Diaries of Transformation highlights people who choose to act. The builders, doers and creators creating real change in the world around them.
Each film in this series captures the resilience, ingenuity and humanity that turn challenges into progress. This is the same spirit behind Publicis Sapient’s belief that real impact comes from solving human problems. Transformation doesn’t start with AI and technology — it starts with people who care enough to act with courage, craft, and purpose.
Across communities and cultures, these films celebrate the universal drive to build better. Through a deeply human lens, it shows what becomes possible when compassion, creativity and collaboration move the world forward.
Directed by Danny Schmidt
“The Book of George” takes us from Brooklyn’s concrete jungle to the heart of the Everglades where we find Black wildlife photographer George McKenzie Jr. transforming his lens into a beacon of change.
Directed by A.B. Zax
“House of Light ” immerses the viewer in the vanishing world of lighthouse keepers. After the world’s lighthouses have gone electric and the profession of keeper has been lost, Sally is still the keeper at Boston Light, far out on an island in Boston harbor. But her watch is now ending.
Directed by Nick Starchuski
In the heart of Detroit, a city with a rich history and a tapestry of diverse communities,“Land of Lost Toys” follows the interconnected lives of its residents brought together by a shared passion to combat the city’s vast stray dog epidemic.
Maybe It’s Just The Rain - COMING SOON
Directed by Reina Bonta
“Maybe it’s Just the Rain” spotlights a diasporic group of young women – true underdogs – who defy all expectations becoming the first Filipino team of any gender to not only score a goal, but win a game on the global stage.
Directed by Lindsey Hagen
“Waterfall Hunters” follows three Costa Ricans: Javier, Jimmy and Miguel, as they seek to find, document and inspire others to preserve invaluable ecosystems and habitats in the Costa Rican jungle.