Diphtheria Treatment: The Guidelines Are Clear, But Antitoxin Access Is Not

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Table of Contents

We tend to think of this as a history lesson. Something from black and white photos. But Corynebacterium diphtheriae is still very much alive. This infectious disease is caused by gram positive bacilli that lodge themselves in the throat or on the skin. Corynebacterium diphtheriae is the primary bacterium responsible for diphtheria. And the scary part is how it works. The bacteria release a diphtheria toxin that messes with protein synthesis. Basically, it shuts down the machinery your cells need to survive.

Doctors & Scientists Get the latest breakthroughs, expert insights and cutting-edge developments in medicine and science from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

It spreads easily. Too easily. Respiratory droplets from a cough or sneeze are the usual suspects. Transmission of diphtheria occurs primarily through respiratory droplets. But contact with infected persons or even touching open sores can do it too. While we usually worry about children younger than five, the demographic is shifting. We are seeing diphtheria cases pop up in alcoholic urban adults and people in crowded conditions. Risk factors aren’t just about age anymore. They are about lifestyle and where you live.

And here is a curveball. Zoonotic transmission. It is rare, but other corynebacterial infections can jump from animals to humans. Cervical lymphadenopathy (that’s the swollen neck) and fever might look like the flu at first. But if you have been in endemic regions or around farm animals, you can’t rule it out.

We like to think of diphtheria as a closed case. A textbook disease. But with vaccine hesitancy and public health disruptions making headlines [3], we’re forced to dust off protocols that haven’t been seriously challenged in decades. And when we look closely, the foundation of our response looks brittle.

This isn’t just about Corynebacterium diphtheriae. It’s about a toxin, and a treatment that’s becoming harder to find than the disease itself.

RELATED: The Frustrating Simplicity of Intestinal Parasites and Worm Infections

Advertisement

First-Line Treatment: Antitoxin and Antibiotics

The core problem is the exotoxin. The bacteria are a factory, but the toxin is the weapon. Our response, therefore, has to be two-pronged.

The clock starts ticking immediately. We have to get Diphtheria Antitoxin (DAT) into the patient. Fast. This is a race to neutralize the circulating toxin before it binds to tissues [1]. Once it’s bound, DAT is useless. The ideal window is within 48 hours of symptoms, but in reality, we give it as soon as the clinical suspicion is high.

And it’s not simple. This is an equine-derived product. Old tech. That means we’re obligated to do sensitivity testing first [1], which just adds another delay when we have no time to spare. Assuming the test is clear, the dose is 5,000–10,000 units, slapped right into the muscle.

Advertisement

At the same time, we hit the bacteria. This is where antibiotics come in. They stop the factory. They kill the bacteria, stop toxin production, and prevent transmission [4]. This is the more straightforward part. We use Erythromycin (IV or oral) or Penicillin G (IM or IV), followed by a 14-day oral course of penicillin V [4]. But let’s be clear: antibiotics don’t touch the toxin that’s already out. They are essential, but they are not the emergency brake. The antitoxin is.

Signs and Symptoms: Respiratory vs. Cutaneous Diphtheria

Most people know the classic sign. The sore throat. But it is the respiratory diphtheria that really scares doctors. That gray membrane we mentioned? It happens because membrane proteins and dead tissue pile up to cover tissues in the upper respiratory tract. It is suffocating. Literally.

But the skin version is on the rise. Cutaneous diphtheria. It shows up as shallow ulcers that just won’t heal. We are seeing more imported cutaneous diphtheria in travelers returning from places where vaccination rates are low. (Always check your travel advisories). These sores are infectious. Highly infectious. If you touch the discharge from these lesions, you are at risk. Diphtheria can also be caused by Corynebacterium ulcerans, leading to cutaneous infections. Skin diphtheria might not kill you as fast as the respiratory kind, but it keeps the bacteria circulating in the community.

We have to watch for clinical manifestations that go beyond the throat or skin. Severe cases involve the nervous system. The toxin travels. It can cause paralysis. Or heart failure. Infected patients might feel fine one minute and crash the next. That is why internal medicine specialists get so edgy when they see a suspected case. Local tissue destruction is bad enough. Systemic collapse is worse.

RELATED: Beyond Stomach Pain: What You Need to Know About Peptic Ulcer Disease

Advertisement

Additional Management Protocols

This is not a “treat and street” infection. That thick, gray pseudomembrane in the throat isn’t just a sign. It’s a mechanical threat.

We are watching the airway. Period. That membrane can swell and detach, suffocating the patient. We have to be ready for airway management or intubation at a moment’s notice.

And we’re monitoring the heart and the nerves. The toxin has a nasty habit of targeting them, leading to myocarditis and neuropathy [2]. This means continuous cardiac and neurological checks. The acute phase might pass, but these complications can show up weeks later.

Advertisement

Isolation is non-negotiable. We’re taking respiratory and contact precautions until we have proof the bacteria are gone. And the bar for that is high: two consecutive negative cultures, taken at least 24 hours apart, after the antibiotic course is finished. Without antibiotic treatment, diphtheria is communicable for 2 to 6 weeks.

The work doesn’t stop with the patient. This is a public health grind.

We have to trace and manage every single close contact. They all get looked at. Anyone symptomatic gets cultured and treated just like a patient. Asymptomatic close contacts get prophylactic antibiotics—usually one IM shot of Benzathine penicillin G or a 7-10 day course of oral erythromycin [2]. And we watch them. Closely.

Here’s the part we can’t afford to get wrong: vaccination.

Getting diphtheria does not make you immune. It’s one of those cruel ironies. The toxin dose is lethal long before it’s high enough to trigger a robust, lasting immune response. So, the patient must be vaccinated (or get a booster) during convalescence [3].

The same goes for all contacts. We check their vaccination history. If it’s incomplete or unknown, they get a dose of diphtheria toxoid-containing vaccine (Tdap or Td) immediately [3]. This is our only long-term defense.

(Oksana)

Healthcare Providers, Diphtheria Vaccine, and Disease Control

Healthcare providers are the gatekeepers here. They have to be the bad guys who nag you about your shots. Routine immunization is the only reason we aren’t seeing massive diphtheria epidemics every winter.

It starts with the kids. We use a combination vaccine to cover multiple bases at once. But immunization practices get sloppy as we get older. Immunity fades. That is a fact. To sustain immunity, adults need booster doses of tetanus toxoid, reduced diphtheria toxoid, and acellular pertussis vaccine (that is the Tdap vaccine or Td).

If you look at data from Paediatr Child Health or Emerg Infect Dis, the pattern is obvious. Outbreaks happen where there is incomplete immunization. Asymptomatic carriers—people who have the bug but don’t get sick—can walk around spreading it to unvaccinated folks. It defeats the whole concept of disease prevention.

The World Health Organization tracks this stuff. Notifiable diseases United States data shows us that when vaccination status drops, diphtheria infections spike. It is a numbers game. Widespread vaccination protects the vulnerable. If we let vaccination coverage slip, we are inviting severe disease back into our homes. Diphtheria epidemics continue to pose a health risk in developing countries.

Advertisement

Global Challenges in Antitoxin Access

Here’s the part of the conversation nobody wants to have. That critical, life-saving Diphtheria Antitoxin? It’s a WHO Essential Medicine [5] that we... mostly... can’t get.

The guidelines are clear, but the pharmacy shelf is empty.

Production has been discontinued in most countries. Why? It’s an old, biologic product derived from horses. The regulatory demands are massive, the production process is complex, and for a disease we thought we’d beaten, there’s no economic viability [5].

This is the weak link in our entire response. All our protocols, all our training, all our urgency—it all hinges on a product that’s sitting in a few centralized stockpiles, assuming they’re maintained and accessible. International collaboration is the only thing keeping this afloat [5]. With emerging variants and pockets of vaccine hesitancy, this isn’t a theoretical problem. It’s a system failure waiting to happen.

Advertisement

Conclusion

So, yes, diphtheria is a medical emergency. We know the drill: antitoxin and antibiotics. Fast [1][4]. We know the public health response: isolation, contact prophylaxis, and relentless vaccination [2][3].

But knowing the plan isn’t the same as being able to execute it. When the primary treatment for a re-emerging disease depends on a scarce, decades-old product [5], “prepared” isn’t really the right word. We’re relying on a system that’s proven to be fragile, and we’d better hope it holds.

The Bottom Line

Let’s be real for a second. We treat this stuff like it is ancient history. A ghost story from the 1920s. But bacteria? They don’t care about our history books. Or our Clin Infect Dis journals. They evolve. We get complacent. That is a dangerous mix.

It is easy to trust the system. We assume the pharmacy has the antibiotic treatment. We assume the antitoxin treatment is ready to go. But supply chains are fragile things. (Kind of like my patience for traffic). So we need to stay loud about this. Preventing diphtheria isn’t a passive activity. We need to keep the pressure on. Because the only thing worse than a vaccine preventable disease is one we can treat but can’t find the medicine for.

Advertisement

References

[1] National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (2011). General recommendations on immunization --- recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). MMWR. Recommendations and reports : Morbidity and mortality weekly report. Recommendations and reports, 60(2), 1–64. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21293327/

[2] Both, L., White, J., Mandal, S., & Efstratiou, A. (2014). Access to diphtheria antitoxin for therapy and diagnostics. Euro surveillance : bulletin Europeen sur les maladies transmissibles = European communicable disease bulletin, 19(24), 20830. https://doi.org/10.2807/1560-7917.es2014.19.24.20830

Advertisement

[3] Gupta, P. C., Satapathy, P., Gupta, A., Asumah, M. N., & Padhi, B. K. (2023). Diphtheria in asylum workers: forgotten but not gone!. International journal of surgery (London, England), 109(3), 612–613. https://doi.org/10.1097/JS9.0000000000000206

Advertisement

[4] Sharma, N. C., Efstratiou, A., Mokrousov, I., Mutreja, A., Das, B., & Ramamurthy, T. (2019). Diphtheria. Nature reviews. Disease primers, 5(1), 81. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-019-0131-y

[5] Simpson, A., Douglas, P., Draper, J., Sintchenko, V., Cutcher, Z., & Ashton, D. (2024). Respiratory diphtheria in the time of Omicron. Communicable diseases intelligence (2018), 48, 10.33321/cdi.2024.48.41. https://doi.org/10.33321/cdi.2024.48.41