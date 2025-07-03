Is It Safe to Go to the Dentist During Pregnancy? Here’s What Experts Say

Visiting the dentist during pregnancy is not only safe, it’s encouraged. Still, many expectant mothers hesitate to schedule appointments, often due to outdated information or uncertainty about what’s allowed during those nine months. The truth is, professional dental organizations and clinical research overwhelmingly support routine dental care at every stage of pregnancy. Not only is it safe, but avoiding the dentist could actually do more harm than good.

Dental Care is Safe During Pregnancy

One of the best news from the experts is this: dental work is generally safe during pregnancy. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and other medical organizations, most routine and even some emergency dental work is not a risk to the baby when done with proper precautions [1] [2] [3].

What’s okay:

Cleanings and checkups

Dental X-rays with proper belly and thyroid shielding

Fillings and other restorative work

Local anesthetics like lidocaine with epinephrine

Pain management with acetaminophen (Tylenol)

But NSAIDs like ibuprofen should be avoided—especially in the 3rd trimester—because of the risk to fetal development [1] [3].

In other words, you don’t have to suffer through toothaches or delay needed care. With modern dentistry and coordination with your OB/GYN, your oral health can—and should—be maintained during pregnancy.

Why Oral Health Matters More During Pregnancy

Pregnancy affects more than your belly—it affects your gums and teeth. Rising hormone levels, especially progesterone and estrogen, can cause increased blood flow to gum tissue which can lead to pregnancy gingivitis—a mild form of gum disease that can cause swelling, tenderness and bleeding [1] [4].

If left unchecked this can progress to periodontitis, a more severe gum infection linked to some studies to adverse birth outcomes like preterm delivery and low birth weight [1] [2] [4].

Daily brushing, flossing and regular dental visits reduce this risk significantly. And because these oral health habits also prevent cavities and infections they support overall health for both mom and baby.

When to Schedule Dental Work

Timing matters when it comes to scheduling more involved dental procedures. While care is safe throughout pregnancy, many providers recommend the second trimester (weeks 17-28) as the most comfortable window for elective procedures [3].

Here’s why:

Baby’s major organs are fully formed by the second trimester so the risk of interference is lower.

Morning sickness has often subsided by this point.

Lying back in the dental chair for longer procedures is still relatively comfortable unlike in the third trimester when physical discomfort increases.

Emergency care however—like treating infections or severe dental pain—should not be postponed. It’s better to treat the problem early than risk complications that can affect your health or your pregnancy [3].

Common Misconceptions and Real Barriers

Unfortunately, misinformation and practical barriers still stop many pregnant people from getting proper dental care. Some of the most common myths are:

“Dental X-rays are bad during pregnancy”

“Anesthetics will harm the baby”

“Wait until after birth to fix dental issues”

In reality, with the right precautions, these procedures are not only okay—they’re necessary.

But it’s not just myths that get in the way. Lack of dental insurance, limited prenatal oral health education, and prioritizing other healthcare needs can make dental care seem less important [4] [5]. A 2010 study in Birth found many pregnant women avoid the dentist even when treatment is clearly needed, often because they didn’t get a referral or proper counseling from their medical provider [5].

What Dentists and OB/GYNs Should Know

When medical and dental professionals work together, expectant patients win. OB/GYNs are in a unique position to:

Screen for oral health issues during routine prenatal visits

Educate patients about dental care safety

Refer them to a trusted dentist

Dentists should feel comfortable providing preventive and restorative care to pregnant patients—especially with coordination from the patient’s obstetrician. Encouraging this collaboration can make a big difference in maternal and neonatal outcomes [2] [4].

Closing Thoughts

If you’re pregnant and wondering whether it’s safe to see the dentist, rest assured: it absolutely is. Dental care during pregnancy is not only safe—it’s an important part of protecting both your health and your baby’s. Regular cleanings, cavity prevention, and even X-rays can all be part of a healthy prenatal care plan. And if you’re a healthcare provider, now’s the time to make sure every patient knows that oral health is essential—especially during pregnancy.

