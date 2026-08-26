Ep. 5 | The Future of AI-Driven Robotic Manufacturing of Immune-Protecting Cells is Here

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This presentation unveils a transformative leap in cancer treatment logistics, specifically the democratization of cell therapy through advanced robotics and artificial intelligence. Moving beyond the prohibitively expensive, manual production of CAR-T and NK cells, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong demonstrates a world-first robotic system powered by machine learning and machine vision to automate the manufacturing of billions of immune cells. This initiative aims to establish a “Red Cross of Cancer,” creating a global, scalable supply of frozen, off-the-shelf treatments accessible to mankind rather than a privileged few. The discussion concludes with a sober warning regarding viral persistence and oncogenesis, underscoring the urgent need for these immune-boosting technologies, with the first robotic systems set for deployment in the United States and Riyadh.