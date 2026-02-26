In their debut, a diasporic group of young women – true underdogs – defy all expectations becoming the first Filipino team of any gender to not only score a goal, but win a World Cup match.

Reina, the team’s Filipino-American center back, lends her voice to this turbulent journey, which culminates in an intimate trip to her grandmother’s hometown in the Philippines, unraveling a dark family history that simultaneously shatters and inspires her.

In her sentimental journey, Reina discovers how during the Japanese invasion of the islands during WWII, her grandmother survived unimaginable trauma – and eventually made it to the U.S. Her grandmother’s resilience allowed her future granddaughter to represent the Philippines decades later.

Like Sapient’s commitment to tangible and positive change, “Maybe It’s Just the Rain” shows a multigenerational commitment to excellence and resilience, undeterred by even the most unimaginable challenges.