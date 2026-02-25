From Brooklyn’s concrete jungle to the heart of the Everglades, “The Book of George” chronicles Black wildlife photographer George McKenzie Jr. transforming his lens into a beacon of change. Swapping the weight of a gun for the promise of a camera, McKenzie captures city pigeons and rats as well as elusive panthers. A rare gem in the predominantly white canvas of wildlife photography, McKenzie is empowering kids of color to shift their gaze to conservation. George’s story is remarkably inspiring and he embodies the capacity for change on a human level.