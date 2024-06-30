Full Coverage: California’s problem with contaminated weed
An investigation by The Times, in conjunction with cannabis industry newsletter WeedWeek, found alarming levels of pesticides in cannabis products available on dispensary shelves across the state. Reviews of confidential lab reports, public records and interviews show California regulators have largely failed to address evidence of widespread contamination in the state’s weed crop.
The weed supply is policed by an under-resourced state agency that can do much better in enforcing laws and inspecting California’s more than 2,500 licensed cultivators, according to local regulators, cannabis labs and law enforcement officials.
Even after a big push to clean up, contamination remains a threat in California cannabis. Regulators say they can’t test for everything, but chemicals that aren’t monitored are the ones showing up.
Amid criticism of California’s oversight of its legal cannabis industry, calls are now mounting to strip many responsibilities from the agency in charge.
New tests find ‘hidden’ pesticides in more California weed brands. Regulators ignored warnings
California fails to monitor for a host of toxic chemicals pervading the cannabis supply chain
A Times analysis of products tested, along with other data, suggests more than half of cannabis smoking products contain chemicals not monitored by authorities.
In legal and illicit markets, weed products turn up with hidden health threats. The similarities are no shock, said industry leaders.
An L.A. Times/WeedWeek investigation finds alarming levels of pesticides in cannabis products at dispensaries across the state
California doesn’t pull legal weed from store shelves to test for pesticides; we did and found dangerous chemicals
Consuming weed that is contaminated with dangerous chemicals can have severe impacts on health including neurological damage, endocrine disruption, reproductive harm, loss of appetite, weakness and heart failure.
An illustrated explainer of how chemicals used to control weed-killing pests make their way into cannabis products, and what producers can do when their products fail a lab test.
Cannabis growers tap into an outlaw market of banned, smuggled chemicals, putting public health at risk.
California recalls a popular vape as cannabis leaders call for a crackdown on pesticide contamination.
Under pressure from weed consumers, California regulators hustle to start testing for pesticides
After pesticides are found in legal weed products, California regulators scramble to get a testing program in place.