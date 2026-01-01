Dominate Your Market: Align Your Goals with Our Data-Driven Digital Marketing.
Tired of generic marketing promises? At L.A. Times Digital Agency, your goals are our roadmap.
We tailor our strategies to your specific industry, budget, and objectives. We keep you informed every step of the way with clear reporting and open communication.
We tailor our strategies to your specific industry, budget, and objectives. We keep you informed every step of the way with clear reporting and open communication.
We’re a team of digital marketing experts who are passionate about building data-driven campaigns that deliver on your business goals.
Our Success
Multi-location Cosmetic Dentist
L.A. Times Digital Agency is a pivotal partner for our cosmetic dentistry practice. The advanced targeting capabilities allow us to connect with individuals seeking transformative smiles. Our conversions increased by 10%, and the tailored approach resulted in a 10% decrease in our cost per lead. The platform’s analytics empowered us to refine our strategy continually. It’s not just about clicks; it’s about creating confident smiles.
Home Furnishing / Appliance Retailer
Making the switch to L.A. Times Digital Agency was a game-changer for our home furniture and appliance business. Our clicks increased by 20%, and the targeted approach resulted in a 10% boost in conversions. Plus, the platform’s support helped us optimize our ad spend, leading to a noticeable improvement in our bottom line. Our customers are finding us more easily, and our sales are reflecting the positive change. Couldn’t be happier with the results!
New Home Developer
Choosing L.A. Times Digital Agency was a strategic move for our home development projects. The enhanced targeting options significantly improved our reach within our target demographic. We saw a remarkable 33% increase in conversions and 27,000 new site visitors over the last 6 months. The platform’s analytics also helped us fine-tune our campaigns, ensuring we were investing where it mattered most. The results speak for themselves—more leads, more tours, and ultimately, more happy homeowners. A crucial switch that’s shaping the future of our developments!