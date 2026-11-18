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In an interview with LA Times Studios during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, Itta MacNevin, Chief Business Officer of medical imaging company Quibim, outlined the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) in oncological imaging. An imaging biomarker represents an objectively measured characteristic derived from a scan (such as tumor volume, density, or tissue texture) used to assess disease progression or treatment response.

Quibim’s presentation focused on quantitative MRI techniques, including research evaluating magnetic resonance imaging features to assess metastatic risk in prostate cancer.

The following article details product descriptions and statements provided by Quibim leadership. Claims regarding investigational software performance and clinical utility have not been independently verified by LA Times Studios.

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How MacNevin Compares Scans With a Biopsy

MacNevin emphasized that longitudinal imaging offers distinct clinical advantages over localized tissue sampling. “Medical imaging is part of the entire patient journey, from the first diagnosis all the way through their treatment,” she noted, contrasting continuous radiological tracking with the static nature of a physical biopsy snapshot.

Analyzing scans with AI can reveal differences in imaging characteristics across a tumor, potentially providing additional insights into tumor heterogeneity and treatment response.

Quibim aims to extract sub-visual radiomic features from routine scans and correlate them with patient biological data to better understand disease progression.

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The company’s flagship software, QP-Prostate, processes complex prostate MRI datasets to provide structured outputs intended to assist physicians during diagnostic evaluations.

According to executive commentary, the algorithm functions purely as an analytical aid rather than an autonomous diagnostic tool; final clinical determinations regarding biopsy necessity or cancer diagnosis remain strictly under the physician’s purview.

By standardizing quantitative reporting, the software seeks to minimize inter-observer variability among reading radiologists. In March 2025, Quibim received FDA 510(k) clearance for the computer-assisted lesion detection component of QP-Prostate.According to MacNevin, Quibim’s FDA-cleared tools integrate into hospital PACS systems, allowing radiologists to access AI-generated information within their existing workflows.

Turning to women’s health, MacNevin pointed to the increasing utilization of screening MRI in high-risk populations, particularly among individuals with radiologically dense breast tissue; a clinical demographic comprising approximately 50% of adult women.

To address the resulting diagnostic workload, Quibim developed QP-Breast. The software assists specialists by marking suspected lesion boundaries, segmenting parenchymal tissue, and consolidating analytical metrics into a unified reporting interface.

Where Imaging Biomarkers Are Used Today

In addition to clinical software, Quibim collaborates with biopharmaceutical sponsors evaluating novel compounds in clinical trials .

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There, exploratory imaging biomarkers can help pharmaceutical companies make early go/no-go decisions, assess signs of treatment response, and investigate potential treatment-related toxicities.

These research-use-only tools are constructed using retrospective patient datasets and observational study cohorts. MacNevin explicitly noted that these trial-focused algorithms have not completed formal regulatory clearance or full clinical validation.

“So they’re not yet in hospitals to impact individual patients, but they’re already impacting clinical trials,” she explained, highlighting the regulatory distinction between investigational research software and cleared medical devices.

Getting Scans in One Place

Managing image-based biomarkers across trial phases requires centralized digital infrastructure. Quibim’s ecosystem includes a unified platform intended to streamline biomarker translation from initial discovery through regulatory submission.

Central to this process is QP-Insights, a web-based repository engineered to store, manage, and analyze multi-site DICOM images and clinical trial metadata. The architecture hosts both regulatory-cleared algorithms and investigational pipeline models.

A primary challenge in multicenter oncology trials remains data fragmentation. By centralizing imaging assets onto a cloud-native platform, researchers can extract quantitative metrics consistently across diverse trial sites.

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Work With Drug Developers

Quibim engages with biotechnology partners throughout the therapeutic lifecycle. In early phase development, quantitative imaging helps establish early efficacy signals and dose-response dynamics.

As therapies approach commercialization, the focus shifts toward companion diagnostics and precision selection models aimed at identifying target patient subpopulations most likely to benefit from specific treatment regimens.

While select modules such as QP-Prostate’s lesion detection feature hold FDA 510(k) clearance, Quibim reiterates that its broader suite of trial-specific imaging biomarkers remains strictly investigational pending further clinical evaluation.

References

[1] Coulter Partners. (2026, June 2). Coulter Partners places Itta MacNevin as Chief Business Officer of Quibim. https://www.bioindustry.org/resource/coulter-partners-places-itta-macnevin-as-chief-business-officer-of-quibim.html

[2] Quibim. (2025, March 19). Quibim’s QP-Prostate® CAD, including lesion detection and diagnosis capability, cleared by FDA. https://quibim.ai/?p=12082

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