L.A. Olympics will be first to offer venue naming rights
Emergency Dentistry

Managing Dental Pain: When to Use NSAIDs, Opioids, or Something More

Dentist in mask filling the patient's root canal while she is lying on dental chair wearing safety glasses.
(Studioprodakshn)
Kevin Famuyiro
By Kevin Famuyiro
Senior Content Strategist

Key Facts

  • NSAIDs (like ibuprofen) and acetaminophen are the first-line treatment for acute dental pain.
  • Opioids are only for rare cases where first-line treatments fail or are contraindicated.
  • Not all “tooth pain” comes from teeth; it can be caused by TMD, headaches, or nerve issues.
  • Misdiagnosis can lead to unnecessary root canals or extractions.
  • Atypical Odontalgia is chronic tooth pain with no clear dental cause and requires specialized management.

Is It Even a Toothache? The Diagnostic Challenge

Patient’s in the chair. Pointing. That one. The molar causing all the grief, keeping them up at night. You look. Gums look healthy. Tooth looks fine. The X-ray? Clean as a whistle.

So. Now what?

This is the moment. It’s where routine dentistry stops and real diagnostics begin. It’s also where bad assumptions lead to pulling a perfectly good tooth. For years, the conversation was easy. Pain? Here’s a script. But that was just treating a symptom, and half the time, we were aiming at the wrong target. The hardest part of oral pain isn’t picking the right drug. It’s figuring out if the pain is actually coming from a tooth [3] [9].

You have to ask. Every single time. Because getting it wrong is a big deal. It’s how healthy teeth get unnecessary root canals. Or worse, pulled [9]. Then the patient still has their pain, but now they’re also missing a tooth. For nothing. This isn’t some rare story. It happens. We’ve all seen cases where jaw muscle pain (TMJ), a headache, or some haywire nerve signal was just pretending to be a toothache [3]. Looking past the tooth isn’t just a good idea. It’s the whole job.

The New First Line of Defense

Okay, but let’s say we did the work. We’ve tapped and tested and checked the films. It’s a standard toothache. Cracked molar, post-op soreness, a deep cavity. What’s the play?

Here’s where everything’s changed. The whole script has flipped. The evidence is just too strong now, and the guidelines from the American Dental Association are blunt about it [2] [4] [6]. The opioid prescription pad is no longer the default. The first-line, go-to defense is a simple combination of non-opioids. We’re talking NSAIDs and acetaminophen [1]. Ibuprofen. The stuff you get at a pharmacy.

Sounds too simple. I get it. Dental pain is brutal. How can plain old ibuprofen possibly be enough?

But the data doesn’t lie. Study after study shows that NSAIDs, with or without acetaminophen, work better than opioids for most acute dental pain [2] [5]. They just do. Opioids just numb the brain. A cheap trick. NSAIDs? They go to the source. They knock down the inflammation that’s screaming at the nerve. It’s not masking. It’s fixing. More targeted. More effective.

So when are opioids the right call? Almost never. The ADA guidelines are clear: only for the rare cases where NSAIDs don’t work or a patient can’t take them for medical reasons [4] [6]. And even then, it’s the smallest dose for the shortest time, period. This isn’t us being difficult. It’s us being safe. It’s about finally admitting we overused a dangerous tool for decades. This new way is just smarter medicine. It’s the standard now. For everyone—kids, teens, and adults [4] [6].

And this needs to be the rule outside our offices, too. Patients with toothaches often land in urgent care first [8]. The advice for those docs is the same: use non-opioids and send them to a dentist. Immediately. Handing out painkillers without a dental exam is just kicking the can down the road [8].

An illustration of the anatomy of a common tooth, as illustrated showing it's internal structure.
(Vishalgokulwale)

When the Pain Isn’t Dental at All

So we’re back to the messy one. The ghost pain. The patient is hurting, but the tooth is innocent. This is where we earn our keep. Is it the jaw joint? The sinuses? A migraine in disguise?

Or is it something much weirder?

Which leads to the strangest diagnosis on the books: Atypical Odontalgia (AO) [7]. It’s basically phantom tooth pain. A chronic, nagging ache in a spot where there’s no dental problem. The tooth is fine. The bone is fine. But the pain is real [9]. It’s what we land on after we’ve ruled out everything else.

AO is a monster. You don’t fix it with a drill. You can’t. In fact, doing dental work on it can make things worse. This is a medical problem now, not a dental one. It’s treated as a neuropathic issue—a problem with the nerves themselves. The treatment involves drugs that feel out of place in a dental chart, like certain antidepressants or anticonvulsants that can quiet down screaming nerves [7] [10]. There’s no easy recipe, and a 2019 study confirmed it’s all about a custom-fit approach and managing expectations [10].

And that’s the real story. Good pain management today isn’t about having a strong prescription. It’s about having a strong diagnostic process. It’s about using simple, safe drugs first. It’s about being humble enough to admit when the tooth everyone is blaming might not be the culprit at all. It’s a huge shift in thinking, but it’s a safer and better way to practice.

Emergency DentistryOral SurgeryGeneral Dentistry
Kevin Famuyiro

Kevin Famuyiro is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, curating content by working closely with doctors, scientists and healthcare experts as well as sourcing scholarly-reviewed medical and science journals.
