Diaries of Transformation highlights people who choose to act. The builders, doers and creators creating real change in the world around them.

Each film in this series captures the resilience, ingenuity and humanity that turn challenges into progress. This is the same spirit behind Publicis Sapient’s belief that real impact comes from solving human problems. Transformation doesn’t start with AI and technology — it starts with people who care enough to act with courage, craft, and purpose.

Across communities and cultures, these films celebrate the universal drive to build better. Through a deeply human lens, it shows what becomes possible when compassion, creativity and collaboration move the world forward.