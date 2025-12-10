Sustainable Dentistry and the Pursuit of Reducing the Dental Carbon Footprint

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Table of Contents

It feels like every few years, another massive responsibility lands on our desks. “Sustainable dentistry” is the latest. It’s a term that sounds good, clean, important. But in the real world, what does it even mean for a practice that’s just trying to manage patient flow, payroll, and the endless stream of regulatory updates?

Dentists Get expert guidance and new breakthroughs in dentistry from LA Times Studios, delivered straight to your inbox. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

The official line is that it’s about minimizing our impact and promoting health. Fine. But the gap between that noble goal and the practical reality of our work is vast. We’re being told to reduce our environmental impact, but our entire profession is built on a foundation of high-energy equipment and single-use disposables. Disposables that (we should remember) became the standard for the non-negotiable goal of infection control.

So, we’re starting this conversation with a healthy dose of skepticism. Not because we don’t care about the environment, but because we know that clinical reality is always more complex than a policy paper.

Advertisement

RELATED: A Better Understanding of the Value of Functional Medicine, with Dr. Will Cole

Environmental Impact of Dentistry

Nobody is surprised to learn that dentistry has a significant carbon footprint. We are a high-energy, high-waste field. We know this. We run compressors, autoclaves, and suction units all day long. We’re a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. In fact, the healthcare sector, including dentistry, is responsible for approximately 5% of global CO2 emissions.

The real question is what we can realistically do about it.

The push for energy-efficient technologies is fine, but it often ignores the massive upfront cost of replacing functional equipment. And solar panels? That’s a great talking point for a large, new-build clinic, but it’s not a solution for a small practice in a rented commercial building. This broad talk of “carbon emissions” needs to get grounded in the day-to-day realities (and budgets) of our practices.

Advertisement

It’s easy to ignore the numbers until you see them. But global greenhouse gas emissions are rising. And unfortunately, the dental industry is a significant contributor. We aren’t just talking about electricity bills here. We are talking about the connection between what we do in the chair and extreme weather events happening outside. It sounds dramatic. It is dramatic. But human health is directly tied to environmental health. When air quality drops, we see more respiratory and cardiovascular disease in our patient base. So we have to look at our estimated carbon footprint. It’s not just about guilt. It’s about recognizing that environmental sustainability is now a clinical concern. We can’t claim to protect human health inside the operatory while damaging it outside. The math doesn’t work.

Sustainable Dental Materials and Practices

This is where the theory starts to get thin for many of us. We are all for environmentally sustainable dental materials. Provided, of course, they perform as well as, or better than, what we’ve trusted for decades.

“Biodegradable” sounds lovely. But what’s its bond strength? What’s the longevity? “Eco-friendly” is a great marketing tag, but what’s the long-term, peer-reviewed clinical data? We can’t put environmental ideals ahead of patient outcomes. We need independent,

Advertisement

long-term data, not just a manufacturer’s pamphlet.

The research, as they say, is “ongoing.” Which means we’re the ones who will be expected to test it, and we’re the ones who will be responsible when it fails.

The Reality of Dental Amalgam and Waste

Let’s talk about the stuff we throw away. Waste generation in a dental setting is staggering. We all know the bin fills up way too fast. Plastic waste is the most visible culprit. But dental amalgam is the one that keeps regulators up at night. Improper disposal of amalgam isn’t just a violation. It’s a permanent environmental hazard. Single-use plastics (SUPs) are a significant contributor to dental waste, with an average of 21 SUP items used per dental procedure. This is where it gets tricky for dental professionals. We need materials that work. But regulators are pushing for waste management strategies that feel like a second job. We need a comparative life cycle assessment for every material we use. Seriously. Don’t just tell us it’s “green.” Show us the data. Dental office waste management needs to be simpler if we want compliance. Healthcare waste protocols are complicated enough without adding a guilt trip to every suction tip we toss.

RELATED: Dental Check-Up Frequency: Is Six Months Still the Standard?

Advertisement

Dental Practice and Sustainability

Most of the advice here feels... obvious. Yes, we should use energy-efficient lighting. Yes, digital radiography (which most of us adopted years ago) reduces chemical waste. We get it.

But this focus on the small stuff, like water consumption, feels like a distraction from the real problem. Our entire supply chain is built on single-use plastics and complex, non-recyclable materials. Managing the office recycling bin is not the same as tackling the environmental footprint of the profession. We need to talk about the supply chain, not just our operatories. That said, dental practices can reduce water consumption by installing automatic taps and using water-efficient equipment, which can make a meaningful difference in the long run.

Energy Efficiency in the Dental Setting

The lights are always on. The compressor is always running. Energy consumption is the silent budget killer in dental clinics. Everyone tells us to focus on improving energy efficiency. Great advice. But reducing energy consumption in a high-tech medical environment is hard. We can’t just turn off the AC when a patient is in the chair. We need energy efficient equipment that doesn’t cost a fortune. And sure, switching to renewable energy sources is the dream. But for most of us renting space, that’s up to the landlord. So we focus on what we can control. Adopting sustainable practices often starts with the small stuff. Like fixing that leak in the sterilization room. It’s not glamorous. But it counts. The dental profession loves high-tech solutions. But sometimes the answer is just better maintenance.

And here it is. The responsibility, as always, falls to us. The dental practitioners. We’re supposed to adopt all these new practices, vet all these new materials, and on top of that, educate our patients on sustainability (in between discussing their actual oral health). This puts us in a bind. We’re being told to lead a massive industrial change from the ground up, without the industrial-level tools or authority to do so.

( kvladimirv)

Climate Change and Dentistry

This is the bigger picture, and it’s hard to argue with. Climate change is a public health crisis. The World Health Organization isn’t wrong. Our profession’s impact is part of that, and rising temperatures will absolutely affect public health in ways that will land in our chairs.

Advertisement

So, we have to engage. The problem is that the abstract (climate change) is disconnected from the practical (what do I do on Tuesday). We need a bridge between the “why” and the “how.”

Our direct contribution to outside air pollution is minimal compared to other industries. Yes, our energy use matters.

But if we’re going to talk about air, let’s talk about the real conflict. We’re all (rightfully) focused on aerosol-generating procedures. The solution is enhanced ventilation and air exchange. Which is an energy-intensive process. We’re getting mixed messages: be safer (use more energy for air handling) but also be greener (use less energy). Something has to give.

Advertisement

Rethinking Dental Procedures

Here is a specific example. Nitrous oxide. It works great for anxious patients. We love it. They love it. But it’s a potent greenhouse gas. This is where dental procedures clash with sustainability efforts. Are we willing to cut back? Oral health professionals have to weigh the clinical benefit against the environmental cost. It’s a tough call. Dental medicine is about the patient in front of you. Green dentistry is about the planet. Sometimes those two goals fight each other. We need further research on alternatives. And we need dental students to learn this stuff before they graduate. If the dental team isn’t on board with implementing sustainable practices, nothing changes. Additionally, the highest proportion of emissions in dentistry is from travel, accounting for 64.5% of the carbon footprint, which highlights another area for improvement.

RELATED: Scaling and Root Planing: Why This Deep Cleaning Is Vital for Gum Health

Dental Care and Sustainability

Again, this is just a restatement of the main theme. Sustainable dental care is the goal. But the “how” remains the sticking point.

Advertisement

The most sustainable thing we do is, and always has been, good dentistry. Promoting oral health is a sustainable practice. Prevention means less intervention, less waste, and lower costs. That’s not a new environmental strategy. It’s just the right way to practice. Promoting preventive care in dentistry can reduce the need for extensive treatments, thereby minimizing waste and emissions.

Measuring and Evaluating Sustainability

This is where it gets serious. And potentially, very annoying.

If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it. We understand that. But who is setting these metrics? Is a “carbon footprint” calculator for a dental office going to be another bureaucratic nightmare? Another box to check for compliance?

If these tools are simple, transparent, and help us actually identify real areas for improvement (like, “your autoclave is 80% of your energy bill”), great. But there’s a deep, deep skepticism that this will just become another layer of administrative overhead.

Advertisement

Embedding Sustainability in Dentistry

A policy. Right. This is the part where management turns a complex, practical problem into a three-ring binder that sits on a shelf.

A “sustainable practice policy” is only as good as the practical, affordable actions it contains. If the policy just says “we will reduce our carbon footprint,” it’s useless. We need policies that protect us. Policies that outline, for instance, why we won’t be using a new “green” composite until it has 10 years of solid clinical data.

Policy, The NHS, and The Big Picture

We aren’t in this alone. Look at NHS primary dental care. They are actually tracking this stuff. Public Health England and regulations surrounding the National Health Service are setting a bar. They have data on everything. Even Scotland’s dental carbon emissions. It shows that sustainable healthcare is becoming a policy priority. It’s not just a trend. Environmentally sustainable oral healthcare is likely going to become a requirement. Promoting sustainability is shifting from “nice to have” to “mandatory.” So for those of us in primary dental care or private practice, the writing is on the wall. The dental services of the future will be measured by sustainable development goals. We might as well get used to it now. Enhance sustainability now. Or scramble to catch up later.

Sustainable Dentistry in Action

We need to see these. And we need them to be honest.

Not the glossy “success stories” from a 20-chair flagship clinic that got a grant to build a green roof. We need the case study from a two-chair practice in a strip mall. How did they do it? What did it cost? What failed? What was a total waste of time? We need honest, open-source sharing of what actually works, warts and all.

Advertisement

RELATED: Dental Implants: Replacing Missing Teeth with Modern Restorative Options

The Role of Patients in Sustainable Dentistry

This is a delicate one. Are patients really going to choose their dentist based on sustainability? Or are they going to choose us based on trust, skill, cost, and insurance?

We can, and should, educate. We can talk about how good oral hygiene is itself a sustainable act (less treatment = less waste). But we have to be careful not to offload our professional responsibility onto them, or to sound like we’re marketing a gimmick.

Advertisement

Marketing Sustainable Dentistry, Policy and Legislation

Now we’re at the root of it. This entire thing cannot be a volunteer effort.

If governments and dental associations are serious, they can’t just mandate this. They have to support it. Where are the incentives? Where are the subsidies for high-efficiency equipment? Where is the regulatory framework that makes sustainable choices the easiest and most affordable ones?

Until the policy and the economics align, all this talk is just... talk. It’s shifting a massive societal and industrial problem onto the shoulders of individual practitioners. And we’ve got enough on our shoulders already.

Closing Thoughts

So where does that leave us? Honestly, it leaves us in a bit of a gray area. We want to be sustainable. Obviously. But we also have to run a business. And we have to keep patients safe. We can’t just throw out everything that works because a pamphlet said so. That’s not how clinical reality works. The industry will catch up. It always does. Eventually. But until the price of “green” supplies comes down, we are stuck making small changes. Turn off the lights. Watch the water. And don’t let anyone make you feel guilty for using a plastic barrier. Because at the end of the day, patient safety is the only thing that actually matters.