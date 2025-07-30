CAD/CAM: How Digital Technology Is Revolutionizing Dentistry

You know the pitch. You’ve seen it a hundred times. The sleek machine, the happy patient, the perfect crown materialized in the time it takes to drink a cup of coffee. It’s a great story. It just isn’t the whole story.

Let’s be honest. The first time you hold one of those scanner wands, it feels like trying to park a bus in a keyhole. Getting a clean scan of a bleeding, distal margin on tooth #31 isn’t in the training video. That part is on you to figure out. The promise of “efficiency” is there, sure, but it lives on the other side of a mountain of frustration and failed milling blocks [1].

And here’s the brutal truth about digital dentistry: it’s unforgiving. A mediocre prep sent to the lab might come back looking okay because a great technician can work magic. A mediocre prep scanned into a CAD/CAM system is just a high-definition view of your own mediocrity [3]. The machine doesn’t fix your mistakes. It just shows them to you in stunning detail. For years, the systems have gotten better and more integrated [2] [7]. But they still can’t make up for bad dentistry.

Advertisement

So if single crowns are such a headache to master, what’s the point? The point is what comes next.

Think about implants. This is where the technology starts to feel less like a gimmick and more like a genuine revolution. You take a CBCT scan of the bone. You take a digital impression of the tissue. You merge them. Suddenly, you can design a custom abutment that perfectly sculpts the gums and supports a crown in a way a stock abutment never could [4]. It’s predictable. It’s precise. Some of the early academic papers on this were a bit thin, rightly calling for better long-term studies [6], but you can see the clinical advantage right there on the screen.

But then you get to complete dentures. And the wheels come off.

The promise is a fully digital workflow. The reality? Trying to get a stable impression of a loose, flabby ridge with a scanner is a nightmare. The technology struggles to capture the functional, movable nature of soft tissue, which is the whole ballgame for denture retention [9]. Can you print a pretty-looking denture? Yes. Will it have the fit and stability of one made from a masterfully taken analog impression? Probably not. Not yet, anyway [8].

Advertisement

The biggest challenges with this technology have nothing to do with the technology itself. They are human problems.

There’s the training gap. New grads are coming out of school having barely touched alginate; they think in clicks and STL files [5]. Put them in a practice with a 30-year veteran, and you have two people speaking different languages. Who is right? Both. And neither. It’s a genuine friction point in clinics everywhere.

And then there’s the issue that should make any practice owner lose sleep: data. What happens to that scan file after you hit ‘send’? Where does it live? Who has access to it? Is it secure? Every time you scan a patient, you are creating a detailed map of their anatomy and entrusting it to a third party. The profession has jumped headfirst into digital workflows without having a serious, collective conversation about the massive privacy and security implications [10]. It’s a ticking time bomb.

Advertisement

So is the machine worth it? Yes, probably. You can’t fight the future. But you have to go into it with eyes wide open, knowing that the slick machine in the corner is a demanding partner. It will challenge your skills, test your patience, and force you to be a better dentist. Just don’t expect it to be easy.

References

[1] Ahmed K. E. (2018). We’re Going Digital: The Current State of CAD/CAM Dentistry in Prosthodontics. Primary dental journal, 7(2), 30–35. https://doi.org/10.1177/205016841800700205

[2] Davidowitz, G., & Kotick, P. G. (2011). The use of CAD/CAM in dentistry. Dental clinics of North America, 55(3), 559–ix. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cden.2011.02.011

Advertisement

[3] Beuer, F., Schweiger, J., & Edelhoff, D. (2008). Digital dentistry: an overview of recent developments for CAD/CAM generated restorations. British dental journal, 204(9), 505–511. https://doi.org/10.1038/sj.bdj.2008.350

[4] Patel N. (2010). Integrating three-dimensional digital technologies for comprehensive implant dentistry. Journal of the American Dental Association (1939), 141 Suppl 2, 20S–4S. https://doi.org/10.14219/jada.archive.2010.0357

[5] Jurado, C. A., Tsujimoto, A., Punj, A., Aida, N., Miyazaki, M., & Watanabe, H. (2021). Successful development and implementation of a digital dentistry curriculum at a US dental school. Journal of oral science, 63(4), 358–360. https://doi.org/10.2334/josnusd.21-0070

Advertisement

[6] Kapos, T., Ashy, L. M., Gallucci, G. O., Weber, H. P., & Wismeijer, D. (2009). Computer-aided design and computer-assisted manufacturing in prosthetic implant dentistry. The International journal of oral & maxillofacial implants, 24 Suppl, 110–117. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19885438/

[7] Gawali, N., Shah, P. P., Gowdar, I. M., Bhavsar, K. A., Giri, D., & Laddha, R. (2024). The Evolution of Digital Dentistry: A Comprehensive Review. Journal of pharmacy & bioallied sciences, 16(Suppl 3), S1920–S1922. https://doi.org/10.4103/jpbs.jpbs_11_24

[8] Nyirjesy, S. C., Heller, M., von Windheim, N., Gingras, A., Kang, S. Y., Ozer, E., Agrawal, A., Old, M. O., Seim, N. B., Carrau, R. L., Rocco, J. W., & VanKoevering, K. K. (2022). The role of computer aided design/computer assisted manufacturing (CAD/CAM) and 3- dimensional printing in head and neck oncologic surgery: A review and future directions. Oral oncology, 132, 105976. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.oraloncology.2022.105976

Advertisement

[9] Freire, J. O. A., Zavanelli, A. C., Mazaro, J. V. Q., Zavanelli, R. A., de Alexandre, R. S., & Neto, O. M. D. S. (2025). Advances and Challenges in the Integration of Digital Technologies in Complete Dentures: A Narrative Literature Review. Journal of clinical and experimental dentistry, 17(5), e587–e593. https://doi.org/10.4317/jced.62598