A Better Understanding of the Value of Functional Medicine, with Dr. Will Cole

Filling in the Gaps Left by Conventional Medicine

We’ve all seen the patients, and at one point, we were that patient. They come in with fatigue, joint pain, brain fog… a constellation of mystery symptoms. They’ve been from doctor to doctor and have nothing to show for it. Their labs look “normal,” but they feel awful. This is the space where functional medicine lives. It’s not about replacing conventional medicine. Not at all. Functional medicine focuses on treating the root causes of chronic illnesses, rather than just managing symptoms.

If you’re in a car accident, you want a trauma surgeon, not us. Dr. Will Cole, a leading functional medicine expert, puts it perfectly: “Conventional medicine really excels around acute trauma issues and emergency room problems... but we’re really last, or close to last, of all industrialized nations when it comes to dealing with chronic, not acute health issues.” Many people benefit from a combination of functional and traditional medicine for proactive wellness and chronic conditions, while using traditional medicine for acute illnesses.

That’s the real kicker. We’re dealing with an epidemic of chronic inflammatory problems—autoimmune conditions, metabolic dysfunction, hormonal imbalances—and the conventional model often falls short. It’s looking for a diagnosis to match a pharmaceutical. Traditional medicine primarily focuses on diagnosing and treating diseases by managing symptoms, often with a more disease-centered model. But for most of these people, their problems don’t stem from a medication deficiency. The whole point of functional medicine is to ask a different question. To ask why.

As Dr. Cole says, “Functional medicine is really looking at the cutting edge science... We still know a lot more than we’ve ever known before when it comes to understanding why people have these chronic health issues, and how can we start to improve people’s lives.” It’s about digging into epigenetics—how lifestyle, diet, stress, and environmental toxins influence our genetic expression. It’s an attempt to find the root cause. Functional medicine uses advanced diagnostic testing to uncover the underlying causes of health issues.

The Gut-Brain Axis: More Than a Feeling

We’ve been calling the gut our “second brain” for years, but the connection is deeper than most people realize. It’s not a metaphor. It’s biology.

“Our gut and brain are formed from the same fetal tissue,” Dr. Cole explains. “When babies are growing in their mother’s womb, the gut and brain are formed from that same tissue, and they’re inextricably linked for the rest of our life through what’s known in the scientific literature as the gut brain axis.”

Think about that. They are fundamentally connected from the very beginning. And the communication is constant. We now know that “95% of serotonin is made in the gut, stored in the gut. 50% of dopamine is made... and stored in the gut,” according to Dr. Cole. Those are our happiness and pleasure neurotransmitters. Their production center isn’t in the head; it’s yards lower.

This communication happens along the vagus nerve, which is responsible for the “rest and digest” state of our nervous system. So when the gut is inflamed and out of balance, that signal gets disrupted. The result? Anxiety. Depression. Brain fog. We used to treat mental health as this separate, abstract thing. That was a mistake. As Dr. Cole points out, “Mental health is not separate from physical health. Mental health is physical health. Our brain is a part of our body, just as much as anything else is.”

Researchers are now looking at what’s called the “cytokine model of cognitive function”—how inflammatory cells impact our brain. Neuroinflammation is real. And for many, its origins are in the gut, where 75% of the immune system resides.

The Murky World of Food Sensitivities

Patients come in all the time confused about food. Allergies, sensitivities, intolerances—the terms get thrown around interchangeably. But they’re not the same thing. Not even close.

A true food allergy is an IgE immune response. It’s usually fast and severe—think hives, anaphylaxis. An intolerance, like lactose intolerance, is typically an enzyme deficiency. Your body just can’t break something down properly.

A food sensitivity, however, is the one that causes the most confusion. It’s an IgG or IgM immune response. Dr. Cole clarifies that while allergies “tend to be a little bit more immediate,” sensitivities “are a little bit more of a delayed response.”

Delayed.

That’s the key. This delay is why it’s so hard for people to connect the dots. The gluten you ate on Monday could be the cause of your migraine and fatigue on Wednesday. It’s a low-grade, simmering inflammation that builds over time. And because it’s delayed, people often blame the wrong thing or, worse, just accept these symptoms as their new normal.

(Dr. Will Cole)

A Practical Starting Point: The Elimination Diet

So how do we figure it out? There are labs, of course. Food sensitivity tests are everywhere now. But they have to be taken with a massive grain of salt. They are, at best, a snapshot in time of a dynamic, ever-changing immune system.

The jury is still out on their reliability. Dr. Cole cautions that when he sees a test with a long list of positive foods, it’s “less to do about those foods and more to do with the immune system’s overreaction to those foods.” In other words, it’s often a sign of a deeper problem, like leaky gut syndrome, where the gut lining has been compromised, allowing food particles to trigger the immune system. The goal isn’t just to fear a long list of foods. It’s to heal the gut.

The bottom line is, the gold standard is still what it’s always been: an elimination diet. It’s not fancy, but it’s effective. You have to become your own food detective. Dr. Cole suggests starting with what he calls the “inflammatory core four”:

Gluten-Containing Grains: Wheat, rye, barley. He notes that the issue might be less about the grain itself and more about what we’ve done to it—hybridization, pesticides, processing.

Wheat, rye, barley. He notes that the issue might be less about the grain itself and more about what we’ve done to it—hybridization, pesticides, processing. Conventional Dairy: Specifically, dairy from cows that produce A1 casein protein, which is a known trigger for many people.

Industrial Seed Oils: Canola, soybean, vegetable oil. These are high in Omega-6 fatty acids, are highly processed, and are pervasive in ultra-processed foods.

Added Sugar: The refined, processed stuff, stripped of its fiber.

He also adds alcohol as a “+1” to that list. The protocol is simple. Remove these for at least four weeks. Then, reintroduce them one by one and pay close attention. Your body will tell you what works and what doesn’t.

Beyond Food: The Other Triggers of Inflammation

But here’s where it gets complicated. It’s not always just about the food. We can get so focused on diet that we miss the bigger picture. Food might just be the thing that’s making an already stressed system finally boil over.

Sometimes the food is just a trigger, not the underlying cause. We have to look at the total load on a person’s system. Environmental toxins. Chronic stress. Unresolved trauma. These things dysregulate the immune system and make it hyper-vigilant. They prime the body for an inflammatory response.

Dr. Cole puts it this way: “If somebody has a lot of unresolved trauma or stress in their life that’s going to make their body a lot more overreactive to a lot of foods. So is it the food, or is it the stress or trauma that has to be addressed?”

That’s the question we have to keep asking. It forces us to look beyond a simple diet plan and toward a truly holistic view of health. Because sometimes, as Dr. Cole says, “the food is the gasoline on the fire, but not the cause of the fire.” And if that’s true, then our real work is finding the spark.

(VectorMine)

What Even Is Functional & Integrative Medicine?

So let’s get down to brass tacks. People throw around terms like functional medicine, integrative medicine, and integrative health. It can get confusing, and frankly, sound a bit out there. But it’s not. The Cleveland Clinic—one of the top hospitals in the world—has its own Center for Functional Medicine. This has moved way beyond the fringe. Integrative medicine focuses on the whole person, including physical, emotional, spiritual, and mental well-being.

The whole point of the functional medicine model is to be intensely patient centered. Integrative health is about combining the best of conventional medicine with evidence-based complementary therapies. It’s not an either/or situation. It’s about building a bigger toolkit. The real shift is in defining function—or more accurately, dysfunction. We’re looking at how your body is working (or not working) on a system level, long before a full-blown disease shows up on a standard lab test.

This requires a different kind of relationship between you and your care team. It’s a partnership. Your doctor is a guide, but you have skin in the game. And a huge part of that partnership is looking at things like stress management not as a fluffy add-on, but as a core piece of your health. Because how you handle stress directly impacts your physiology. It’s all connected.

Putting the ‘Person’ Back in Personalized Medicine and Patient Centered Care

And that’s really the core of it. The modern health care system is fantastic at acute care but often fails people with a chronic illness or a chronic condition like chronic pain or chronic fatigue. They get told their labs are normal and are sent on their way. Functional medicine doctors and integrative medicine doctors practice a different way.

Your first appointment won’t be a 15-minute rush job. It’s a deep dive. A proper evaluation looks at your entire medical history, your family history, your lifestyle factors—the full picture. Functional medicine doctors often spend more time with patients compared to traditional doctors. This is the only way to create truly personalized treatment plans. Because of something called biochemical individuality, the perfect plan for you might be totally wrong for someone else. (So that diet your friend swears by? It might not be your magic bullet).

This patient centered approach treats you as a whole person, not just a collection of symptoms. Functional medicine practitioners operate on the idea that health is not merely the absence of disease; it’s about achieving optimal health and positive vitality. Personalized treatment plans are central to functional medicine and aim to empower patients by addressing their unique health needs.

It’s about understanding the web-like interconnections between all your body systems. For example, issues with heart disease might actually start with inflammation in the gut. The goal is a treatment plan that doesn’t just manage symptoms but improves your emotional well being and builds your organ reserve—your body’s resilience. We look at everything from nutrition and exercise to stress levels, using a holistic approach to support your body’s natural ability to find that dynamic balance.

The Takeaway on the Functional Medicine Model?

At the end of the day, this isn’t about chasing some perfect, unattainable state of health. It’s about becoming an active participant in your own story. A health detective.

The body isn’t a simple machine where you can just swap out a broken part when it makes a funny noise. It’s a messy, beautiful, interconnected web. A change in your gut can impact your brain. A stressful week can tank your hormones. It’s all connected. The whole point of this functional approach is to stop playing whack-a-mole with symptoms. The goal is to figure out what your body has been trying to tell you all along. And then, finally, to start listening.