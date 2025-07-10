How Often Should You Really Floss? What You Should Know

Of all the daily habits we’re told to do, flossing is often the first to get skipped. While brushing twice a day feels non-negotiable, fitting in that extra step to clean between your teeth can feel like a chore. But how important is it, really? Do you have to floss every single day to get the benefits?

Recent research says no. While daily flossing is the gold standard, studies suggest consistency matters more than perfect attendance. Let’s break down what the science says about how often you should floss and why it’s so important for your oral health.

Table of Contents

The Daily Flossing Dilemma: Ideal vs. Reality

We’ve all been there. You get home after a long day, brush your teeth and just can’t bring yourself to floss. You’re not alone. A 2025 randomized controlled trial found what many dentists already knew: most healthy adults don’t floss every day, even when they’re told to. The study found that on average participants only flossed regularly for about 5 out of 24 weeks [1]. Recognizing this, the researchers concluded that aiming for a more realistic goal—like flossing at least 3 times a week—might be a more achievable target for most people.

This doesn’t mean daily flossing isn’t valuable. A large 2020 study in the Journal of Dental Research found that people who cleaned between their teeth 7 or more times a week described their oral health as “excellent” [2]. While this was self-reported, it shows a strong link between frequent interdental cleaning and good health outcomes. The takeaway is clear: more is better, but doing something is way better than doing nothing.

Does It Matter When You Floss?

It turns out the order of your oral hygiene routine matters. If you typically brush and then floss, you might want to switch it up. A 2018 clinical trial found that flossing before brushing is more effective at reducing the plaque that builds up between your teeth [3]. Why does this happen? Think of it like sweeping a floor before you mop. Flossing first loosens and removes food particles and plaque from those tight spaces between your teeth. When you follow up with brushing, your toothbrush can more effectively sweep away that debris. More importantly, clearing out that plaque allows the fluoride in your toothpaste to reach and strengthen those vulnerable surfaces, giving you more protection against cavities.

What About Kids and Special Cases?

Flossing is important for all ages, but the evidence around its impact on children can be a bit more complicated. For example, a 2006 systematic review found that when children had their teeth professionally flossed by dental staff, their risk of developing cavities between their teeth dropped by 40% [10]. But the key here is “professionally flossed”. The review noted that this benefit wasn’t seen when kids flossed on their own at home, likely due to technique and consistency issues. Another review from 2017 found limited evidence that at-home flossing prevents cavities in primary (baby) teeth, and more research is needed in this area [6].

The story is different for people with dental implants. Keeping the area around an implant clean is crucial for its long-term success. A 2024 trial found that floss, along with other interdental cleaners, was effective in reducing plaque and gum inflammation around implant-supported crowns [8]. Whether you have implants, braces or other specific dental needs, cleaning between your teeth is a critical step in preventing complications.

Flossing Works—Even if You’re Not Perfect

So, does flossing actually work? The answer is a definite yes. Multiple high-quality studies have shown that adding flossing to your routine reduces plaque and gingivitis (the earliest, reversible stage of gum disease) compared to brushing alone. A 2022 trial found that brushing and flossing together led to healthier gums [9]. Some people point to a 2019 Cochrane review that said the evidence for flossing was of “low certainty” [5]. But that doesn’t mean flossing doesn’t work. It means it’s hard to do long-term studies on personal habits—researchers have to rely on self-reporting and study designs vary widely. The consensus among dentists remains: mechanical cleaning between the teeth, as shown in many clinical trials, is essential for removing plaque a toothbrush can’t reach.

Finding What Works for You

Modern dentistry is moving away from one-size-fits-all. A 2021 literature review emphasized creating an individualized oral hygiene plan based on evidence [4]. Not everyone loves traditional string floss and that’s okay. The market is full of interdental cleaning aids, from water flossers and interdental brushes to floss picks. A 2019 review found different tools have different strengths and the most effective one is the one you’ll use consistently and correctly [7]. For more information on oral health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a great resource.

If you have big gaps between your teeth, an interdental brush might be better. If you have braces, a water flosser or orthodontic floss threaders could be a game-changer. Talk to your dentist or hygienist about what’s right for your mouth.

Closing Thoughts

So, how often should you floss? While daily flossing is the ideal, the evidence says flossing at least three times a week can still have big benefits for your gum health. More importantly, it’s about finding a routine that works for you.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway is that how and when you floss are just as important as how often. Remember to floss before you brush to maximize plaque removal and fluoride exposure [3]. And don’t be afraid to try different tools to find the one you like best [7]. Ultimately, interdental cleaning is a cornerstone of good oral health, protecting you from cavities and gum disease one day at a time.

References

