Super Bowl LX: Start time, teams, how to watch and halftime show

The conference championship games are over and the countdown to Super Bowl LX begins.

Super Bowl LX (60) will be played at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 8. It will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including start time, TV channel, how to stream, betting odds and more.