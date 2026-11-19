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A Second-Line Trial in a Late-Found Cancer

Biliary tract cancer is often diagnosed at an advanced stage, when surgery is no longer an option. Although chemotherapy and immunotherapy have improved first-line care, treatment options remain limited once the disease progresses, particularly for patients without actionable molecular alterations.

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At the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 in Madrid, Compass Therapeutics presented results from the Phase 2/3 COMPANION-002 trial of tovecimig (CTX-009), an investigational bispecific antibody targeting tumor blood vessel formation.

In the 168-patient randomized trial, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology , tovecimig plus paclitaxel achieved an objective response rate of 18.0%, compared with 5.3% for paclitaxel alone. Median progression-free survival was 4.7 versus 2.6 months (HR 0.44). However, overall survival did not improve significantly, and severe treatment-emergent adverse events were more frequent with the combination. The trial’s crossover design complicated interpretation of the survival findings.

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Speaking with LA Times Studios at ESMO 2026, Thomas Schuetz, MD, PhD, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Compass Therapeutics, discussed the trial results, their clinical implications, and the challenges of developing treatments for patients with limited options. He also addressed resistance to immunotherapy and the company’s research ambitions in difficult-to-treat cancers, including glioblastoma.

How Tovecimig Targets Tumor Blood Supply

Tovecimig is a bispecific antibody, a single lab-made protein that binds two different targets. It blocks delta-like ligand 4 (DLL4) and vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A), two molecules involved in angiogenesis, the process tumors use to grow new blood vessels.

Characterizing the molecule as a next-generation anti-angiogenic agent, Schuetz noted, “When we cut off the blood supply to the tumor, the tumor then shrinks.”

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What COMPANION-002 Found on Response and Progression

COMPANION-002 enrolled 168 patients with advanced biliary tract cancer that had already been treated with one prior systemic therapy. Two of every three patients were assigned to tovecimig plus the chemotherapy paclitaxel, also known as Taxol, and the rest to paclitaxel alone.

The trial’s primary endpoint, objective response rate confirmed by blinded independent central review, demonstrated an 18.0% response with combination therapy compared to 5.3% with paclitaxel monotherapy. Schuetz highlighted that adding tovecimig more than tripled the confirmed response rate over standard chemotherapy.

Median progression-free survival expanded from 2.6 months with paclitaxel to 4.7 months with the combination regimen. The hazard ratio of 0.44 represents a 56% relative reduction in the hazard of disease progression or death during the study.

Why Biliary Tract Cancer Is Found Late

Biliary tract malignancies arise within the anatomical structures that transport bile from the liver, encompassing intrahepatic and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma.

As Schuetz observed, early-stage biliary tract tumors rarely produce clinical symptoms. Unlike colorectal cancer or breast cancer, which benefit from routine screening modalities such as colonoscopies and mammograms, biliary tract tumors often progress undetected until causing biliary obstruction.

Biliary ductal occlusion leads to hyperbilirubinemia presenting as clinical jaundice. By initial diagnosis, an estimated 80% to 90% of patients exhibit locally advanced or metastatic disease ineligible for surgical resection.

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The Gap in Second-Line Biliary Tract Cancer Treatment

First-line therapy for unresectable disease typically comprises platinum-based chemotherapy combined with immune checkpoint inhibition. However, most patients experience disease progression following initial response.

“There’s no approved second-line therapy,” Schuetz pointed out regarding standard care options in the U.S., where practice relies on varied empirical chemotherapy regimens.

National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines and NCI summaries indicate targeted agents—such as pemigatinib for FGFR2 fusions or ivosidenib for IDH1 mutations—are approved for biomarker-selected subsets, leaving systemic cytotoxic options with limited high-quality evidence in unselected second-line populations.

Why the Survival Results Remain Uncertain

COMPANION-002 used a crossover design. Patients in the paclitaxel-alone group could switch to tovecimig plus paclitaxel once an independent review confirmed their cancer had grown.

The executive explained that incorporating crossover addresses ethical concerns regarding clinical trial participation when standard control arms offer limited benefit. Across the trial, 142 of 168 participants (85%) ultimately received tovecimig, including 31 control-arm patients who crossed over following disease progression.

“Not surprisingly, we did not see a difference in survival because for the most part, patients in both arms got the same therapy,” Schuetz explained. Intent-to-treat overall survival analysis demonstrated a hazard ratio of 1.05 (95% CI 0.73–1.50).

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To adjust for treatment crossover confounders, investigators performed exploratory statistical modeling designed to estimate unconfounded survival endpoints.

A post hoc two-stage estimation analysis yielded an adjusted overall survival hazard ratio of 0.85 (95% CI 0.59–1.26, p=0.53), which did not reach statistical significance.

Schuetz referenced meta-analytic research evaluating surrogate endpoints in advanced biliary tract cancer published by Florian Castet, MD, and Teresa Macarulla, MD, PhD, of the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology.

Across 41 trials, progression-free survival showed a moderate correlation with overall survival in advanced biliary tract cancer, while response rate showed a low correlation, the authors wrote in the Journal of Hepatology. They called progression-free survival the best current candidate to stand in for survival and said the field needs new endpoints.

Side Effects and Quality of Life

According to Schuetz, the safety profile of tovecimig was consistent with the known effects of anti-angiogenic therapies, including hypertension, which he described as generally manageable.

Treatment-emergent hypertension occurred in 69.4% of patients receiving tovecimig plus paclitaxel, while fatigue was reported in 66.7%. Grade 3 or higher treatment-emergent adverse events occurred in 93.5% of patients receiving the combination, compared with 64.2% receiving paclitaxel alone.

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Treatment-emergent adverse events leading to treatment discontinuation occurred in 27.8% of patients receiving the combination, compared with 11.3% in the control group. These findings highlight the need to weigh improvements in tumor response and progression-free survival against the additional treatment burden.

Health-related quality-of-life data were also collected during COMPANION-002. Schuetz said these findings were being analyzed and would be presented at a future medical meeting.

Checkpoint Resistance and Bispecific Antibodies

Schuetz characterized immune checkpoint inhibitors—including anti-PD-1/PD-L1 agents such as pembrolizumab, nivolumab, durvalumab, and atezolizumab—as pivotal advancements in contemporary oncology.

“These drugs have been, frankly, transformational for the treatment of patients with those diseases,” Schuetz reflected, while acknowledging that durable responses occur in a minority of unselected solid tumor populations.

“We as a field have now created a new patient population, which is the post-checkpoint inhibitor patient population,” Schuetz emphasized, citing limited secondary therapeutic options following immunotherapy failure.

To address therapeutic resistance, Compass is evaluating novel bispecific antibody formats designed to co-target redundant immunosuppressive pathways. Preclinical models suggest dual pathway inhibition may restore anti-tumor immunity, though clinical validation remains ongoing.

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Brain Tumors and the Next Decade

Schuetz highlighted recalcitrant malignancies with historically poor survival outcomes, including glioblastoma, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, malignant peritoneal/pleural mesothelioma, and triple-negative breast cancer. He pointed to recent progress in targeted therapy, such as novel KRAS inhibitors in pancreatic cancer, as evidence of advancing options.

Addressing neuro-oncology gaps, Washington University School of Medicine is conducting a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating tovecimig as monotherapy or combined with CTX-471 in recurrent glioblastoma (NCT07392957).

“My dream for the next decade is that companies that develop drugs abandon their fear of bad diseases,” Schuetz said.

He drew parallels to historical progress in metastatic melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer, where five-year survival rates expanded from approximately 5% to nearly 50% following targeted and immunotherapy innovations.

COMPANION-002 reported a higher response rate and longer progression-free survival with tovecimig, with no difference in overall survival or more severe side effects. The crossover-adjusted survival analysis was exploratory and not statistically significant, and Schuetz said the quality-of-life results are still being analyzed.

References

[1] Azad, N. S., Hu, I., Pathak, P., Sahin, I., et al. (2026). COMPANION-002: A randomized phase 2/3 trial of tovecimig plus paclitaxel versus paclitaxel alone as a second-line therapy in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer. Journal of Clinical Oncology. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1200/JCO-26-02188

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[2] Castet, F., Fabregat-Franco, C., Bridgewater, J., Kim, J. W., et al. (2025). Association of candidate surrogate endpoints with overall survival in advanced biliary tract cancer. Journal of Hepatology, 83(5), 1102 to 1115. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhep.2025.05.020

[3] Compass Therapeutics. (2026, October 24). Compass Therapeutics announces publication of phase 2/3 COMPANION-002 results for tovecimig in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and oral presentation at ESMO 2026 [Press release]. GlobeNewswire. https://healthtechnologynet.com/2026/10/24/compass-therapeutics-announces-publication-of-phase-2-3-companion-002-results-for-tovecimig-in-the-journal-of-clinical-oncology-and-oral-presentation-at-esmo-2026/

[4] Compass Therapeutics. (2023). A phase 2/3 randomized, controlled study of CTX-009 in combination with paclitaxel versus paclitaxel alone in adult patients with unresectable advanced, metastatic or recurrent biliary tract cancers (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier NCT05506943). https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05506943

[5] Washington University School of Medicine. (2026). A phase IB/II open-label study of the safety and preliminary efficacy of CTX-009 administered either as a monotherapy or in combination with CTX-471 in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier NCT07392957). https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07392957

[6] PDQ Adult Treatment Editorial Board. (n.d.). Bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma) treatment (PDQ): Health professional version. National Cancer Institute. https://www.cancer.gov/types/liver/hp/bile-duct-treatment-pdq

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