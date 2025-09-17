Why Adults Should Use Dental Sealants More for Oral Health

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Prevention Paradox

It’s a strange contradiction we live with every day in the clinic. We’ll spend hours and thousands of dollars rebuilding a tooth destroyed by caries. Intricate composite work, CAD/CAM crowns, root canals. We have incredible technology for fixing the damage. But what about a simple, thin layer of plastic that could have prevented the whole mess? That’s often an afterthought. A footnote in the treatment plan. This is the paradox of the dental sealant. We have a mountain of evidence, stretching back decades, showing this simple procedure works. A Cochrane review—the gold standard of evidence—found sealants flat-out reduce decay in permanent molars [8]. Another confirmed it again a few years later [9]. The science is not in question.

The mechanism is brutally simple. A sealant is nothing more than a physical barrier. Think of it as caulking the cracks. Molars and premolars have these complex grooves on their chewing surfaces. The technical term is pits and fissures. To a toothbrush bristle, they can be impossibly deep canyons where food and bacteria hide out. A perfect breeding ground for decay. A sealant just flows into those grooves and seals them off [2]. It physically stops cariogenic microorganisms from setting up shop. No bacteria, no acid. No acid, no cavity. It’s some of the most straightforward, effective prevention we have in our arsenal [10]. We’ve even got a whole range of materials to choose from now, from classic resins to glass ionomers, some even with antimicrobial additives cooked right in [3][4]. So the tools are there. The evidence is there. Why the disconnect?

Beyond the Pediatric Chair

Part of the problem is branding. We’ve pigeonholed sealants as a pediatric treatment. We dutifully recommend them when a kid’s first permanent molars erupt around age six, and again for the second molars around age twelve [5]. It becomes part of the routine. But the second that patient turns eighteen, the conversation just... stops. As if the grooves in their teeth magically become self-cleaning on their birthday. It makes no sense. An adult with deep, stainable fissures is just as much at risk—if not more so—than a child. Yet the idea of placing sealants in adults is still treated as an oddity, a “long-neglected preventive measure” as one paper put it over a decade ago [1]. Not much has changed.

(Sumaki)

This is where we, as a community, need a reality check. Caries isn’t a childhood disease. It’s a lifelong battle. Why would we discard one of our best shields just because the patient is old enough to vote? An unsealed, high-risk molar in a 30-year-old is a ticking time bomb. It’s a future occlusal filling. Then a larger one. Then maybe a crown. The cost, both financially and biologically, escalates at every step. The American Dental Association has been advocating for sealants as a cost-effective measure for a long, long time [7]. A sealant costs a fraction of a single-surface filling. The math isn’t hard. We spend so much time on risk assessment—diet, hygiene, fluoride exposure. But we often skip the simplest physical risk modifier of them all: the anatomy of the tooth itself. You can’t brush what you can’t reach.

A Shift in Thinking

So what needs to change? It’s not about finding a new, magic material. The ones we have work just fine [3]. It’s about changing the conversation. It’s about moving sealants out of the “pediatric services” column and into the “caries management” column, for everyone. The question shouldn’t be, “How old is the patient?” It should be, “What does this tooth look like?” Is it deeply grooved? Is it hard to clean? Has it remained caries-free so far by sheer luck? If so, seal it. It doesn’t matter if the patient is 15 or 50. This is about managing risk on a surface-by-surface basis.

We have to integrate this thinking into our routine care philosophy [10]. It should be as standard as taking bite-wings. During an adult prophy, when we see deep, dark staining in a molar fissure that somehow hasn’t broken through into decay yet, the first thought shouldn’t be “let’s watch it.” It should be, “let’s seal it.” Let’s take that risk off the table. It’s a simple, non-invasive, and powerful statement that we prioritize keeping teeth whole over getting better at drilling them [6]. The ultimate goal is to do less restorative dentistry, not more. And sealants are a direct path to that goal. It’s time we started treating them less like a specialty item and more like the fundamental tool they are.

