Do You Really Need a Retainer After Braces? Here’s What the Research Says

Finishing orthodontic treatment feels like the end of a long journey—brackets off, teeth aligned, and smiles perfected. But here’s the reality: without a retainer, your teeth could start to drift back toward their original positions. That’s why retainers are a critical, ongoing part of treatment—not just a cosmetic afterthought. So what do we really know about them? Let’s explore the science, patient experience, and expert guidance behind this often-overlooked phase of orthodontic care.

Table of Contents

Why Retainers Matter: Stability Beyond Braces

Braces and aligners are tools for moving teeth—but once they’ve done their job, it’s the retainer’s turn to hold the results in place. After all, teeth don’t just stop moving once the hardware comes off. The surrounding bone and soft tissue need time to stabilize, or the teeth will slowly shift out of alignment again.

The 2025 article Orthodontic Retainers: Are They All the Same? says it best: “There’s no one-size-fits-all protocol for retainers. Success depends on both the choice of appliance and the patient’s compliance” [1].

Science agrees. A 2019 review in The Journal of Contemporary Dental Practice states that retainers maintain not just the look of your smile, but also the function of the stomatognathic system—which includes teeth, jaws, and facial muscles [2]. Without proper retention, bite function and jaw balance may be compromised.

Types of Retainers and Their Pros and Cons

There are two main types of retainers: removable and fixed [3].

Removable retainers, like Hawley retainers or clear plastic trays (similar to Invisalign), are easy to clean and less likely to trap plaque. But they only work if you wear them. Forgetting—or choosing not—to wear a removable retainer can lead to rapid relapse.On the other hand, fixed retainers (thin wires bonded to the back of the teeth) eliminate the compliance issue—they’re always working, 24/7. But they come with their own set of trade-offs. A 2023 systematic review in Journal of Oral Biology and Craniofacial Research found that fixed retainers have more plaque buildup and calculus formation than removable ones [8]. This can lead to gum disease and requires extra attention to flossing and hygiene.

Plus, a 2021 article in the British Dental Journal explains how fixed retainers can fail due to bonding issues or wire breakage. Still, with proper monitoring and timely repairs, long-term results are predictable [5].

Patient Experience and Perceptions

Even the best appliance won’t work if patients don’t—or can’t—use it properly. And when it comes to retainers, comfort, convenience, and personal preferences matter more than you think.

According to a 2024 review in the European Journal of Orthodontics, many patients initially report minor discomfort or annoyance when wearing a retainer. But these complaints often fade away as they get used to it [4]. Think of it like breaking in a new pair of shoes—awkward at first, but manageable with consistency.

A deeper dive from a 2024 review in Cureus shows that retention habits are influenced by more than just physical comfort. Psychological and social factors, like self-image and cultural attitudes, can impact how likely someone is to follow their orthodontist’s instructions [6]. Education and support play a big role in building long-term compliance.

Still No Gold Standard?

Here’s the surprising truth: there’s still no universally accepted best method for retention. A 2018 review in International Orthodontics says it best: “Despite decades of research, no one retainer or protocol stands out as the best” [10]. Much of the evidence is inconsistent, often due to differences in study designs and patient populations [9].

The 2023 review in Children (Basel) agrees, suggesting that patient-specific factors—like age, dental history, and willingness to comply—may matter more than the actual device used [7]. So, rather than searching for a “perfect” retainer, the key is finding the right one for you, with your orthodontist’s guidance.

Closing Thoughts

Orthodontic treatment isn’t finished when your braces come off—it’s when your teeth have stayed in place for good. Retainers are what make that happen. They protect your investment, prevent costly redo’s and support the long-term health of your smile.

Retainers are necessary to prevent relapse after orthodontic treatment.

There’s no one-size-fits-all. Your orthodontist should tailor a retention plan to your specific case.

Expect some adjustment time but most people adapt quickly.

Oral hygiene is key especially if you have fixed retainers.

Regular follow-ups to make sure the retainer is working without causing new problems.

