Who Can Safely Skip Chemotherapy? Agendia’s Dr. William Audeh on Genomic Testing, MammaPrint, and AI

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Agendia, the company that sells the MammaPrint breast cancer test, said it is training artificial intelligence to estimate the test’s result from an image of a standard tumor slide. William Audeh, MD, Agendia’s chief medical officer and a breast medical oncologist, told LA Times Studios about the work in October 2026, in an interview before the AI presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026.

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Agendia had three studies at the congress, Audeh said. The AI result, he said, was set for an oral talk in an artificial intelligence session on the congress’s Saturday.

Audeh said the presenter would be Laura van ‘t Veer, PhD, Agendia’s co-founder and chief research officer and one of the scientists who developed the MammaPrint 70-gene test. He called it the company’s first presentation of its AI digital pathology project.

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Audeh said the model is not yet as precise as the tissue test, and Agendia will not offer it to clinicians until it matches that test. “At this point, it can certainly identify tumors that are low risk or high risk, but it is not yet achieving the same level of precision that the tissue based genomic assays can provide,” he said.

In a release after the talk, Agendia said the model was trained on 70,000 slide images and tested on 372 patients from the RASTER study, followed for a median of 10.3 years. The company reported that the model’s risk scores correlated with MammaPrint’s at r = 0.954, a measure where 1 is perfect agreement.

Patients the model rated low risk had 10-year breast cancer-specific survival of 98.1%, against 86.7% for those it rated high risk, according to the release. Agendia describes the AI assay as investigational, and the figures come from a company release and a congress talk, not a peer-reviewed paper.

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What MammaPrint and BluePrint Measure

MammaPrint reads the activity of 70 genes in a sample of tumor tissue from early-stage breast cancer. Audeh said it estimates the risk that the cancer will come back, which helps decide who can avoid chemotherapy.

BluePrint, Agendia’s second test, runs on the same tissue sample. Audeh said it describes the factors that drive the tumor’s growth.

Audeh said MammaPrint has been available for many years and is used routinely for women and men with newly diagnosed breast cancer. It has been validated, he said, in studies at the highest level of evidence.

He said women whose tumors test as genomically low risk have 5-year and 8-year outcomes without chemotherapy “in the high 90% range.” That holds, he said, even for some women whose cancer has reached the lymph nodes or whose tumors measure 2 to 5 centimeters, features that would usually lead to chemotherapy.

“We’re curing them to live what we hope is going to be a long and healthy life, without a lot of leftover toxicity from therapy,” Audeh said.

How a Slide Image Could Carry Genomic Information

The AI model works from an H&E slide, tissue stained with hematoxylin and eosin, the standard stain pathologists use to look at cells under a microscope. The slide is scanned, and the model reads the digital image.

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The presentation, he said, would be the first to show genomic information interpreted from an H&E image. He said the work could bring genomic results to parts of the world where tissue-based genomic testing is harder to get than in the U.S. and Europe.

The next step, Audeh said, is to learn what else AI can find in the slide image that tissue genomics cannot. He named the cells around the tumor as one example, since they may affect how a cancer behaves and which treatments work best.

What the FLEX Registry Collects

Agendia’s FLEX study is an observational registry, a database that follows patients through routine care without assigning treatments. It is registered at ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03053193.

Audeh said FLEX has reached 25,000 enrolled patients, with a goal of at least 30,000. Every patient has a MammaPrint and BluePrint result, clinical details on how they were treated, and outcomes at 3 and 5 years, he said.

FLEX also records the transcriptome, the full set of genes expressed in the tumor, from the same sample. Audeh said that lets the company study questions that large randomized trials left open, because randomizing patients on them was not feasible or not ethical.

He said Agendia has published work showing that MammaPrint can identify which patients need anthracyclines, a class of chemotherapy drugs that includes doxorubicin and that he described as particularly toxic. The company is also studying gene pathways that may make tumors resistant to current therapies, he said.

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Who Is in the FLEX Data

Most FLEX patients have hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, the most common type, whose growth is fed by estrogen or progesterone and not by the HER2 protein. A significant share have HER2-positive disease, and a smaller group have triple-negative breast cancer, which lacks all three of those receptors.

Audeh also said FLEX includes nearly 3,000 women who self-report as Black and more than 2,000 who self-report as Latina. Self-reported race is an imperfect measure of genetic ancestry, he said, but the best one available.

Agendia’s studies comparing hormone receptor-positive tumors in Black and white women found significant differences that will inform treatment decisions, according to Audeh. Similar work is under way for Latina and Asian women, he said.

Matching Treatment to the Tumor

Audeh said he has worked in oncology for about 35 years, many of them in practice, before turning full time to genomic testing. In his view, breast cancer patients have long been overtreated with chemotherapy and hormonal therapy.

Agendia is also taking part in clinical trials of newer treatments, including immunotherapy, he said, with the same aim of showing who needs a therapy and who can safely go without it.

