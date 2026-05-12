Expper Technologies Deploys 15 Therapeutic Robots Across Southern California Dental Clinics

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Dentists Get expert guidance and new breakthroughs in dentistry from LA Times Studios, delivered straight to your inbox. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Addressing Pediatric Dental Anxiety

Dental anxiety prevents millions of children from receiving necessary oral care. Expper Technologies, a Los Angeles robotics company, deployed 15 therapeutic robots across Children’s Dental FunZone clinics to address this clinical barrier.

This deployment makes Los Angeles a primary location for robot-assisted patient care in the United States. The system, named ‘Robin the Robot’, greets patients and explains upcoming procedures.

“Robin has transformed the energy in Children’s Dental FunZone. Kids are excited, parents are impressed, and it helps us deliver care in a way that feels modern, fun, and welcoming”, said Evelyn Lahiji, Chief Operating Officer, Children’s Dental FunZone.

Advertisement

This interaction reduces physiological stress markers and psychological anxiety in pediatric patients. The company designed the robot to keep children engaged and calm during clinical visits.

Scaling Robotic Infrastructure in Clinics

Large hardware deployments require specialized logistical frameworks. Karen Khachikyan, CEO of Expper Technologies, explained the operational requirements for clinical integration.

“Deploying 15 robots at once taught us that scaling isn’t a robot problem only, it’s an infrastructure problem,” Khachikyan stated. “You need support, staff training programs, fleet maintenance, and monitoring systems all working together.”

Advertisement

The company spent years building this foundation. This preparation allowed the team to manage the 15-site rollout and support enterprise partners at scale.

(Expper Technologies)

Quantifying Clinical Outcomes

Healthcare systems require empirical data to adopt new technologies. Expper Technologies is gathering quantitative data to measure changes in patient outcomes and clinic efficiency.

“We run case studies with our partners, and we’re in the process of publishing a study conducted at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital,” Khachikyan explained. The company is also collaborating with Indiana University for additional quantitative research.

“The anecdotes are powerful, but the data is what will let healthcare systems adopt social robotics with confidence and at scale,” Khachikyan noted. This data establishes the foundation for wider clinical adoption.

Adapting AI for Human-Centered Care

Social robots use artificial intelligence to adapt to different patient demographics. In pediatric settings, the software prioritizes anxiety reduction during stressful procedures.

Advertisement

In senior care facilities, the interaction model shifts to provide companionship and cognitive stimulation. The system also supports facility staff by monitoring patients for fall risks and care compliance.

Engineering a technically functional robot requires different methods than designing a socially acceptable character. “You can build a technically impressive robot, but if a patient or a nurse doesn’t want it in the room, none of the engineering matters,” Khachikyan explained.

The company focuses on building human-centered artificial intelligence. “Anticipating emotional states before a patient expresses them is exactly the kind of capability we think about,” Khachikyan stated.

Future Integration in Healthcare

The medical industry is integrating robotics into daily clinical workflows. Expper Technologies plans to expand its 40-robot fleet into rural regions to support areas with limited access to specialized care.

The company expects therapeutic robots to eventually transition into standard residential homes. “We want robots that are kind, compassionate, and caring,” Khachikyan stated.

“If Expper plays even a small role in shaping a future where robots make people feel cared for rather than replaced, we will have done what we set out to do,” Khachikyan concluded. Social robotics will continue to alter the delivery of empathy in clinical and home environments.

Advertisement

Learn more about Expper Technologies and ‘Robin’ here.

References

Expper Technologies. (2026). Los Angeles becomes a hub for therapeutic robots in dentistry as Expper Technologies deploys 15 robots across Children’s Dental FunZone locations [Press release]. https://www.expper.tech/news/la-deployment-2026