening and previously has gone to the store in person, distanced himself from the coffee shop after Pierre Marquez’s alleged association with ICE surfaced.

“At the time of the visit, neither the Mayor nor his administration was aware of Pierre Cesar Marquez’s employment with ICE,” a spokesperson for the mayor told CBS News. “Mayor Johnson has been clear about his opposition to the federal government’s immigration enforcement practices.”

Democratic Rep. Delia Ramirez, who represents the district where Humboldt Park is located, denounced Tasa alongside a cohort of Chicago officials known as the Northwest Side Progressive Coalition.

“Given the concerns that have been raised by our community, we are no longer supporting, promoting, or partnering with this establishment,” the collective’s statement read. “As our immigrant neighbors are living with the fear that someone they love could be taken into detention, we reject any and all businesses that profit from or enable ICE’s terror.”