Super Bowl LX: Start time, teams, how to watch and halftime show

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye side by side.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will lead their respective teams in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Feb. 8.
(Associated Press)
Austin Knoblauch.
By Austin Knoblauch
Senior Editor, Sports Follow
The conference championship games are over and the countdown to Super Bowl LX begins.

Super Bowl LX (60) will be played at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 8. It will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including start time, TV channel, how to stream, betting odds and more.

Who will be playing in the Super Bowl?

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo catches a 17-yard touchdown pass in front of Rams cornerback Cobie Durant.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo catches a 17-yard touchdown pass in front of Rams cornerback Cobie Durant in the third quarter of the NFC championship game on Sunday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Seattle Seahawks will play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. If that matchup sounds familiar, that’s because it is — the teams met in Super Bowl XLIX (49) at the end of the 2014 season, with the Patriots winning, 28-24.

The Patriots are looking to win their first Super Bowl title of the post-Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era after they defeated the Denver Broncos 10-7 in the AFC championship game on Sunday.

The Seahawks are in the Super Bowl for the first time since consecutive appearances in 2014 and ’15. They defeated the Rams in the NFC championship game 31-27 on Sunday.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Super Bowl LX is scheduled to start on Feb. 8 at 3:30 p.m. PST. The opening kickoff typically takes place around 3:40 p.m. Several pregame activities, including the singing of the national anthem and player introductions will start before 3:30 p.m.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl LX will be broadcast by NBC (channel 4 in the Los Angeles market). It will also be available for streaming on Peacock. It will be broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo.

NBC’s broadcast team of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will call the game. Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporters.

Where can I stream the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LX can be livestreamed through the following connected TV, iOS and Android applications:

How can I listen to the Super Bowl on the radio?

Listen to the Super Bowl LX on the following networks:

How can I purchase Super Bowl tickets?

Super Bowl LX tickets are available through the following vendors:

Who will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show?

VIDEO | 01:30
Bad Bunny will headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show

Three-time Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

It will be Bad Bunny’s second Super Bowl halftime show performance after he made a guest appearance with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown,” Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — said in a statement, noting that “this is for my people, my culture and our history.”

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which has partnered with the NFL on halftime shows since 2019, will again produce the show.

Most Super Bowl halftime shows include special guest artists, but no one has been officially confirmed by Roc Nation or the NFL.

Who will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

Charlie Puth performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro in September 2024.
(Bruna Prado / Associated Press)

Charlie Puth will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the start of Super Bowl LX.

Puth, who rose to prominence singing covers posted to YouTube that went viral, told Rolling Stone he was selected to sing the national anthem after submitting a demo tape to Roc Nation.

Eleven-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile will sing “America the Beautiful” and Grammy-winning artist Coco Jones will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the game.

Latest Super Bowl odds

Here are the latest gambling odds and prop bets for Super Bowl LX. The Seahawks are the immediate favorite following their NFC championship game victory. The odds will fluctuate in the days ahead of the game.

What are the overtime rules for NFL playoff games?

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches a 14-yard touchdown pass against the Rams.
Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches a 14-yard touchdown pass against the Rams in the second quarter of the NFC championship game on Sunday.
(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

The bulk of the NFL’s playoff overtime rules were implemented in 2010, with one change approved by the league’s competition committee last spring that allows for both teams to possess the ball at least once before a winner can be determined.

The change was made following renewed scrutiny of playoff overtime rules after the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC divisional playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in January 2022. Prior to the possession rule change, 10 of the 11 playoff games that went to overtime under the post-2010 overtime rule changes were won by the team that received the ball first.

Here’s a breakdown of the playoff overtime rules:

  • A coin flip determines which team receives the opening kickoff.
  • Each team will have the opportunity to possess the ball at least once before a winner is determined.
  • Teams play 15-minute periods until there’s a winner.
  • If the score is tied after each team’s first possession, the next score by either team (touchdown, field goal or safety) will win the game.
  • There are no coach challenges, with all reviews being initiated by the replay official.
  • Each team gets three timeouts per half (two overtime periods).
  • If there is no winner after the fourth overtime period, there will be another coin toss before play resumes.
Who is the referee for Super Bowl LX?

Shawn Smith will be the referee for Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8.
(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Shawn Smith, who has worked as an NFL official for 11 seasons, will be the referee for Super Bowl LX. It will be Smith’s first on-field referee assignment for the Super Bowl after he served as an alternate referee for Super Bowls LV and LVIII.

Smith’s crew is set to include Roy Ellison (umpire), Eugene Hall (side judge), Greg Steed (back judge), Dana McKenzie (down judge), Julian Mapp (line judge), Jason Ledet (field judge) and Andrew Lambert (replay official). They all will be making their Super Bowl debuts.

Times staff writers Mikael Wood and Yvonne Villarreal contributed to this report.
Austin Knoblauch

Austin Knoblauch is a senior editor in Sports at the Los Angeles Times, overseeing NFL coverage and digital initiatives. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are football, hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

