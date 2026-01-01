New Home Developer

Choosing L.A. Times Digital Agency was a strategic move for our home development projects. The enhanced targeting options significantly improved our reach within our target demographic. We saw a remarkable 33% increase in conversions and 27,000 new site visitors over the last 6 months. The platform’s analytics also helped us fine-tune our campaigns, ensuring we were investing where it mattered most. The results speak for themselves—more leads, more tours, and ultimately, more happy homeowners. A crucial switch that’s shaping the future of our developments!