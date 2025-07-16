What That Jaw Clicking Means: Causes and Relief for TMJ Disorders

Jaw pain or that annoying clicking sound when you open your mouth might seem minor at first—but they could be signs of a temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder. The TMJ acts like a sliding hinge, connecting your jawbone to your skull and allowing you to talk, chew, and yawn comfortably. When it’s not functioning properly, even simple movements can become painful or feel out of sync. TMJ disorders (TMD) affect millions of people and often go undiagnosed or untreated for too long. Let’s walk through what causes these symptoms, how they’re diagnosed, and the wide range of treatment options available—from simple home care to specialized medical interventions.

Table of Contents

Common Causes of Jaw Pain and Clicking

TMJ disorders are often the result of a combination of physical stressors and underlying health conditions. They don’t always stem from one cause, but several common culprits include:

Advertisement

Teeth grinding (bruxism): Often done unconsciously during sleep or stress, grinding wears down teeth and puts extra strain on the jaw joint.

Often done unconsciously during sleep or stress, grinding wears down teeth and puts extra strain on the jaw joint. Jaw clenching: Like grinding, this builds tension in the surrounding muscles.

Like grinding, this builds tension in the surrounding muscles. Poor bite alignment: Misaligned teeth or jaw structures can throw off the balance of the TMJ.

Misaligned teeth or jaw structures can throw off the balance of the TMJ. Injury or trauma: A hit to the jaw or face can directly affect joint function.

A hit to the jaw or face can directly affect joint function. Arthritis: Both osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis can damage the joint’s cartilage.

Both osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis can damage the joint’s cartilage. Stress and tension: Emotional stress often shows up physically, especially in the jaw muscles.

The “click” or “pop” you hear is typically due to the cartilage disc within the joint shifting out of place. In more severe cases, pain can radiate into the ears, temples, or neck, and may be accompanied by tinnitus (ringing in the ears), headaches, or dizziness [1] [2] [9] [10].

Diagnosis and When to See a Doctor

If jaw pain or clicking doesn’t go away on its own, it’s worth getting evaluated. Dentists and medical professionals often start with a detailed history and physical exam. You may be asked about:

Pain patterns (e.g., when it occurs, how intense)

Habits like clenching or gum chewing

History of trauma or arthritis

Associated symptoms like earaches or difficulty chewing [6]

In certain cases, advanced imaging like MRI (to visualize the soft tissue disc) or panoramic dental X-rays may be used to spot structural issues or rule out other causes of facial pain [4] [5] [10]..

Advertisement

See a provider if you experience:



Persistent jaw pain lasting more than two weeks [7]

Difficulty eating, speaking, or opening your mouth fully

A locked jaw

Radiating pain into the head, ears, or neck

Early diagnosis can help avoid long-term complications and allow for more conservative treatment options.

At-Home Treatments for Mild TMJ Symptoms

Mild TMJ symptoms often improve with a few adjustments to daily habits and some simple self-care:

Over-the-counter medications: NSAIDs like ibuprofen (400–600 mg every 6–8 hours) or acetaminophen (500–1000 mg every 6 hours) help reduce inflammation and pain.

NSAIDs like ibuprofen (400–600 mg every 6–8 hours) or acetaminophen (500–1000 mg every 6 hours) help reduce inflammation and pain. Cold compresses: Applying ice packs to the side of the face for 10 minutes at a time helps relieve muscle tightness.

Applying ice packs to the side of the face for 10 minutes at a time helps relieve muscle tightness. Soft diet: Eating mashed, cooked, or blended foods reduces jaw strain.

Eating mashed, cooked, or blended foods reduces jaw strain. Jaw rest: Avoid wide yawning, chewing gum, or biting into hard foods.

Avoid wide yawning, chewing gum, or biting into hard foods. Relaxation techniques: Try guided breathing, meditation, or gentle jaw stretches.

Try guided breathing, meditation, or gentle jaw stretches. Night guards: If bruxism is suspected, a custom night guard from your dentist can reduce grinding and cushion the joint [1] [2] [10].

Think of these methods as giving your jaw a “rest day”—just like you would for sore muscles after a workout.

Advertisement

(VectorMine)

Medical Treatment Options

When home remedies aren’t cutting it, your dentist or physician may suggest additional therapies. The goal is to address both the symptoms and their underlying cause:

Nonpharmacologic Therapies



Patient education: Learning about proper jaw posture and behavior modification is surprisingly powerful.

Learning about proper jaw posture and behavior modification is surprisingly powerful. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT): Especially useful if stress or anxiety contributes to jaw tension.

Especially useful if stress or anxiety contributes to jaw tension. Physical therapy: Includes jaw mobility exercises, soft tissue massage, and posture training.

Medications



Anti-inflammatory drugs and muscle relaxants: Short-term use of NSAIDs or medications like cyclobenzaprine can calm acute flare-ups.

Short-term use of NSAIDs or medications like cyclobenzaprine can calm acute flare-ups. Tricyclic antidepressants: Used at low doses for chronic TMJ pain.

Used at low doses for chronic TMJ pain. Gabapentin: May be considered if nerve pain is suspected.

Advanced Interventions



Injections: Therapies like platelet-rich plasma (PRP), sodium hyaluronate, or dextrose prolotherapy have shown promise in improving joint mobility and reducing inflammation.

Therapies like platelet-rich plasma (PRP), sodium hyaluronate, or dextrose prolotherapy have shown promise in improving joint mobility and reducing inflammation. Surgery: Reserved for severe, unresponsive cases—such as joint degeneration or persistent locking [8] [11].

Multidisciplinary care involving dentists, physical therapists, and sometimes pain specialists offers the best outcomes for complex cases.

TMJ and Systemic Conditions

In some individuals—especially children and teens—TMJ disorders are linked to broader health conditions like juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA). In these situations, managing the underlying disease is just as important as treating the joint. A collaborative care team including dentists, rheumatologists, and physical therapists ensures that the jaw and overall health are addressed simultaneously [3].

Closing Thoughts

Jaw pain and clicking sounds are more than just an annoyance—they can be signs of an underlying TMJ disorder that deserves attention. Whether it’s stress, arthritis, or nighttime grinding, getting to the root of the problem helps guide the right treatment path. For most people, conservative care brings significant relief. And for those with chronic or severe symptoms, a team-based approach combining physical therapy, medication, and dental care can make a lasting difference. If your jaw isn’t moving the way it should, don’t ignore it—talk to your dentist and start exploring your options today.

Advertisement

References

[1] Busse, J. W., Casassus, R., Carrasco-Labra, A., Durham, J., Mock, D., Zakrzewska, J. M., Palmer, C., Samer, C. F., Coen, M., Guevremont, B., Hoppe, T., Guyatt, G. H., Crandon, H. N., Yao, L., Sadeghirad, B., Vandvik, P. O., Siemieniuk, R. A. C., Lytvyn, L., Hunskaar, B. S., & Agoritsas, T. (2023). Management of chronic pain associated with temporomandibular disorders: a clinical practice guideline. BMJ (Clinical research ed.), 383, e076227. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj-2023-076227

[2] Stoustrup, P., Resnick, C. M., Abramowicz, S., Pedersen, T. K., Michelotti, A., Küseler, A., Koos, B., Verna, C., Nordal, E. B., Granquist, E. J., Halbig, J. M., Kristensen, K. D., Kaban, L. B., Arvidsson, L. Z., Spiegel, L., Stoll, M. L., Lerman, M. A., Glerup, M., Defabianis, P., Frid, P., … Temporomandibular Joint Juvenile Arthritis Working Group (2023). Management of Orofacial Manifestations of Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis: Interdisciplinary Consensus-Based Recommendations. Arthritis & rheumatology (Hoboken, N.J.), 75(1), 4–14. https://doi.org/10.1002/art.42338

[3] Firetto, M. C., Abbinante, A., Barbato, E., Bellomi, M., Biondetti, P., Borghesi, A., Bossu’, M., Cascone, P., Corbella, D., Di Candido, V., Diotallevi, P., Farronato, G., Federici, A., Gagliani, M., Granata, C., Guerra, M., Magi, A., Maggio, M. C., Mirenghi, S., Nardone, M., … Strohmenger, L. (2019). National guidelines for dental diagnostic imaging in the developmental age. La Radiologia medica, 124(9), 887–916. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11547-019-01038-4

Advertisement

[4] Zakrzewska J. M. (2013). Differential diagnosis of facial pain and guidelines for management. British journal of anaesthesia, 111(1), 95–104. https://doi.org/10.1093/bja/aet125

[5] Dimitroulis G. (2018). Management of temporomandibular joint disorders: A surgeon’s perspective. Australian dental journal, 63 Suppl 1, S79–S90. https://doi.org/10.1111/adj.12593

[6] Kapos, F. P., Exposto, F. G., Oyarzo, J. F., & Durham, J. (2020). Temporomandibular disorders: a review of current concepts in aetiology, diagnosis and management. Oral surgery, 13(4), 321–334. https://doi.org/10.1111/ors.12473

Advertisement

[7] Matheson, E. M., Fermo, J. D., & Blackwelder, R. S. (2023). Temporomandibular Disorders: Rapid Evidence Review. American family physician, 107(1), 52–58. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36689971/

[8] Gauer, R. L., & Semidey, M. J. (2015). Diagnosis and treatment of temporomandibular disorders. American family physician, 91(6), 378–386. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25822556/