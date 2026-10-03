Dodgers Debate: Dodgers and Braves

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The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Atlanta Braves in NLDS Game 1 of the MLB playoffs. The heat is on. Literally. Game 1 might be around 100 degrees. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee look at the matchup.

