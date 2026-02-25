If you don’t know something exists, how do you give it a voice?

“Waterfall Hunters” follows three Costa Ricans — Javier, Jimmy and Miguel — as they seek to document and inspire others to preserve invaluable ecosystems. Providing an emotional mirror to Publicis Sapient’s commitment to doing, not promising, “Waterfall Hunters” reflects the engineering side: exploration, partnership and building paths where none existed.

It’s a beautiful journey into rarely-seen territory, teeming with life but under constant threat of destruction. The stakes couldn’t be higher, as the men abseil, climb and hike into the heart of the jungle.