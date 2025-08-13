Prosthetic Teeth: A Patient’s Guide to Dentures and Implants

The Great Divide: Upper vs. Lower Dentures

The lower denture. For dentists and patients, it’s often the main event. The source of the frustration. We spend years in school learning ideal techniques, but reality is a different beast. The upper denture is usually predictable. It has the whole palate to work with, creating a natural suction that holds it in place. A stable seal.

The lower jaw is another story. It’s a slick, muscular basin. There’s no broad palate for suction. There’s a tongue. A powerful, restless muscle that is constantly lifting and unseating the very thing you need to stay put. So when research consistently shows that maxillary dentures have higher survival rates than mandibular ones, no one in the field is surprised [2] [7]. It’s not about the quality of the denture. It’s about the landscape. One is a stable shelf, the other is a moving floor.

This fundamental problem drives so much of modern prosthodontics. How do you anchor a prosthesis in an inherently unstable environment? For decades, the answer was messy adhesives and wishful thinking. The clinical goal has always been to achieve what we call occlusal stability—making sure the bite is perfect so the denture doesn’t shift under pressure [1]. But that’s easier said than done when the foundation itself is a moving target.

Advertisement

Implants: The Modern Fix with Its Own Problems

Enter implants. The game-changer. By placing a few titanium posts into the jawbone, we can give a lower denture something to clip onto. Snaps. Suddenly, the floating piece of acrylic is anchored. This has, without question, transformed patient outcomes. The data is clear: implant-retained overdentures have higher survival rates, fewer issues, and make patients much, much happier than their old conventional plates [5]. Research also shows implant-supported partial dentures improve quality of life more than the traditional options [8].

Case closed, right? Not quite.

Implants aren’t a universal panacea. They are a surgical solution. They require sufficient bone, a patient healthy enough for surgery, and a significant financial investment. And they come with their own unique set of headaches. While they solve the problem of the denture floating, they create new forces. The hardware can fail. Screws can loosen. The clips can wear out. The studies that praise implants also quietly mention these “biomechanical complications” [8]. They are manageable things, but they aren’t nothing. It’s a trade-off. We’ve swapped one set of problems for another, arguably better, set of problems.

And for patients with some teeth remaining, the conversation gets even more complex. The world of removable partial dentures—the classic metal-and-plastic appliance that fills the gaps—is lagging. We’re still using designs that have been around for decades. There’s a recognized, urgent need for innovation in the materials and fabrication of these partials to make them more comfortable, more aesthetic, and less damaging to the remaining teeth [3] [10].

Advertisement

Function Over Form: The Daily Reality of Prosthetics

Here’s the part of the conversation that sometimes gets lost in the talk of stability and materials. What is it actually like to live with these things? We can make a beautiful set of teeth, perfectly balanced and stable on the dental chair. But what happens when the patient tries to eat an apple?

The hard truth is that prosthetic teeth are not natural teeth. One cross-sectional study laid it out plainly: both complete and partial denture wearers have worse chewing ability and a lower oral health-related quality of life than people with their natural dentition [6]. It’s a huge improvement over having no teeth, but it is a compromise. Restoring aesthetics is achievable. Restoring full, natural function is the holy grail we are still chasing.

This is especially critical for older adults. For them, immediate or transitional dentures are vital tools, allowing function during the long healing process after extractions or before a final prosthesis is made [4]. It’s about maintaining quality of life, not just waiting for the ideal endpoint.

Advertisement

The story of prosthetics is one of incremental, hard-won gains. It’s about managing compromises. But there are occasional, strange glimmers of something more. A recent 27-year prospective study found an odd association: among people with ideal cardiovascular health, wearing dentures was linked with lower mortality [9]. This doesn’t mean dentures save lives. That’s a ridiculous conclusion. The likely story is more subtle. Perhaps the act of restoring oral function is tied to a whole suite of other positive health behaviors. We don’t know. But it suggests that what we do in the mouth doesn’t stay in the mouth. It’s a thread worth pulling. For now, we remain focused on the immediate challenge. The floating lower plate. The partial that doesn’t feel right. The bite that isn’t quite there. The work continues.

References

[1] Basunbul, A., Goktug, G., & Morgano, S. M. (2021). Modification of denture teeth for improved occlusal stability of a maxillary removable complete denture opposed by a mandibular implant-supported fixed complete denture: A clinical report. The Journal of prosthetic dentistry, 125(1), 22.e1–22.e6. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.prosdent.2020.08.019

[2] Dorner, S., Zeman, F., Koller, M., Lang, R., Handel, G., & Behr, M. (2010). Clinical performance of complete dentures: a retrospective study. The International journal of prosthodontics, 23(5), 410–417. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20859555/

Advertisement

[3] Campbell, S. D., Cooper, L., Craddock, H., Hyde, T. P., Nattress, B., Pavitt, S. H., & Seymour, D. W. (2017). Removable partial dentures: The clinical need for innovation. The Journal of prosthetic dentistry, 118(3), 273–280. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.prosdent.2017.01.008

[4] Mersel A. (2002). Immediate or transitional complete dentures: gerodontic considerations. International dental journal, 52(4), 298–303. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1875-595x.2002.tb00634.x

[5] Milisavljevic, I., Kamnoedboon, P., & Srinivasan, M. (2023). Survival analysis and prevalence of biological and technical complications in fully edentulous patients rehabilitated with different modalities of complete dentures: A retrospective study in Zurich (part I). The International journal of prosthodontics, 0(0), 1–33. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.11607/ijp.8691

Advertisement

[6] Campos Sugio, C. Y., Mosquim, V., Jacomine, J. C., Zabeu, G. S., de Espíndola, G. G., Bonjardim, L. R., Bonfante, E. A., & Wang, L. (2022). Impact of rehabilitation with removable complete or partial dentures on masticatory efficiency and quality of life: A cross-sectional mapping study. The Journal of prosthetic dentistry, 128(6), 1295–1302. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.prosdent.2021.02.035

[7] Taylor, M., Masood, M., & Mnatzaganian, G. (2021). Longevity of complete dentures: A systematic review and meta-analysis. The Journal of prosthetic dentistry, 125(4), 611–619. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.prosdent.2020.02.019

[8] Bandiaky, O. N., Lokossou, D. L., Soueidan, A., Le Bars, P., Gueye, M., Mbodj, E. B., & Le Guéhennec, L. (2022). Implant-supported removable partial dentures compared to conventional dentures: A systematic review and meta-analysis of quality of life, patient satisfaction, and biomechanical complications. Clinical and experimental dental research, 8(1), 294–312. https://doi.org/10.1002/cre2.521

Advertisement

[9] KDai, J., Li, A., Liu, Y., Chen, Y., Tjakkes, G. E., Visser, A., & Xu, S. (2022). Denture wearing status, cardiovascular health profiles, and mortality in edentulous patients: A prospective study with a 27-year follow-up. Journal of dentistry, 126, 104287. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jdent.2022.104287