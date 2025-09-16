This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Turkey’s dental tourism sector continues to grow in 2025, driven by digital dentistry, stronger Ministry of Health regulations, and rising international demand. Clinics across Istanbul, Izmir, Antalya, and Marmaris are adopting CAD/CAM systems, 3D scanning, and guided implant surgery to deliver faster, safer, and more predictable outcomes.

The following clinics have been selected for their modern infrastructure, international recognition, and patient-centered approach.

1. Vera Smile – Istanbul

Vera Smile, part of the Vera Clinic group, is widely regarded as the top dental clinic in Turkey , recognized by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD). As a member of the Slow Dentistry Global Network, it emphasizes patient comfort and safety. Treatments include implants, Hollywood Smile makeovers, veneers, and zirconia crowns, supported by Digital Smile Design (DSD) and CAD/CAM workflows. Pricing is transparent: implants from €450, zirconia crowns from €200, veneers from €275. Vera Smile is known for its premium materials, internationally certified products, and long-term reliability.

2. Marmaris Dental Center – Marmaris

Founded in 2008, Marmaris Dental Center has become a trusted choice for international patients combining treatment with a holiday. The clinic provides implants, crowns, veneers, and full smile restorations, all performed with CE-certified materials. Prices begin at implants from €500 and crowns from €220. Its professional dental team and coastal location make it especially popular among patients from Europe.

3. Alanya Dental Clinic – Alanya

Established in 1993, Alanya Dental Clinic is one of the longest-standing dental facilities on Turkey’s Riviera. With an in-house laboratory and modern sterilization protocols, it delivers implants, veneers, crowns, and cosmetic smile treatments. Many procedures can be completed in 5–7 days, making it a practical option for dental tourists. Pricing starts at implants from €480, crowns from €200, veneers from €270.

4. WestDent Clinic – Izmir

WestDent is a technology-oriented clinic with eight modern treatment rooms and extended operating hours. Its services include Digital Smile Design, orthodontics, gum surgery, implants, and cosmetic restorations. The clinic uses CAD/CAM systems for precise crown and veneer fabrication. Prices start at implants from €500, crowns from €210, veneers from €290. WestDent is chosen for its modern facilities and advanced digital planning.

5. EsteDent Turkey – Istanbul

EsteDent is a modern practice focused on aesthetic dentistry, including Hollywood Smile treatments, E-max veneers, crowns, and whitening. The clinic combines digital imaging with minimally invasive techniques, producing natural results. Prices: veneers from €270, crowns from €200, whitening from €180. EsteDent is especially popular among patients looking for cosmetic transformations in a short timeframe.

6. Dentavrasya – Istanbul

Dentavrasya is recognized for its strong surgical team and ability to manage complex restorative cases. Services include all-on-4/6 implants, sinus lifts, bone grafting, and cosmetic crowns and veneers. The clinic follows strict sterilization standards and provides long-term implant warranties. Prices: implants from €450, crowns from €200, all-on-4 from €3,500.

7. Dentevim Clinic – Istanbul

Established in 2013, Dentevim combines boutique-style dentistry with modern technology. It offers zirconia crowns, veneers, implants, and Hollywood Smile makeovers, along with digital treatment planning in advance for international patients. Prices: crowns from €200, veneers from €275, implants from €480. Dentevim is valued for its personalized care and multilingual staff support.

8. Dr. Terziler Clinic – Istanbul

Dr. Terziler Clinic is known for luxury Hollywood Smile makeovers and premium cosmetic dentistry. It provides porcelain veneers, crowns, implants, and whitening, with concierge-style patient services such as VIP transfers and hotel coordination. Prices: veneers from €300, crowns from €220, implants from €500. The clinic is popular among patients seeking celebrity-style treatments and a premium care journey.

9. Dentatur – Antalya & Istanbul

Dentatur is a well-established dental tourism brand offering affordable all-inclusive packages for international patients. With its in-house labs, the clinic delivers crowns and veneers quickly, often within one week. Prices: crowns from €180, veneers from €250, implants from €450. Dentatur appeals to patients looking for budget-friendly solutions with multilingual coordination.

10. Aslı Tarcan Dental Clinic – Istanbul

Part of the Aslı Tarcan medical group, this clinic specializes in cosmetic dentistry, Hollywood Smiles, whitening, and implants. Known for its celebrity clientele and VIP services, it offers modern facilities, digital smile previews, and luxury coordination. Prices start at veneers from €280, crowns from €200, implants from €480.

Paid for by Vera Smile Clinic.