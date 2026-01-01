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Source: Scarborough Multi-Market Study 2025 R1
Premium Publisher Inventory
When you partner with us, you’ll have unmatched access to Los Angeles Times’ premium audiences and inventory. Our digital advertising experiences are designed to seamlessly integrate your brand messaging alongside our trusted content and connect you with our engaged audiences. latimes.com Reach:
47MM monthly unique visitors
194MM monthly page views
15.5MM social followers
Source: Total monthly reach across all platforms (Internal Data Jan. 2025); PVs & UVs Internal Data Jan. 2025 (includes website, eNewspaper, App & Apple News). Social Followers: July 2025.
Omnichannel Execution
Expand your campaign reach across platforms by accessing inventory from all major exchanges and DSPs. We have access to every type of digital marketing platform and channel.
100,000+ targetable data sets from top tier providers.
100s of premium inventory partners
Partnership with every 3rd party data source available
Cross-Device Targeting
Reach your audience seamlessly across their chosen channels. We leverage our expertise in AdTech to show who your audience is, where they go in the virtual- and real- world, and whether you’re reaching them most effectively. We can target your audience across display, video, CTV/OTT, streaming audio and social.
Real-Time Reporting
Our team utilizes multiple technology partners to track sales end-to-end through Google Analytics set ups, Google Tag Manager, and location attribution. Our reports provide in-depth insights into campaign performance so we can make real-time adjustments and optimizations to improve your campaign performance.