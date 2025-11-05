Why Aphthous Ulcers Are More Than Just Canker Sores

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Table of Contents

Introduction to Canker Sores

There’s a fundamental gap between how we’re taught to view aphthous ulcers and the clinical reality for a huge number of our patients. We call them canker sores. We learn they’re common, affecting 20-25% of the population, and we move on. But for those patients stuck in a cycle of recurrence (what we formally call recurrent aphthous stomatitis (RAS)), it’s not a minor problem. It’s a chronic, painful, quality-of-life-degrading condition.

These lesions are pure inflammatory processes of the oral mucosa. They’re not infectious. This is the first and most critical point of patient education: unlike herpetic lesions (cold sores), these are not contagious. Patients are often terrified of passing them on. We can and must relieve that fear.

Advertisement

The presentation is classic. Small, white or yellow sores, usually on the oral mucosa that isn’t heavily keratinized. Think buccal mucosa, floor of the mouth, ventral tongue. Not typically the hard palate or gingiva. We classify them into minor, major, and herpetiform types, but the patient just knows they hurt. And the go-to treatment of recurrent aphthous stomatitis is almost always symptomatic, starting with topical corticosteroids.

NEWSLETTER Get expert guidance and new breakthroughs in dentistry delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up

Clinical Aspects of Aphthous Stomatitis

When we say recurrent aphthous stomatitis (RAS) is a chronic condition, we’re talking about a frustrating clinical picture. The patient gets ulcers, they last for 7-10 days (for the minor ones, at least), they finally heal... and then a few weeks later, they’re back. This pattern can repeat 3-6 times per year, or for unlucky patients, it can be almost constant. The impact on quality of life can’t be overstated.

These ulcers pop up on those non-keratinizing epithelial surfaces. That specific location is a huge diagnostic clue.

Advertisement

And the triggers? This is where our solid ground starts to get soft. We have a list: nutritional deficiencies (B12, folate, iron), stress, physical trauma (like a slip of the toothbrush or a sharp chip), allergies, even certain foods. But “stressful life events” is a clinical black box. It’s often what we land on when all the labs come back clean. The diagnosis of RAS is almost entirely based on clinical history and examination. There’s no blood test for it. There’s just the patient’s story and what we see in their mouth.

RELATED: Vitamin B: Essential Roles, Deficiency Risks and Benefits

Epidemiology and Demographics

That 20% figure is a good baseline, but it’s not evenly distributed. We see a higher prevalence in certain groups. Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or celiac disease report RAS far more often. This is a crucial connection. It means an aphthous ulcer isn’t always just an aphthous ulcer. Sometimes, it’s the first or only signpost pointing toward a much larger, systemic diagnosis.

Advertisement

It can start in childhood or adolescence; it seems more common in young adults. But really, it can affect anyone. There’s almost certainly a genetic predisposition, as it clearly runs in families. But genetics alone don’t explain it. It’s an interplay between genes and those environmental and lifestyle factors. Understanding this is key to figuring out why it’s happening, not just how to treat the hole it leaves.

RELATED: Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and the Symptoms That Come Along With It

Pathophysiology of Minor Aphthous Ulcers

So what’s actually happening at the tissue level?

The pathophysiology of minor aphthous ulcers is a T cell-mediated immune response. That’s the consensus. For some reason, the immune system decides to launch a focal attack on a patch of the oral mucosa. The triggers we mentioned (stress, trauma, etc.) are just that: triggers. They aren’t the weapon. The patient’s own immune system is.

Advertisement

The lesions almost always recur on non-keratinizing epithelial surfaces because that tissue is structured differently, perhaps making it more vulnerable to this specific immune assault. The result is a shallow ulceration. Because the pathophysiology is immune-mediated, our main treatment tool is an immune-suppressing one: topical therapies, chiefly corticosteroids, to calm that localized response down and just get the patient through the episode.

Characteristics of Major Aphthous Ulcer

This is a different beast entirely. Major aphthous ulcers (also known as Sutton’s disease) are less common, thank goodness, but far more severe. We’re not talking about a small ulcer that’s gone in a week.

The characteristics of major aphthous ulcers are size and depth. These are larger, deeper, and can be excruciatingly painful. They often last much longer than 10 days, sometimes for weeks or months. And because they’re so deep, they frequently heal with scarring.

When a clinician sees this, the index of suspicion for an underlying systemic disease must be high. This presentation is much more strongly associated with conditions like IBD, Behçet’s disease, or HIV. This is not a case for “try this over-the-counter gel.” This patient needs a workup. And the treatment almost always has to be escalated to systemic therapies.

(clsdesign)

Causes and Triggers of Aphthous Ulcer

We’ve touched on this, but it’s worth circling back, because this is what patients ask us. “Why did I get this?”

Advertisement

The honest answer is that we don’t know the single cause of aphthous ulcers. We know it’s a mix of genetic and environmental factors.

What we do know is the list of common triggers.

Trauma: A dental injection, a hard piece of bread, rubbing from an orthodontic wire. Stress: The mechanism is murky, but the association is undeniable. Nutritional Deficiencies: Low B12, iron, or folate. This is one of the few things we can objectively test for and correct. Allergies/Sensitivities: Sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) in toothpaste is a common suspect. Certain foods (chocolate, nuts, acidic fruits) are also on the list for some patients. Systemic Diseases: Again, inflammatory bowel disease and celiac disease are the big ones. The gut and the mouth are intimately linked.

So, part of our job is to play detective. To help the patient identify their specific triggers, if any exist.

RELATED: Crohn’s Disease: What It Is, Why It Happens, and How It Affects You

Symptoms and Signs of Minor Aphthous

This is the bread-and-butter presentation. The patient reports pain and discomfort. It hurts to eat, it hurts to talk. The symptoms of minor aphthous ulcers are often disproportionate to their size.

Advertisement

The signs are what we see on examination. The classic small, white or yellow sore (the fibrinous base) on the oral mucosa, surrounded by a distinct red halo (the inflammation). They’re usually round or oval, and less than 1 cm. They’re shallow. No vesicles, no crusting. That’s how we know it’s not herpes. The diagnosis of minor aphthous ulcers is made right there in the chair.

Medical Treatment of Canker Sore

Let’s be very clear with patients: the medical treatment of canker sores is about managing symptoms and reducing episodes. We do not have a cure.

The treatment ladder starts with the simplest things. Avoiding triggers. Fixing nutritional deficiencies.

Advertisement

When an ulcer appears, the goal is pain relief and speeding up healing. The first-line medical treatment is almost always topical therapies. Specifically, topical corticosteroids. These are aimed at dampening that local T-cell response. In more severe cases of RAS, or for major ulcers, systemic therapies might be necessary.

RELATED: Do You Grind Your Teeth? A Guide to Understanding and Managing Bruxism

Topical Therapies for Ulcer Management

This is our primary tool. Topical therapies for ulcer management come in a few forms.

Mouth Rinses: “Magic mouthwash” (often a custom cocktail of lidocaine, diphenhydramine, and a liquid steroid or antacid) can numb the area. Steroid rinses (like dexamethasone elixir) can treat multiple, widespread ulcers.

“Magic mouthwash” (often a custom cocktail of lidocaine, diphenhydramine, and a liquid steroid or antacid) can numb the area. Steroid rinses (like dexamethasone elixir) can treat multiple, widespread ulcers. Gels and Ointments: High-potency topical corticosteroids (like fluocinonide or clobetasol) are very effective. The key is adherence. The patient has to apply it correctly, usually 2-4 times a day, directly to the ulcer. This is harder than it sounds.

High-potency topical corticosteroids (like fluocinonide or clobetasol) are very effective. The key is adherence. The patient has to apply it correctly, usually 2-4 times a day, directly to the ulcer. This is harder than it sounds. Pastes: These are designed to stick to the wet oral mucosa, forming a protective barrier while delivering medication.

These therapies all work. They reduce pain, inflammation, and discomfort. But they only work on the ulcers that are already there. They don’t prevent the next one.

Advertisement

Systemic Therapies for Major Aphthous

What about the patient with major aphthous ulcers? Or the patient with constant, overlapping minor ulcers who can’t get a break? Topicals aren’t going to cut it.

This is when we have to consider systemic therapies. This decision is not made lightly. We’re talking about oral medications with real side-effect profiles.

Systemic Corticosteroids: A short burst of oral prednisone can be incredibly effective at “putting out the fire” of a severe outbreak. But it’s not a long-term solution.

A short burst of oral prednisone can be incredibly effective at “putting out the fire” of a severe outbreak. But it’s not a long-term solution. Immunosuppressants: For true, recalcitrant RAS, agents like azathioprine, colchicine, or apremilast might be considered, often in consultation with rheumatology or dermatology.

These are heavy-hitting drugs, and we have to be sure the diagnosis is correct and the benefit outweighs the risk.

Advertisement

Prognosis and Complications of Aphthous Ulcers

For the vast majority of patients with minor ulcers, the prognosis is excellent, if annoying. The ulcers will heal in 1-2 weeks, typically without scarring.

The complications are primarily functional. The pain. The difficulty eating or speaking. The nutritional deficiencies that can result from avoiding food. For major aphthous ulcers, the main complication is scarring as the deep lesions heal.

There’s some chatter in literature about links to other conditions, but for most clinicians, the day-to-day complication is the hit to quality of life. Our job is to minimize that.

Advertisement

Patient Education and Prevention Strategies

This may be the most important part of long-term management. Patient education is paramount.

Reassurance: It’s not cancer. It’s not contagious.

It’s not cancer. It’s not contagious. Expectation Setting: We can manage this, but we can’t cure it. The goal is fewer ulcers, less pain, and faster healing.

We can manage this, but we can’t cure it. The goal is fewer ulcers, less pain, and faster healing. Trigger Identification: Encourage a journal. “What did you eat? Were you stressed? Did you switch toothpaste?”

Encourage a journal. “What did you eat? Were you stressed? Did you switch toothpaste?” Prevention Strategies: Maintaining good oral hygiene is always smart. Avoiding acidic foods if they are a trigger. Avoiding trauma. And for some, switching to an SLS-free toothpaste makes a world of difference.

Enhancing Healthcare Team Outcomes

This isn’t a one-person job. Enhancing healthcare team outcomes means recognizing when to collaborate.

Advertisement

Dentists are often the first to see these.

Physicians (primary care) need to consider systemic workups.

Gastroenterologists may get involved if IBD or celiac is suspected.

Dermatologists/Rheumatologists may be needed to manage systemic therapies.

We all need to be on the same page, communicating about what we’re seeing and what we’re treating.

Future Directions and Research

We need better answers. The future directions and research we desperately need are twofold.

Causation: We need to move beyond “T-cell mediated” and “triggered by stress” to the fundamental why . What breaks in the immune system to allow this?

We need to move beyond “T-cell mediated” and “triggered by stress” to the fundamental . What breaks in the immune system to allow this? Treatment: We need better therapies. We need targeted, non-steroidal options that can prevent recurrences, not just chase them with steroids after they appear.

Until then, we’re stuck with symptom management.

Closing Thoughts

So, to conclude, aphthous ulcers are far from simple. They are a common, painful oral lesion that, in the case of RAS, becomes a chronic disease that severely impacts quality of life.

Advertisement

Our clinical approach is built on a careful diagnosis (history is key), a thorough differential diagnosis (rule out the bad stuff), and a stepped-approach to treatment. We start with patient education and prevention strategies. We use topical therapies as our workhorse. And we reserve systemic therapies for the severe cases.