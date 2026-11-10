In Conversation “Behemoth!”: Tony Gilroy & Jade Healy

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What does it take to make a movie about making movies? Writer-director Tony Gilroy and production designer Jade Healy sit down with Matt Brennan, editor in chief of The Envelope at the Los Angeles Times, to talk about Behemoth!



They discuss the idea Gilroy carried with him from “Rogue One” through “Andor” into this film, the research that shaped the film’s world, and how casting Pedro Pascal gave him permission to make the playful, fairy-tale version of the story he wanted.



Behemoth! opens in limited theatrical release on December 4.



Presented by Newport Beach Film Festival.