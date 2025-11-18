Why Focal Epilepsy Guidelines Only Tell Half the Story

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Table of Contents

The guidelines paint a fairly optimistic picture for managing focal epilepsy. Start the medication, control the seizures. And for the majority of our patients, maybe 70%, that script holds true [1].

But our clinical focus is always, inevitably, drawn to the remainder. The 30% who fail.

That’s where the real work begins.

Doctors & Scientists Get the latest breakthroughs, expert insights and cutting-edge developments in medicine and science from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

The Clinical Features of Focal Onset Aware Seizures

Okay, let’s back up. What is a focal seizure? Focal epilepsy is a neurological condition characterized by recurring seizures that affect one hemisphere of the brain.

Advertisement

We used to call them partial seizures (and honestly, a lot of us still do). You might hear patients use the old terms, “simple partial seizures” or “complex partial seizures.” The new names are just clearer.

It all comes down to focal onset. The seizure begins in just one spot, one network of the brain. That’s it. From there, it can go a couple of ways based on its clinical features.

Focal Aware Seizures: This is the old “simple partial.” The person is totally awake and knows exactly what’s happening. They can describe it. Focal aware seizures occur when the person remains fully conscious and remembers the event afterward. This could be weird sensory symptoms (a strange smell, a rising feeling in the stomach), autonomic symptoms (like a sudden heart rate jump), or abnormal movements (like twitching in one hand).



This is the old “simple partial.” The person is totally awake and knows exactly what’s happening. They can describe it. Focal aware seizures occur when the person remains fully conscious and remembers the event afterward. This could be weird sensory symptoms (a strange smell, a rising feeling in the stomach), autonomic symptoms (like a sudden heart rate jump), or abnormal movements (like twitching in one hand). Focal Impaired Awareness Seizures: This is the old “complex partial.” This is where impaired awareness or impaired consciousness kicks in. The patient might stare blankly, smack their lips, or wander around. They’re “gone.” They won’t remember the event. These are the ones that are often very tricky.

The real kicker is that focal seizures can spread. A focal aware seizure can suddenly turn into a focal impaired awareness seizure. And sometimes, it takes over the whole brain and becomes a bilateral tonic clonic seizure (what most people call a “grand mal”). Figuring out the very first warning signs is everything for diagnosis. Focal seizures may begin with an aura, which is a brief, subjective sensation that can precede the seizure or constitute the seizure itself.

Advertisement

RELATED: Managing Generalized Epilepsy: Treatment Strategies and Personalized Care

Medical Technology How Healthcare Systems Are Strengthening EHR Security Encryption, blockchain, and better user control are transforming EHR systems to keep patient data private, secure, and accessible across care networks.

Finding the Underlying Cause of Focal Aware Seizures and Epilepsy Research

Patients always ask “why.” And it’s our job to find an underlying cause, if there is one.

Sometimes, it’s obvious. A head injury or significant head trauma in the past. We also see brain tumors or the scars from a stroke. This is especially true for temporal lobe epilepsy, which is a huge chunk of what we treat. More than half of focal onset seizures start in the temporal lobes.

But a lot of the time, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) looks totally clean. This is where it gets tough. Is there a genetic component? (A ton of epilepsy research is digging into this). Focal epilepsy is often associated with a genetic component, although the exact cause may not be known. Was there a febrile seizure in childhood?

Advertisement

Getting an accurate diagnosis is a full workup. It’s not just the MRI. It’s a detailed physical examination, a ton of questions, and diagnostic tests like an EEG. We’ll run blood tests (like a complete blood count) to rule out infections or issues with blood sugar that can mimic seizures.

We have to be detectives. We’re looking for the clues that point to where the epileptic activity is starting, which is critical before you’d ever consider something like epilepsy surgery.

RELATED: Skull Fractures: Major Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment Options

Advertisement

First-Line Treatment of with Antiseizure Medications

The “standard first-line” approach is just that. Standard. It’s a list of antiseizure medications (ASMs) we all know by heart: carbamazepine, lamotrigine, levetiracetam, lacosamide [1].

Of course, the choice isn’t random. We’re balancing their specific seizure type against their entire life. Comorbidities, age, sex, and especially pregnancy potential. All the variables that complicate a simple prescription and force us to think beyond the first page of the algorithm.

(inspiring.team)

Comparative Efficacy and Treatment of Focal Seizures

The data tells us to lean heavily on lamotrigine and levetiracetam [3][4][7]. And we do. They generally work better and cause fewer headaches (figuratively and literally) than many of the older agents. The seizure-free rates are higher, the side-effect profiles more manageable.

But “top-performing” doesn’t mean perfect.

Zonisamide has its place, particularly for our elderly patients or those where compliance is a daily struggle. The once-daily dosing and low interaction profile are practical, real-world wins [6].

Then there’s oxcarbazepine. We all still use it, but let’s be candid: the long-term data shows it just doesn’t keep pace. The seizure-free rates are often lower, and the side effect burden is higher when stacked against the new front-runners [7].

Advertisement

FDA Guidance on Levetiracetam

The FDA guidance on levetiracetam is what it is. It’s our playbook for adjunctive treatment in partial onset seizures.

Start adults at 1000 mg/day in divided doses. Start kids (4 years and up) at 20 mg/kg/day. Titrate based on response and tolerability [2]. It’s standard procedure.

When Medications Fail: Drug-Resistant Focal Epilepsy

And here we are. The patient who has failed two, appropriate, well-tolerated ASMs.

This is the pivot point. We’ve officially entered drug-resistant focal epilepsy territory, and the clock is ticking [1]. This isn’t a simple medication-tweaking problem anymore. This is a network problem.

Advertisement

So we stop just cycling through the drug list and start the real workup. This is when the conversation has to shift to surgical resection, vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), responsive neurostimulation (RNS), or deep brain stimulation (DBS) [1]. Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) involves a device that sends regular electrical pulses to the brain via the vagus nerve to help reduce seizure frequency. The options get complex, and the conversations get heavy, fast.

Diagnostic and Imaging Advances

We can’t resect what we can’t find.

MRI is the baseline. It’s the first place we look for a structural cause, the obvious lesion [1]. But the real clinical challenge, the one that tests us, is non-lesional epilepsy. The “MRI-negative” cases.

That’s when we have to pull out the heavy artillery. Interictal [18F] FDG PET, ictal SPECT, and especially SISCOM. These are the tools that let us see the function behind the structure, or the lack of one [1]. They are often our only shot at localizing a seizure focus that the MRI completely misses.

Advertisement

Pre-Surgical Evaluation

Getting a patient to surgery is a marathon, not a sprint. It’s a full-team press.

It involves days of scalp video EEG telemetry. It means full neuropsychological and neuropsychiatric assessments, because we have to know exactly what baseline we’re working with [1].

And yes, it often means the Wada test or a functional MRI to meticulously map out language and memory. We have to know exactly what’s at risk before anyone makes an incision. If all that non-invasive data is still ambiguous, we move to intracranial EEG. It’s invasive, but it’s often the last and best word in localization.

(Natty Blissful)

Advertisement

Patient Lifestyle & Management Guidelines

We can do all this high-tech work, but it falls apart if the patient isn’t part of the team. The simple things become critical.

This means rigorously avoiding seizure triggers. Sleep deprivation, alcohol, intense emotional stress... the classic enemies. Lifestyle factors like adequate sleep, regular exercise, and stress management can complement medical management for focal epilepsy.

And medication adherence. It’s non-negotiable. Taking medications at the same time every single day isn’t a suggestion; it’s the foundation of their stability. And driving? That’s off the table. Period. At least until they’ve been seizure-free for months (depending on the state), which is always one of the hardest conversations we have to have.

Advertisement

RELATED: Rest Well, Rise Radiant: Sleep Hygiene Tips for Restorative Sleep

The Pathways of Managing Focal Epilepsy

We effectively have two distinct pathways in managing focal epilepsy.

The first is straightforward: managing the 70% with first-line ASMs, leaning on lamotrigine and levetiracetam [3][4].

The second is the hard part. Recognizing the 30% who are, or will become, drug-resistant and moving them quickly toward the advanced imaging and surgical evaluations they need [1]. Approximately 30% of people with focal epilepsy cannot keep their seizures in remission with standard medications.

Advertisement

The real art of what we do isn’t just in following the guideline for the first group. It’s in identifying the second group early, and not losing years trying medications that were always destined to fail.

Closing Thoughts

So, what’s the bottom line? This isn’t a simple “if-then” field. We basically have two different jobs.

Job one is managing the lucky ones. The 70% who take a pill and get their life back. Great. We love to see it.

Advertisement

Job two is the real grind. It’s the 30% who are stuck. And this is where the art of neurology really comes in. It’s not about cycling through an endless list of meds. It’s about having the guts to call it. To say, “This isn’t working.”

The real kicker is the clock. Every seizure causes harm. So we can’t just... wait. We have to pivot. Hard. Get the imaging. Get the team involved. Start the surgical discussion (which is a whole different kind of conversation, believe me).

That pivot. That’s what makes or breaks a case. Knowing when to stop the medication game and start the network-problem game.

Advertisement

References

[1] Traub-Weidinger, T., Arbizu, J., Barthel, H., Boellaard, R., Borgwardt, L., Brendel, M., Cecchin, D., Chassoux, F., Fraioli, F., Garibotto, V., Guedj, E., Hammers, A., Law, I., Morbelli, S., Tolboom, N., Van Weehaeghe, D., Verger, A., Van Paesschen, W., von Oertzen, T. J., Zucchetta, P., … Semah, F. (2024). EANM practice guidelines for an appropriate use of PET and SPECT for patients with epilepsy. European journal of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging, 51(7), 1891–1908. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00259-024-06656-3

Advertisement

[2] Marson, A., Burnside, G., Appleton, R., Smith, D., Leach, J. P., Sills, G., Tudur-Smith, C., Plumpton, C., Hughes, D. A., Williamson, P., Baker, G. A., Balabanova, S., Taylor, C., Brown, R., Hindley, D., Howell, S., Maguire, M., Mohanraj, R., Smith, P. E., & SANAD II collaborators (2021). The SANAD II study of the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of levetiracetam, zonisamide, or lamotrigine for newly diagnosed focal epilepsy: an open-label, non-inferiority, multicentre, phase 4, randomised controlled trial. Lancet (London, England), 397(10282), 1363–1374. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(21)00247-6

[3] Nevitt, S. J., Sudell, M., Cividini, S., Marson, A. G., & Tudur Smith, C. (2022). Antiepileptic drug monotherapy for epilepsy: a network meta-analysis of individual participant data. The Cochrane database of systematic reviews, 4(4), CD011412. https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.CD011412.pub4

Advertisement

[4] Spada, F., Barnes, T. M., & Greive, K. A. (2018). Comparative safety and efficacy of topical mometasone furoate with other topical corticosteroids. The Australasian journal of dermatology, 59(3), e168–e174. https://doi.org/10.1111/ajd.12762

Advertisement

[5] Janszky, J., Horvath, R., & Komoly, S. (2015). ZONISAMID: AZ ELSŐKÉNT VÁLASZTANDÓ ANTIEPILEPTIKUMOK KÖZÖTT FOKÁLIS EPILEPSZIÁBAN [ZONISAMIDE: FIRST CHOICE AMONG THE FIRST-LINE ANTIEPILEPTIC DRUGS IN FOCAL EPILEPSY]. Ideggyogyaszati szemle, 68(5-6), 149–153. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26182605/

[6] Li, R., Zhou, Q., Ou, S., Wang, Y., Li, Y., Xia, L., & Pan, S. (2020). Comparison of long-term efficacy, tolerability, and safety of oxcarbazepine, lamotrigine, and levetiracetam in patients with newly diagnosed focal epilepsy: An observational study in the real world. Epilepsy research, 166, 106408. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eplepsyres.2020.106408