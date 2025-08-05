How Is Gum Disease Treated? Your Guide to Periodontal Therapy

There’s a tension in modern periodontics that we don’t talk about enough. A clinical paradox. We have our primary enemy in sight: a pathogenic biofilm that destroys the structures holding teeth in place. And we have our primary weapon: mechanical debridement. But when that’s not enough, we reach for the big guns. Antibiotics. And here’s the problem that keeps me up at night: the very tools we use to quell the infection might be breeding a more resilient, more dangerous monster for the future.

A recent study in mSphere put a fine point on it [8]. Researchers looked at the dental plaque of patients before and after periodontal therapy—specifically Scaling and Root Planing (SRP) combined with systemic antibiotics. What they found was unsettling. The treatment didn’t just reduce the bad bacteria; it significantly increased the prevalence of antibiotic-resistant genes (ARGs) in the plaque that remained. It’s like we’re winning a battle but arming the enemy for the next war.

This isn’t just some academic thought experiment. This is happening in our operatories every day. We write a script for doxycycline or metronidazole, hoping to give our SRP a boost [1]. Or we place minocycline microspheres directly into a stubborn pocket, targeting the bacteria locally [6]. And according to clinical guidelines, this can provide a “moderate benefit” [7]. But at what cost? We’re contributing to a global public health crisis of antibiotic resistance, all while trying to save a few millimeters of periodontal attachment.

Advertisement

It forces us to ask a fundamental question. Are we just managing symptoms, or are we truly solving the problem? The answer, I think, is complicated. Because the problem isn’t just the bacteria. It’s the host.

Back to Basics: The Mechanical War on Biofilm

Before we get lost in the debate over antibiotics, let’s get back to what we know works. The cornerstone of it all. Scaling and Root Planing. SRP.

Let’s be clear about what this is. It is not a “deep cleaning.” I hate that term. It sounds like something you do to your carpets. SRP is a therapeutic procedure. It’s a mechanical and biological reset for the tooth’s root environment. We’re going below the gumline into those periodontal pockets—the pathological space created by the disease—and meticulously removing the calculus (tartar) and plaque that coat the root surfaces.

Advertisement

The scaling part is brute force. Scraping away the hardened deposits that harbor billions of bacteria. But the root planing is the finesse. We’re smoothing the root to remove bacterial toxins and create a surface that is less friendly to new plaque and more inviting for the gums to reattach. It’s about disrupting the organized chaos of the biofilm. We can’t sterilize the pocket, and we shouldn’t try. The goal is to shift the subgingival ecosystem from a disease state (dysbiosis) back toward a healthier, more balanced one.

But here’s the unglamorous truth: SRP is only half the battle. Maybe less. The other half, the part that determines long-term success, happens at home. In the patient’s bathroom. Twice a day with a toothbrush, once a day with floss or an interdental cleaner. It’s a non-negotiable partnership. I can perform the most technically perfect SRP, but if the patient doesn’t maintain meticulous oral hygiene, the pathogenic biofilm will be back in full force within weeks.

This is why patient education is so critical. We have to move past “brush and floss more.” We have to explain the why. Periodontitis isn’t just gum disease. It’s bone loss. Your foundation, crumbling [5]. And that crumbling foundation doesn’t just threaten your teeth; it opens a gateway for chronic inflammation to enter your entire system, impacting your risk for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and maybe even Alzheimer’s [2]. When patients understand that, the toothbrush and floss become medical instruments, not just cosmetic tools.

Advertisement

After the active phase of treatment, the work continues with periodontal maintenance every three to four months. Not a “prophy.” Not a simple polish. It’s a targeted re-instrumentation of those at-risk areas to keep the biofilm in check. As one study put it, this routine follow-up is as important as the initial therapy itself for lasting success [4].

(New Africa)

When Deep Pockets Persist: The Debate Over a Bigger Hammer

So what happens when you’ve done everything right? You’ve performed a masterful SRP. Your patient has become a home-care superstar. But on re-evaluation, you still find deep pockets—5, 6, 7 millimeters—that continue to bleed on probing. The numbers aren’t budging. This is the gray zone. This is where the clinical debates get heated.

Do we go back in and do it again? Or do we escalate? This is where those adjunctive therapies come back into play. The systemic antibiotics [1]. The locally delivered agents [6]. The 0.12% chlorhexidine rinses. And this is where that risk-benefit calculation gets very real. Are the few tenths of a millimeter of pocket reduction we might gain from a course of doxycycline worth the risk of fostering resistance? For a systemically healthy patient with localized deep pockets, I’m increasingly skeptical. For a diabetic patient with generalized, persistent inflammation, the calculation might change. The systemic implications are too severe to ignore [2].

If non-surgical approaches truly fail, we have to consider surgery. This isn’t a failure, but a different tool for a different job. We can do traditional resective surgery, where we actually trim the gum tissue to reduce the pocket depth, making the area easier for the patient to clean. Or, in the right circumstances, we can attempt regenerative surgery—using membranes and bone grafts to try and rebuild the bone and ligament that the disease destroyed [4] [5]. These are powerful techniques, but they are invasive and not without their own risks and limitations.

And then there’s the periphery. The world of “natural” remedies that patients are always asking about. Green tea extracts, herbal rinses, and other botanicals [3]. Some preliminary research shows they might have some anti-inflammatory or antibacterial properties. But the evidence is thin. Very thin. Are they harmful? Probably not. Are they a replacement for SRP, meticulous home care, and proven therapies? Not even close. They should never be used as a substitute for treatments backed by decades of science.

Advertisement

This brings us back full circle to the original dilemma. The future of periodontics probably doesn’t lie in a stronger antibiotic or a more exotic mouthwash. It lies in a deeper understanding of the oral microbiome and finding smarter, more targeted ways to modulate it without the collateral damage of broad-spectrum antimicrobials.

References

[1] Moja, L., Zanichelli, V., Mertz, D., Gandra, S., Cappello, B., Cooke, G. S., Chuki, P., Harbarth, S., Pulcini, C., Mendelson, M., Tacconelli, E., Ombajo, L. A., Chitatanga, R., Zeng, M., Imi, M., Elias, C., Ashorn, P., Marata, A., Paulin, S., Muller, A., … Loeb, M. (2024). WHO’s essential medicines and AWaRe: recommendations on first- and second-choice antibiotics for empiric treatment of clinical infections. Clinical microbiology and infection : the official publication of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, 30 Suppl 2, S1–S51. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cmi.2024.02.003

[2] WHO’s essential medicines and AWaRe: recommendations on first- and second-choice antibiotics for empiric treatment of clinical infections. Clinical microbiology and infection : the official publication of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, 30 Suppl 2, S1–S51. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cmi.2024.02.003

Advertisement

[3] Alsaleh, A., Kapila, A., Shahriar, I., & Kapila, Y. L. (2021). Dental informed consent challenges and considerations for cognitively impaired patients. Periodontology 2000, 87(1), 43–49. https://doi.org/10.1111/prd.12397

[4] Laleman, I., & Teughels, W. (2020). Novel natural product-based oral topical rinses and toothpastes to prevent periodontal diseases. Periodontology 2000, 84(1), 102–123. https://doi.org/10.1111/prd.12339

[5] Kwon, T., Lamster, I. B., & Levin, L. (2021). Current Concepts in the Management of Periodontitis. International dental journal, 71(6), 462–476. https://doi.org/10.1111/idj.12630

Advertisement

[6] Cobb, C. M., & Sottosanti, J. S. (2021). A re-evaluation of scaling and root planing. Journal of periodontology, 92(10), 1370–1378. https://doi.org/10.1002/JPER.20-0839

[7] Smiley, C. J., Tracy, S. L., Abt, E., Michalowicz, B. S., John, M. T., Gunsolley, J., Cobb, C. M. , Rossmann, J., Harrel, S. K., Forrest, J. L., Hujoel, P. P., Noraian, K. W., Greenwell, H., Frantsve-Hawley, J., Estrich, C., & Hanson, N. (2015). Systematic review and meta-analysis on the nonsurgical treatment of chronic periodontitis by means of scaling and root planing with or without adjuncts. Journal of the American Dental Association (1939), 146(7), 508–24.e5. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.adaj.2015.01.028

[8] Kang, Y., Sun, B., Chen, Y., Lou, Y., Zheng, M., & Li, Z. (2021). Dental Plaque Microbial Resistomes of Periodontal Health and Disease and Their Changes after Scaling and Root Planing Therapy. mSphere, 6(4), e0016221. https://doi.org/10.1128/mSphere.00162-21