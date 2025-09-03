Dental Check-Up Frequency: Is Six Months Still the Standard?

The End of the Universal Timeline?

For so long, it’s just been the rule. Six months. Like clockwork. You go, we clean, we check. Rinse and repeat. But lately, we’ve had to ask ourselves: Why six months? Is it actually... necessary for everyone? Because, honestly, the more we dig into the research, the less clear that ‘standard’ really looks [1].

Think about it. We’ve always been taught this blanket approach. Everyone. Twice a year. But a Cochrane review, pretty high-certainty stuff, looked at patients over four years. Some went every six months. Others? They went based on their risk. What did they find? Pretty much no real difference. Not in cavities. Not in gum bleeding. Even quality of life measurements were similar [2]. That hits you a bit, doesn’t it? This suggests that just showing up twice a year, no matter what your mouth looks looks like, might not be doing much extra for some people [3] [4].

NEWSLETTER Get expert guidance and new breakthroughs in dentistry delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up

And it’s not just one study. A 2023 review, a scoping review, basically summed it up: the evidence for these biannual or biennial visits? Weak. Low quality, even. It makes you wonder. We’ve built entire practice models around this idea, and the science... it’s not quite there to back it up for everyone. What they’re saying, loud and clear, is we need to tailor this [5] [6]. Give people guidance based on their mouth, their history, their risk. Not just a calendar.

Advertisement

The old saying, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” But what if it was never actually “fixed” in the first place, just widely assumed? We’ve got to get smarter about this. More efficient. More personalized. It’s a shift. A big one, maybe.

The Murky Waters of Pediatric Care

Now, when we talk about kids, that’s where it gets even trickier. We want to protect those little mouths, right? Get them started early. So, the leaning has been to keep those 6-month checks going. It makes intuitive sense. Catch problems fast. Teach good habits [9].

But even here, the data isn’t as solid as we’d like. A 2017 review, for instance, still points to 6-month intervals for prevention in kids. Fair enough. But then it mentions a randomized trial that showed healthy kids, if they only went every two years, didn’t really have more cavities. Two years! That’s a jump.

Advertisement

And a Finnish study, way back in 2001, even found that adolescents, whether they’d had cavities before or not, didn’t show much difference in outcomes despite similar check-up schedules. This really challenges the idea that one size fits all, even for our youngest patients [8].

And let’s be honest, the history of the 6-month rule itself? It’s not some grand scientific discovery. A 2003 review in the British Dental Journal straight up said there’s no high-quality evidence. None. To either support or deny it. A 2005 analysis, echoing that, found only one relevant trial with a tiny participant count and a high chance of bias. It’s a bit uncomfortable, isn’t it? To realize how much of what we do is based on... tradition. Not hard science [7].

This isn’t to say dental visits aren’t important. Far from it. Especially for kids. A 2025 study showed that regular visits, plus teaching them how to clean their teeth, totally delayed or prevented major treatments. And a 2023 report from Pediatrics hammered home the point that kids’ oral health is still a problem, and pediatricians, even general doctors, need to step up and prevent dental disease early. It’s about preventing problems. Getting them in for a check-up. But maybe, just maybe, not always every six months [10].

Advertisement

(Mykola Syvak)

So, What Now?

The takeaway here isn’t to tell everyone to stop coming in. Absolutely not. The value of good oral care, of catching things early, of guiding patients—that hasn’t changed. What is changing is the rigid timetable. We’ve got to stop thinking of dental care as a uniform commodity.

For people who always have issues—perio patients, those with rampant decay, or specific medical conditions? People going through chemo, for example, they’ll need a different kind of support, maybe even just partial evaluations if time is short. Their frequency will be higher. Has to be. And primary care doctors, they still have a big role in watching out for dental health. It’s a team effort.

But for your average patient, someone with pretty good hygiene, low risk of decay, stable gums? Do they really need that chair time every six months? The evidence is suggesting maybe not. We, as a profession, need to move towards something more sensible.

A risk-based schedule. It just makes more sense. It’s more efficient. And it’s better care, because it’s tailored. It means really looking at each patient, not just ticking a box on a calendar. It means shifting our mindset. From simply following a rule, to actively managing risk. That’s the real work.

Advertisement

References

[1] Fee, P. A., Riley, P., Worthington, H. V., Clarkson, J. E., Boyers, D., & Beirne, P. V. (2020). Recall intervals for oral health in primary care patients. The Cochrane database of systematic reviews, 10(10), CD004346. https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.CD004346.pub5

[2] Amarasena, N., Luzzi, L., & Brennan, D. (2023). Effect of Different Frequencies of Dental Visits on Dental Caries and Periodontal Disease: A Scoping Review. International journal of environmental research and public health, 20(19), 6858. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph20196858

[3] Hahn, T. W., Kraus, C., & Hooper-Lane, C. (2017). Clinical Inquiries: What is the optimal frequency for dental checkups for children and adults?. The Journal of family practice, 66(11), 699–700. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29099514/

Advertisement

[4] Kärkkäinen, S., Seppä, L., & Hausen, H. (2001). Dental check-up intervals and caries preventive measures received by adolescents in Finland. Community dental health, 18(3), 157–161. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11580091/

[5] Davenport, C. F., Elley, K. M., Fry-Smith, A., Taylor-Weetman, C. L., & Taylor, R. S. (2003). The effectiveness of routine dental checks: a systematic review of the evidence base. British dental journal, 195(2), 87–85. https://doi.org/10.1038/sj.bdj.4810337

[6] Mechler, K., Banaschewski, T., Hohmann, S., & Häge, A. (2022). Evidence-based pharmacological treatment options for ADHD in children and adolescents. Pharmacology & therapeutics, 230, 107940. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pharmthera.2021.107940

Advertisement

[7] Pock, S., Stieger, R. B., Drabo, P., & Cvikl, B. (2025). How does the frequency of dental visits affect future dental health?. European journal of paediatric dentistry, 26(3), 224–228. https://doi.org/10.23804/ejpd.2025.2277

[8] Hong, C. H. L., Hu, S., Haverman, T., Stokman, M., Napeñas, J. J., Braber, J. B., Gerber, E., Geuke, M., Vardas, E., Waltimo, T., Jensen, S. B., & Saunders, D. P. (2018). A systematic review of dental disease management in cancer patients. Supportive care in cancer : official journal of the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer, 26(1), 155–174. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00520-017-3829-y

[9] Krol, D. M., Whelan, K., & SECTION ON ORAL HEALTH (2023). Maintaining and Improving the Oral Health of Young Children. Pediatrics, 151(1), e2022060417. https://doi.org/10.1542/peds.2022-060417

Advertisement