How to Keep Your Braces and Teeth Clean

Orthodontic braces can transform your smile, but keeping your mouth clean while wearing them is no easy feat. Brackets and wires create countless tiny spaces where food particles and plaque can hide, making your regular brushing routine a bit more complex. Without proper care, the result can be gum inflammation, enamel decalcification, or even cavities.

So what’s the best way to keep your teeth and gums healthy during orthodontic treatment? Let’s break down the latest evidence on how to manage oral hygiene with braces effectively.

Table of Contents

Advertisement

A Better Brushing Technique for Braces Wearers

It’s not just about more time – it’s about better technique. A 2023 randomized controlled trial in the International Journal of Dental Hygiene tested a special brushing method for patients with orthodontic appliances. This method brushed at a 45 degree angle to the brackets and gumline using small circular motions. Compared to regular brushing, patients using the special method had less plaque buildup around the gums and between teeth [1].

The study was small but the design was solid. It proves that just brushing longer or harder isn’t enough – you need to adjust your technique for your braces.

Retainers Matter—But Hygiene Still Counts

Even after the brackets come off, your job isn’t over. A 2023 Cochrane review showed that good oral hygiene during the retention phase (when you’re wearing retainers to hold your teeth in place) is crucial—the neglect of which can reverse months (or even years) of orthodontic work [2].

Advertisement

While the review found limited high quality evidence on which retainer methods are best, the bottom line is clear: keep your retainer clean and continue your brushing and flossing routine is just as important post treatment.

Braces vs. Aligners: Hygiene Challenges Differ

If you’re still deciding between traditional braces and clear aligners, oral hygiene might be a deciding factor. A 2024 study in the Journal of Pharmacy & Bioallied Sciences found that patients with clear aligners had better hygiene outcomes. That’s because aligners are removable so you can brush and floss without obstruction [5].

But aligners aren’t a hygiene free pass. You’ll still need to brush your teeth—and the trays—after every meal to avoid trapping bacteria and food debris.

Advertisement

On the other hand, lingual braces (which are on the back side of the teeth) present different challenges. A 2013 review showed that while lingual braces protect the front surface of your teeth, they make cleaning the tongue side more difficult [7]. This often requires even more elbow grease and specialized tools.

(inspiring.team)

Supporting Evidence: Indirect but Important

Other research agrees: if you’re wearing braces you must be extra careful with oral hygiene. A 2023 review in Cureus explains how the design of the brackets creates a perfect environment for bacteria if not cleaned properly [4].

A 2001 article in Revue Médicale de Bruxelles states that oral hygiene is key to orthodontic success regardless of age, whether you’re a child or an adult [3].

And a 2024 case report in Case Reports in Dentistry talks about using braces as a stabilizing splint for an avulsed (knocked-out) tooth. While oral hygiene wasn’t the focus, it’s a good reminder that braces are used for many things and in each of them cleanliness is key [6].

Key Takeaways for Patients with Braces

Use a Special Brushing Technique: Brush at 45 degrees to the gumline and brackets. Short circular motions are better than side to side.

Brush at 45 degrees to the gumline and brackets. Short circular motions are better than side to side. Don’t Forget to Floss: Use floss threaders or water flossers to clean between teeth and under wires.

Use floss threaders or water flossers to clean between teeth and under wires. Consider an Electric Toothbrush: Many are designed for braces and can remove more plaque with less effort.

Many are designed for braces and can remove more plaque with less effort. Rinse Often: Antibacterial mouthwashes help reduce inflammation and kill bacteria that brushing misses.

Antibacterial mouthwashes help reduce inflammation and kill bacteria that brushing misses. Be Consistent: Brush after every meal and keep up with regular cleanings every 6 months—or more often if recommended.

Advertisement

Final Thoughts

Braces don’t just move your teeth—they raise the bar for how you take care of them. With wires and brackets creating extra crevices, plaque and bacteria have more places to hide. But research shows that with the right tools and technique—plus a little consistency—you can keep your mouth clean and your smile on track.

So whether you’re in treatment or in retention, pay attention to your hygiene habits. Your future smile will thank you.

References

[1] Mei, L., Kang, A., Jin, C., & Farella, M. (2023). An orthodontic tooth brushing technique to enhance oral hygiene in patients wearing fixed orthodontic appliances: A randomized controlled trial. International journal of dental hygiene, 21(3), 634–640. https://doi.org/10.1111/idh.12686

[2] Martin, C., Littlewood, S. J., Millett, D. T., Doubleday, B., Bearn, D., Worthington, H. V., & Limones, A. (2023). Retention procedures for stabilising tooth position after treatment with orthodontic braces. The Cochrane database of systematic reviews, 5(5), CD002283. https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.CD002283.pub5

Advertisement

[3] Glineur, R., & Balon-Perin, A. (2001). L’orthodontie de l’enfant et de l’adulte [Orthodontic treatment in children and adults]. Revue medicale de Bruxelles, 22(4), A299–A303. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11680192/

[4] Mundhada, V. V., Jadhav, V. V., & Reche, A. (2023). A Review on Orthodontic Brackets and Their Application in Clinical Orthodontics. Cureus, 15(10), e46615. https://doi.org/10.7759/cureus.46615

[5] Alam, M. K., Hajeer, M. Y., Alahmed, M. A., Alrubayan, S. M., & Almasri, M. F. (2024). A Comparative Study on the Efficiency of Clear Aligners Versus Conventional Braces in Adult Orthodontic Patients. Journal of pharmacy & bioallied sciences, 16(Suppl 4), S3637–S3639. https://doi.org/10.4103/jpbs.jpbs_1161_24

Advertisement

[6] Leidenz, J., & Soto Perez, S. C. (2024). Utility of Orthodontic Braces as Flexible Splint for Stabilizing an Avulsed Tooth: A Case Report. Case reports in dentistry, 2024, 3913304. https://doi.org/10.1155/2024/3913304

[7] Auluck A. (2013). Lingual orthodontic treatment: what is the current evidence base?. Journal of orthodontics, 40 Suppl 1, S27–S33. https://doi.org/10.1179/1465313313Y.0000000073

[8] Robertson, L., Kaur, H., Fagundes, N. C. F., Romanyk, D., Major, P., & Flores Mir, C. (2020). Effectiveness of clear aligner therapy for orthodontic treatment: A systematic review. Orthodontics & craniofacial research, 23(2), 133–142. https://doi.org/10.1111/ocr.12353